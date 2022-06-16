ALBURNETTThe Pirates baseball team had a relatively slow week on the diamond with only four contests. Their game scheduled for June 6 at Marquette Catholic was canceled due to storms.
June 8 vs New London
The Pirates hosted a very tough Tigers team from New London who came into the game with an undefeated 9-0 record. They showed why by taking home the win 12-2. The Tigers put seven quick runs up on the scoreboard in the first two innings. Alburnett put across its two runs in the bottom of the fourth. But New London answered with one in the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh.
Seniors Andrew Ossman and Blaine McGraw accounted for the Pirates two runs. Their senior teammates Dylan Barenz and Gavin Soukup accounted for Alburnett’s two hits.
June 9 vs Maquoketa Valley
The Pirates hosted the Wildcats from Maquoketa Valley in a TRC West conference showdown. Both teams were able to sneak out a win with Alburnett taking game one 4-0 and MV winning the nightcap 3-1.
In game one, Barenz went 2 for 3 with two singles. Sophomore Karson Rose also had two singles. Getting runs the hard way for the Pirates was McGraw who was hit twice accounting for two RBIs.
Alburnett was only able to put together five hits in its game two loss against the Wildcats. McGraw and Soukup each had a single. Sophomore Brayden Smith had two hits and an RBI.
June 10 at BGM
Alburnett traveled to Brooklyn Friday night in hopes of ending the week with a win but were not able to get things done losing to the 4-8 Bears 5-3.
Freshman Rylen Rozek led the Pirates with two singles. Also getting hits were Rose, Soukup, sophomore Payton Baker and freshman Rowdy Neighbor. Neighbor, Smith and Ossman drove in the Pirates three runs.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe Stormin’ Pointers came into the week ranked No. 14 in Class 3A with a nice 9-3 record.
June 6 at West Delaware (DH)
The CPU offense struck right away in the first inning with a two out RBI single by sophomore Drake VanGorder in the top of the first inning that drove in senior Gavin Brincks. That turned out to be the only scoring from either team for the reminder of the game. Our defense played solid behind Bryer Wiley who threw a gem and shut out the Hawks for a win.
Game two the Hawks turned around and struck first and scored four runs in the first three innings. The CPU pitching and defense shut them down for the remainder of the night, but they were unable to string anything together offensively which forced a 1-4 loss.
June 9 vs Solon (DH)
This game was the opposite of Monday night. The CPU offense put up runs in bunches building a seven-run lead after four innings. Solon answered and was able to take a 13-12 game one win from the Stormin Pointers.
The CPU pitching and defense could not seal the deal, giving up the lead in the top of the seventh inning with six runs put on the board. Solon added an additional four runs in the top of the seventh to take game one.
Head coach Tyler Smith said, “Our offense had a chance to win it in the bottom half of the seventh, but couldn’t get it done.”
In the game two 9-4 win, the CPU pitching and defense bounced back from the game one loss, as junior pitchers Brady Borkgren and Jaden Patterson held the Spartans to just four runs on just seven hits.
The CPU offense continued to stay hot scoring its nine runs on just 10 hits. Junior Ben Hakert had a run, hit, walk, was hit by a pitch and still found a way to put across three RBI. Havel, VanGorder and sophomore Jonah Dupont each had multi two hit nights.
June 10 at Marshalltown
The Pointers hit the road Friday night for a contest against the Bobcats from Marshalltown. The bus trip home was full of smiles and laughs after CPU ran over Marshalltown 12-1 in five innings.
After each team put up a run in the first, a CPU storm came into M-Town in full force racking up nine runs in the top of the second inning. With momentum on its side the Pointer defense, and pitcher Jaden Patterson shut down the Bobcats allowing only two hits the entire game.
“We put both offense and defense together Friday night for a big win. Patterson gave up one unearned run in the first before shutting down the Bobcats.” Smith said, “Offensively, we put up 10 runs in the first two innings to create a comfortable lead. Friday was a great end to the week for our ball club.”
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats had a rough go this week ending the week 0-3 with a loss to the TRC East leading Lisbon Lions 8-1, and to Edgewood-Colesburg in a double header 8-1/13-1.
June 8 at Lisbon
The Wildcats can keep their heads held high after the loss to Lisbon, even though the score may not show it. Lisbon only out hit Central City 10 to 7, with the difference being they were able to manufacture runs in five innings, while the Wildcats struggled to string together enough hits in a row to produce runs.
Senior Troy Curtis led the team with two singles and the Wildcats run. Sophomore Jayden Hansen blasted a really pretty triple. Also picking up singles were junior Lucas Greif, senior Jack Kramer, sophomore Daiton Price, freshman Brady Wise and junior David Munyakazi.
June 9 vs Edgewood-Colesburg (DH)
Central City (3-9) hosted the Vikings of Ed-Co (6-6) on Thursday night in a rare beautiful night for baseball with ideal weather which has been hard to come by in the first third of the season.
In game one the Vikings put their ace Cael Funk on the mound. Funk showed why he is one of the best in the conference with 14 strikeouts. Hansen and Curtis were the only two Wildcats who were able to get the best of Funk, both hitting real nice singles.
A highlight from game one was in the fourth inning when senior catcher Wade Yoder and senior shortstop Jack Kramer caught Ed-Co junior Dawson Bergen in a run down after Ed-Co attempted a squeeze play at home.
In game two the Vikings came out on fire scoring 11 unanswered runs putting the game away early.
NORTH LINNJune 6 at Starmont
The Lynx traveled to Starmont for a conference DH to start off week three. Austin Hilmer led off with a double to the gap and the Lynx never looked back as they got off to a quick 7-0 lead. The Lynx pounded out 15 total hits as they went on to win game one 18-0 in four innings.
Mason Bechen led the way going 3/3 with two doubles and two RBI. Trey McEnany pitched in with a 3-run home run in the third inning. Bechen also picked up the win on the mound as the Lynx pitched by committee using Bechen, Peyton, and Van Etten.
The second game of the doubleheader took off right where the first game left off. The Lynx got out to a quick 5-0 lead behind Bechen’s hot bat. The freshman went 4/4 with a homerun and three more RBI. Cole Griffith added three hits of his own, with a pair of RBI’s. Cael Bridgewater and Colton Woods combined pitching duties as the Lynx won game two 11-1.
Coach Travis Griffith said, “It was quite a night at the plate for freshman Mason Bechen. He ended up going 7 for 7 with two doubles, a home run, and 5 RBI. Cole added five hits of his own on the night as well. It’s nice to see a couple young bats in our lineup get hot right in the middle of the season.”
June 7 vs Burlington, Notre Dame
The Lynx hosted Burlington, Notre Dame on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup. Freshman Griffith started the game for the Lynx, but only lasted three innings as the Lynx trailed 3-5 early in this game.
Heading into the seventh inning and trailing by two runs, the Lynx once again rallied to tie the score at 5-5, and almost took the lead on a clutch RBI single by Jarin Peyton. The game went into extra innings until Burlington Notre Dame rallied to score three runs. It ended up being too much. as the Lynx lost their first game of the season 5-8.
“Tough night for us defensively. We handed them some early runs with poor execution and it was too much for us to overcome.” said Coach Griff, “Hopefully this midseason loss will be a good learning experience, and we can build on it.”
June 8 at Wapsie Valley
The Lynx traveled to Fairbanks for a non-conference matchup with the Warriors. The Lynx took no time to get things rolling as they put up five runs in the first inning. Hits by Hilmer, Bridgewater, and Peyton got things rolling and Trey McEnany drove a double to the gap to score two runs.
The Lynx rallied again in the fourth and fifth innings behind Bridgewater, Peyton, and McEnany again as they went on to win 13-2. Bechen pitched all five innings to pick up the win.
Coach Griff, “I loved the way we bounced back tonight after a tough loss last night. Kids did a great job of coming with a better mindset right away with our first batter of the game. If we come focused and ready to play, we can be a very good team.”
June 9 vs East Buchanan (DH)
The Lynx hosted East Buchanan on Thursday to finish off their week. Senior ace Austin Hilmer took to the mound to pitch three solid innings picking up the win. Hilmer also led the way offensively as he picked up a couple hits and added three more stolen bases on the season. Griffith pitched in with a couple hits of his own and three RBI as the Lynx blitzed the Buccaneers by a score of 15-0 in game one.
The Bucs jumped out to an 0-1 lead but the Lynx quickly rallied and led 7-1 after three innings. That would end up being enough as the Lynx took a 10-3 win to finish off the sweep at home.
North Linn pitched by committee with Vanourney, Wheatley, and Woods. Corbin led the offense with three hits and two RBI. Bechen, Griffith, and Benesh all added a pair of hits as the Lynx pounded out a total of 13 hits in the game.
“I thought we played pretty well overall today, but you could tell we were a bit flat.” said Coach Griff, “Six games in just four days can take its toll on a team, but I thought our kids did a good job gutting through it.”