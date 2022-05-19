CENTER POINT-URBANAGIRLS
After five straight victories over ranked teams your Stormin’ Pointer have vaulted from the land of the unranked into the No. 10 spot. They will host the first round of playoffs next Wednesday at Fross Park. This week they went 3-0 outscoring their opponents 17-1, including a 10-0 thrashing of Maquoketa. CPU sits in the top spot in the WaMaC West standings, with independence in second.
May 10 vs. Vinton
Vinton was ranked 12th in class 1A coming into this match, CPU was still unranked after beating two top 15 teams the prior week.
This was a hot one, the state even issued a special notice at the start of the week allowing hydration breaks at or around the 20-minute mark of each half. Despite the heat the CPU girls came out ready against Vinton, who many view as a rivalry game for the two schools.
CPU scored its first of the four goals just 11 minutes into the match from a great build up play out of its own end that saw a final pass played deep (from just on our side of the half line) into Vinton’s end by Yana Gross (Jr) to a sprinting Keely Franck who was able to cut the ball back, take an extra touch and sent the ball over Vinton’s keeper into the back corner.
The next two goals came from Emily Bowe (Fr), the first came 14 minutes after Francks initial goal and it was assisted by Cassie Davis. Bowe’s second goal would come a couple minutes before the half and was assisted by Addy Tupa.
Going into half against Vinton 3-0 was a great start for CPU to build their confidence to finish strong. However, Vinton would hold their own and kept CPU from scoring again until the 84th minute when Keely Franck found Kailey Spurlock (Jr) wide open in front of the net for our fourth and final goal of the match.
Head coach Kevin Schmidt said, “Very great effort by our girls to overcome the heat and another ranked opponent.”
Box Score: assists – Keely Franck, Yana Gross, Cassie Davis, Addy Tupa one; goals – Emily Bowe two, Keely Franck, Kailey Spurlock one; points – Emily Bowe four, Keely Franck three, Kailey Spurlock two, Yana Gross, Cassie Davis, Addy Tupa one; saves – Emerson Fleming four.
May 12 vs. Denver – Senior Night
The Stormin Pointers wanted to make sure this senior class went out with a regular season win, and they did just that, defeating the Cyclones from Denver 3-1. Denver was ranked 11th in 1A this week after moving up from 14th the week before, CPU reached the rankings for the first time this season and is now ranked 10th in class 1A.
It was a team effort with three players scoring a goal, and three others with an assist. Senior Keely Franck, and juniors Madison Daily and Yana Gross each had a goal.
CPU’s first goal, scored by Maddie Daily (Jr), came off of a corner kick late in the first half. This was aided by Emily Bowe and a Denver defender blocking the view of the goalie, as Maddie approached and took a shot from the left edge of the 18-yard box. The ball hit the keeper but had enough on it to spin through her legs and roll just over the line for the score.
CPU would find the net again early in the second half, this time from a great cross from Emily Bowe to Keely Franck who one timed it into the goal before the keeper could reposition and attempt to make the save. Moments later the Pointers would make a foul just outside its own box. A Denver player took the free kick and placed it out of reach of their goalie, Emerson Fleming.
“Another great game for us and another game versus a ranked opponent. This match was played in the middle of the pitch for a good portion with both teams attempting to put the pressure on.” said Schmidt
“This put a little pressure on us as Denver narrowed the score line from a more comfortable 2-0 down to a 2-1 advantage for CPU.” said Schmidt.
CPU would score its third and final goal just before the second hydration break of the game. This goal came from a well-placed shot by Yana Gross (Jr) after Hannah Kramer (Fr) collected the ball and found Yana with a great pass forward.
“This was an excellent game as our girls’ received compliments from both the opposing coaches and the officials at the game.” Said Schmidt.
May 13 at Maquoketa
The Stormin Pointers traveled to Maquoketa for their final regular season match of the year. CPU was able to get some well-earned minutes for many of its players in this game. The girls also did an amazing job keeping possession of the ball and not allowing Maquoketa a single shot on goal all game.
“We had a few familiar goal scorers in Emily Bowe (Fr) and Yana Gross (Jr) both netting two, while we had some new faces scoring as well. This included Ali Christensen (Jr), Tallie Kohl (Sr), Logan Keller (Fr), Ava Winger (So), and Addy Tupa (Fr).” said Schmidt.
It was great seeing the opportunities to score being spread through so many players. Assists also came from some new and familiar players. These included Yana Gross with two assists, Kailey Spurlock, Kassidy Otto, Reese Johannes, Emily Letts, and Keely Franck all earning an assist on the day.
BOYS
The CPU boys’ soccer team had two contests this week on the pitch with a game at Vinton, and later in the week at Maquoketa.
May 9 at Vinton
Freshman Cohen Spurlock saved 12 of the 15 shots for an 80% save percentage. Vinton (10-4) was able to score two goals in the first half and added a third in the second half to take home a 3-0 win at Fross Park. CPU (5-7) was only able to get one good shot on the goal coming from senior Gabe Hansen.
May 13 at Maquoketa
The Stormin Pointers ended their week on the road against the 2-11 Cardinals from Maquoketa at Goodenow Field. Coming into the game the Poiters felt good knowing that they had a real good chance to end the week with a win.
Taking a 1-0 lead into the half courtesy an unassisted goal by senior Fredrico Russo, things were looking good for the Pointers, but Maquoketa stayed close due in big part by some good play from their goalie, sophomore Samuel Knotts the entire game.
CPU took 17 shots, with eight of them on goal, but were unable to get one through the net in the second half. Maquoketa though was able to get one past Cohen Spurlock tying the score at 1-1, which was how the game ended.
ALBURNETTGIRLS
The combined team of CVC/Alb played some good ball on the pitch this week but were unable to put up one in the win column.
May 9 CVC/ALB 0 Union 3
The girls hit the road Monday to take on the Knights from Union on a very hot and humid night. Union was able to score early in the game taking a 2-0 lead into the half. The girls had a tough night trying to get the ball past the Knights goalie. No stats were available in time for production.
May 10 CVC/ALB 3 Anamosa 4
The team traveled on the road for the second night in a row to take on the (6-7) Blue Raiders from Anamosa. The offense was able to find their mojo with a nice second half comeback to take the game into extra minutes but in the end were not able to stop Anamosa. The blue Raider offense took 41 shots with 29 of them on goal.
The team also played at Monticello on May 13th but no stats or box score was available in time for production.
BOYS
The (5-8) boys team played two games this week on the pitch. In its first contest of the week, they traveled to Anamosa on May 10 to take on the 1-12 Blue Raiders taking the win in dominating fashion with a 6-1 victory.
The team has been playing much better the last couple weeks of the season and this game was another good showing both on offense and defense.
Senior Nati Kejella was an impact player of the game with three goals. Senior Levi Telecky continues to be key to the team’s success with two more assists. He also contributed with a goal, and freshman goalie Braiden Eichenberger stopping 13 of the 14 shots on goal from the Blue Raiders.
Box Score: assists – Levi Telecky two, Sam Serverson one; goals – Nati Kejella three, Grant Funston two, Levi Telecky one; points – Nati Kejella six, Levi Telecky, Grant Funston four, Sam Serveson one.