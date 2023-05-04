CENTER POINT-URBANA
The Wamac West and No. 3 ranked Stormin’ Pointers boys team picked up two more conference wins this past week over Independence and Clear Creek-Amana to improve its record to 8-1 on the season.
4-24 – Boys vs Independence
The 7-1 Pointers hosted the 4-5 Mustangs from Independence on Tuesday evening at Fross Field sending them home with a 3-1 loss improving to 5-1 in the conference race.
Junior Gage Pierce continues with his outstanding season with his ninth goal of the season. Junior Casey Kirtz and Bradley Jones also found the net with a goal each. Sophomore Jared Boesenberg gets the nod for assists with two in the game.
It takes more than offense to win games and goalie Ryan Keller was stellar at the net saving six of seven shots on goal for an 85.7 save %.
4-28 – Boys at CCA
with its 3-2 win on the road at Clear Creek-Amana on Friday evening, the Stormin’ Pointers boys are rolling with a six-game win streak.
This was not an easy contest; the 3-6 Clippers came ready to play and gave CPU all they could handle. The Pointers got out to an early 1-0 lead after the first half.
The second half was a battle with both teams putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard, but in the end, it was some tough defensive play from the Pointers that allowed them to steal the win from the home team CCA.
Bradley Jones picked up his fifth goal of the season along with goals from Casey Kirtz and with a team high 10 goals, Gage Pierce contributed with one of his own.
Assists go to Drew Schellhorn, Will Cardo and Jared Boesenberg. Ryan Keller, now with 37 saves and only seven against, was on spot in front of the net. Ryan has played a total of 695 of the 720 minutes played so far this season. To say he is having a nice season is an understatement.
4-24 – Girls at Independence
The Stormin’ Pointer girls team faced a very tough foe to open the week of games against the No. 4 Class 2A ranked 9-0 Mustangs from Independence on their home turf at Lyle Leinbaugh Field losing 3-1.
This was a tough match, against a team with a couple of fast players. Playing on turf for the first time this year was another new challenge for the season as CPU struggled to keep up with the speed that comes with playing on turf.
“We were a little flat to start and allowed Independence the opportunity to score early, as they sent the ball long after we made a poor pass near the middle of the field,” said Schmidt.
With Indee scoring within the first minute of play, CPU had to play catch up the entire match. They were able to answer and tied the game a one goal apiece a short time later.
The Mustangs would find the back of the net again as they continued to use their speed to create chances and the Pointers’ lack of picking up the backside runners proved to be their downfall. CPU would score again to only have it called offsides, this was met with high debate even between the officials.
Watching it on film it was a little hard to see for coach Schmidt, but when the ball was played, he felt they looked to be in an onside position, an Independence defender also made a play on the ball and it deflected to a player, which by rule is not offsides.
“But it is what it is, and we should have played better in the first half,” Schmidt said. “The second half we were able to start to put some things together, but a little too late as we were unable to score again.
“Maddie Daily was our “Lady of the Match”. She played extremely well, keeping our defense balanced and their scoring threats in check for most of the match,” said Head Coach Kevin Schmidt.
4-28 – Girls vs CCA
This was a match where CPU controlled the pace and tempo but were unable to produce much of anything on its 29 total shots (15 on goal). This was a match where CPU controlled the pace and tempo but were unable to produce much of anything on its 29 total shots (15 on goal). Thankfully for the Pointers, they found the goal late in the second half for a 1-0 win.
With little rain over the last week or so, Fross field was hard, and the girls had a hard time adjusting to the extra bounce this gave the ball.
“Overall, we were slow in transition and going to get the ball from the other team was also something we struggled with,” said Schmidt.
It took nearly the entire 80 minutes for the pointers to produce a goal, but finally with just under four minutes to play they were able to string a number of passes together, shifted the ball across the field and forward ultimately finding Emily Bowe who was able to put the ball past the goalie, assist to Logan Keller and Addy Tupa (successive uninterrupted passes).
“Addy Tupu was our Lady of the Match. She had a wonderful match, seemingly able to be everywhere on the pitch, multiple times,” Schmidt said. “An energizer bunny who kept our midfield balanced and put pressure on the opposition each time they received the ball.”
Moving forward, Schmidt knows they need to focus on playing their own style in its upcoming matches if they want to put themselves in the position, they would like to be in going into the final portion of the season.
“Working together will be very important. We’ll also need to make sure we are starting, playing throughout, and ending each match with all the effort we can. Something we’ve talked about multiple times this year as we seem to have one half which is better than the other in our matches. Consistency will need to be better,” said coach Schmidt.
ALB/NL/CV
4-24 – ALB/CV Boys vs Central DeWitt
The boys opened their three-game week hosting the Tigers from Central DeWitt on Monday afternoon falling 5-2. The Tigers came out in the first half scoring three goals against the home teams’ one to take a healthy advantage going into the final half.
The home team added a goal of their own in the second half, but Central DeWitt answered with two more for the win. Freshman Zach Isaacson and junior Sam Severson accounted for the two goals for the home team.
4-25 Girls at Tipton – L 0-3
This past week was an interesting one, for sure for the combined co-op team. Every year, a team will have at least one game where the wheels just completely fall off and for the good, that game was at Tipton on Tuesday for the good guys.
Senior goalie Cutter Shefelbine made some great saves to keep them in it and Abby Northrup (Sweeper) is playing amazingly well for a freshman.
4-25 – ALB/CV Boys at Tipton L 0-6
The good guys struggled on the road Tuesday evening when they faced the 3-7 Tigers from Tipton. The Tigers defense and fast paced offense scored two goals in the first half and added four more in the second for the shutout.
4-27 Girls vs West Branch – W 3-2 (Senior Night)
However, the girls bounced back and had probably their best game yet on Thursday, just in time for Senior Night.
“Beating West Branch was a good win with so many of the girls stepping up and playing to their individual best, all in pursuit of team success,” Head Coach Edith Dixon said. “We went into the game thinking we could possibly win focusing more on getting ourselves back on track team-wise.”
The seniors really stepped up and several players had their best performances to date. Cady Sutcliffe got her first start on defense and was absolutely on fire running people down and interfering with their offense.
Addy McGraw and Ella Crittenden held down the center mid positions with a ton of patience and hustle, both of which stabilized the entire middle of the field. Ali had some great runs and goals, of course, but Ashlyn Buck and Izzy Kelsen both worked their tails off to put constant pressure on their goalie and their back line.
“A bunch of other kids played their hearts out too and each of them made me proud,” said Dixon.
4-27 – Boys vs West Branch (Senior Night)
No scores were posted in time for production. The boys recognized its four seniors this evening in Cody Rammelsberg, Brendan Brown (C), Reed Callahan and Silas Telecky (C).