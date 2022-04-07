CPU boys Track

1st row: Justin Sandberg, Hunter Kempton, Tyler Knight, Cohen Spurlock, Michael Roelofs, Brecken Andersen, Jacob Dreier, Ben Hansen, Cole Clark, Carter Easton, Jack Miles, Quinn Borkgen. 2nd row: Bobby Dunn, Sean Kisling, Kaleb Gent, Bradley Jones, Jackson Brinks, Isaac Larson, Blayze Havel, Aaron Kramer, Cole Werner, Nels Fossum, Peyton Stowers, Nathan Buelow, Tyler Bark. 3rd row: Braden Mabe, Carter Andrews, Nathan Miller, Jacob Rankin, Ryan Estling, Jack Witte, Jonah Salow, Andrew Sholes, Bryce Sandberg, Eli Larson, Seth Werner, Robert Dillon, Joe Dufoe.
Head coach Jeff Engen will rely on his senior leadership this season as the Pointers look to improve on their 30th place finish last season at state.
Two keys to this will be the return of two of the best runners in Class 3A in distance runner Eli Larson (7th in 1600, 5th in 3200m) and sprinter Aaron Kramer (14th in 100m, 9th in 200m). Joining them will be state qualifier Cole Werner on the SMR and DMR teams.
A few additional returners to help lead this very young team will be Bryce Sandberg in the hurdles, and Blaze Havel as a mid-distance runner.
A major challenge this season for coach Engen is that this year’s team is very young. Out of the 40 or so athletes competing this season for CPU, coach Engen returns just six seniors and six juniors. This young group of athletes will look to make an immediate impact this season in the Pointers quest for another outstanding season.