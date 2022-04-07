CPU Boys Golf

Front row L to R:: Lucas Gauger, Brayden Beck, Ben Opfer, Aaron Sleege, Zach Post, Aiden Andersen, Christian Burkhart. Middle Lrow: Coach Grennan, Xander Grimm, Kanon Tupa, Ben Upah, Ryan Barth, Drew Johannes, Carter Eilers, Jonah Dupont, Jayce Crock. Back row: Wyatt Nejdl, Jagger Clemons, Ben Hakert, Cooper Lindaman, Tucker Clark, Easton Tupa, Nathan Kurt, Dakota Johnson, Jack Brunner, Coach Weber. Not Pictured: Gavin Fangman, Sam Leedom, Cael Kluesner, Porter Pavlovec, Brady Borkgren, Tyler Foreman.
Head Coach Matt Grennan & assistant Dean Weber know that returning most of their squad from last season will definitely be a bonus coming into the 2022 season.
“Last year was the first year this group got together as they missed out on the previous year due to Covid. They are a great group, and are eager to work and get better.” said Grennan.
The Pointers will return six players on varsity that can all score in Brayden Beck, Brady Borkgren, Christian Burkhart, Ben Opfer and Nathan Kurt. They will be joined by returning lettermen Cael Kluesner, Tucker Clark, Lucas Gauger and Kanon Tupa.
Some additional athletes who will look to provide depth are seniors Ryan Barth, juniors Copper Lindaman, Drew Johannes, Ben Hakert, Tyler Foreman and Carter Eilers. Zach Post will help lead a strong group of sophomores which includes Porter Pavlovec, Dakota Johnson, Jonah Dupont, and Jack Brunner. Freshman Ben Upah, Aaron Sleege, Wyatt Nejdl, Sam Leedom, Xander Grimm, Gavin Fangman, Jayce Crock, Jagger Clemons and Aiden Anderson are all willing to put in the time and effort to help make this a successful season for the Pointers.
Grennan knows they cannot rely on just a few players to carry this team. “Right now, our biggest challenge is the weather. It is difficult to get out and find a place to practice with the current conditions.”