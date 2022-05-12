CENTER POINT-URBANAThe Stormin Pointer girls’ soccer team continued its outstanding season going 3-0 on the week, while defeating two ranked 1A teams in the process.
GIRLS
May 3rd at Solon
The girls began the week on the road against the No. 9 1A ranked 9-2 Spartans from Solon. This was originally a home game but due to the condition of the field it was moved to Solon.
The girls responded well, having to move the game from its home field to Solon’s turf. CPU knew this was going to be a somewhat tough match with Solon being ranked, and only losing two other matches so far this season.
Freshman Emily Bowe’s outstanding season continued scoring both of CPU’s goals, one in each half. Getting assists on the night were Freshman Payton Libolt and Reese Johannes.
During the first half it seemed like Solon had CPU pinned in its own end even though they were able to control a good portion of the possession.
The second half found the ball in Solon’s end most of the time. CPU was able to get a goal late in the first half with a very nice pass from Reese Johannes (Fr) to Emily Bowe (Fr). This helped swing some of the momentum in CPU’s favor to start the second half.
The Stormin Pointers found the net again later in the second half with a very nice long pass forward from defender Payton Libolt (Fr), this pass also finding Bowe (Fr) for her second of the match. CPU held them off with some great defensive work towards the end winning 2-1.
Head coach Kevin Schmidt said, “Going up 2-0 we felt a little bit more comfortable with this lead, rather than just a single goal. Solon put even more pressure on us, eventually finding the goal bringing them within striking distance.”
Some key numbers from the match: Possession 58.9% CPU vs 41.1% SHS, 241 total pass attempts by CPU, connecting on 182 of them for a 76% successful pass rate (EXCELLENT percent). Shots 4 CPU vs 9 SHS.
May 6th vs. Columbus Catholic
The Pointers hosted Sailors from Columbus Catholic at Fross Park. The Sailors are the second consecutive ranked 1A team the Pointers played this week. Three second half goals and a shut out from sophomore goalie Emerson Fleming sealed the 3-0 win.
The first half CPU was able to get a few chances on goal but were not able to capitalize on any of them. Much of this half was played in the central portion of the field.
In the second half the pointers seemed to settle more into its groove and held the ball past the half line for much of the second half. Yana Gross was able to find the back of the net within the first 10-15 minutes of the second half. Gross would again find the net from a bit further out this time as she put the ball up and over the keeper to score the second about 10 minutes later.
“A great game for us, with our girls working very well together to maintain our style of play.” said Schmidt, “We expected a great match from Columbus and it was.”
In the final 15 minutes Keely Frank pushed deep along the endline, passed the ball back behind the goalie and found Brianna Knight wide open in front of the net for CPU’s third and final goal. Key numbers from the game are not available at this time.
May 7th at Benton
On May 7, CPU traveled to Benton to take on the Bobcats for a Saturday matchup taking home a 7-0 win. CPU was able to get some well-earned minutes for many of their players in this game.
“Our girls also did an amazing job keeping possession of the ball and not allowing Benton a single shot on goal all game,” said Schmidt.
Bowe was able to net three goals in the first half, with Gross also adding one to go into halftime with a comfortable 4-0 lead. They kept the pressure on, and added three more goals before the final whistle blew. Two more goals for Gross, and one for Johannes.
Some key numbers from the match: Possession 77.1% CPU vs 22.9% BHS, 489 total pass attempts by CPU, connecting on 367 of them for a 75% successful pass rate (EXCELLENT percent). Shots 29 CPU vs 0 BHS.
BOYS
The boys’ team had a rough week going 0-3, with losses against Columbus Catholic, at Solon and Benton Community.
On May 2nd against the Sailors, CPU could not get their offense going. Three second half Sailor goals secured the win for Columbus Catholic.
Tuesday the 3rd, the Pointers traveled on the road to take on the highly ranked (10-2) Spartans from Solon falling 4-0. CPU ended their week at Benton falling in OT 1-0. No stats were available in time for production.
ALBURNETT/CVCBoth the girls and boy’s combo teams from Alburnett/Cedar Valley Christian ended its week’s action with a win against Clayton Ridge on May 6th with the boys winning a close 1-0 match and the girls winning 3-2.
BOYS
The boys team went 2-1 this week. They opened up on May 2, on senior night, with a 4-3 win over the (6-6) Mustangs from Mount Vernon. The team was able to spread the ball around with four individuals getting one into the net.
On a night when they recognized its senior class, the seniors stepped up accounting for three of the four goals, and one of two assists.
Senior Levi Telecky and sophomore Sam Severson each accounted for three points. Each player had a goal and assist on the night. Also getting goals for the Pirates were seniors Nati Kejella and Ethan Peyton. Junior goalie Braiden Eichenberger stopped 11 of the 14 shots on goal.
On May 5, the team hosted a very strong 8-3 Vikings team from Vinton-Shellsburg falling 5-1. Senior Telecky scored the lone goal for the team in the first half.
The boys ended their week on a good note with a tough fought 3-2 over Clayton Ridge on May 6th. No stats were available in time for production.
GIRLS
On May 2, the girls hosted the 10-1 Mustangs from Mount Vernon falling on senior night 4-0. Why the Mustangs are not ranked in class 1A is a mystery. This team is very good. No team stats were available in time for production.
For the second game in a row, the Pirates hosting another top ranked team in the #12 ranked Vikings from Vinton-Shellsburg at the Martin Sports Complex falling 7-1. No team stats were available in time for production.
The team ended their busy week with a satisfying 3-2 win over the 6-5 Eagles from Clayton Ridge ruining their senior night celebration. No team stats were available in time for production.