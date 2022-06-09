As the number eight seed, the Stormin’ Pointers had the daunting task of taking on the top ranked team in the state in its opening round quarter-final game on May 31 at the 2022 state tournament. Davenport Assumption comes in as the reigning 5-time returning state champion.
Senior, and defensive leader Tallie Kohl said, “My game plan going in was to talk to my defensive line, let them know where everyone was, and have a fun time. We executed all of that extremely well, and played our hearts out.”
CPU came into this game on a nine-game win streak, this team had the confidence knowing they were playing the best they had all season.
Head coach Kevin Schmidt said, “We earned our way here. We deserved to be here. I told them that if we play how we have been playing, we will be very competitive and hang with them. I think we were in that kind of place; just unfortunate we couldn’t get enough momentum toward their goal to have those great opportunities.”
CPU stuck to its game plan and tried to play the best soccer of the year. They did not disappoint, working hard the entire match, keeping Assumption in check most of the time.
Senior captain Keely Franck said, “Our team is very good at adjusting to any type of team and the strategies they have. Our defense especially. Communicating really is the key, and I think that’s the main reason we did so well in the game.”
Assumption’s previous five quarterfinals were certainly steam rolls, yet the Stormin’ Pointers “were very confident,” CPU Coach Kevin Schmidt said.
CPU found themselves struggling to connect on some of its passes, not getting great opportunities to move the ball forward into Davenport’s end of the field.
“The game was extremely tough—mentally and physically. However, I think I played very well. Knowing it could be my last game ever, I did my best to lay everything out on the field.” said Franck.
The defense, especially CPU’s back four, played exceptionally once again, shutting down nearly everything Assumption threw at them.
Senior Tallie Kohl said, “We knew they were a hard team of course; they connected their passes extremely well, and we weren’t necessarily expecting the accuracy of those passes.
“We came here to play, and I think Assumption came here thinking that they were going to steamroll over us,” said Jaye Brooker, CPU’s senior outside back and co-captain. “I think we showed them that we belonged here.”
Closing down space and cutting off shooting lanes was one thing CPU did very well. Sophomore goalie, Emerson Fleming, as she has all season long had a wonderful game, making save after save, keeping CPU in the match until the very end.
“It is such an honor to make the state tournament. It also shows the skill and determination that our girls have when it comes to the game and the goals they set at the start of the season.” Schmidt said, “We knew going in that we would have a tough route to the championship match, especially entering the rankings at such a late point in the season, and it can be intimidating to be facing a five-time defending champion in Davenport Assumption. The girls would not let this phase them at all, well, at least they didn’t appear phased.”
“I think we played really, really well,” Schmidt said. “We had a couple opportunities where we weren’t quite as spaced as we should be, or how we normally are, but the girls did a great job of containing the big threats that Assumption has, keeping them away from our goal as best we could.”
The CPU girls had a wonderful season finishing 15-4 overall, and 10-2 in conference play. They would out score their opponents 70-8 with 12 shutouts over 19 games.
The team held two defending state champions to just a single goal each, losing to Waverly-Shell Rock (2A 2021 champion) 0-1 and to Davenport Assumption (1A 2021 champion) 0-1.
In the seven games that a goal was scored against them, only one saw a second goal scored against, and that was in the first game of the season against Independence where they allowed two goals.
Out of CPU’s 15 wins, only two were decided by a single goal margin. The rest were never really close, with at least a two-goal margin in 13 of their wins. CPU’s longest win streak of the season was nine games. Within that streak they played six other ranked teams, winning each game.
Keely Franck looked back on her career as a Pointer, and her time with coach Schmidt. “Coach Schmidt is not only very knowledgeable in the game of soccer, but he also knows just how important the bonds and connections are on and off the field. Coach always knew just what to say in any particular game or practice to get us back where we needed to be. He would always tell us that we are the better team, and I think that really showed this season. It didn’t matter who our opponents were, he believed, and in turn made us believe, that we are the better team.
I learned so much from soccer. Not only about soccer, but about myself, and about life. I will take away so many memories with some of the best people I have ever met in my life, and I will take away so much pride. CPU girls’ soccer continues to amaze me. I will never forget this season, and the love and joy it brought me.
“We clicked from the beginning as a team and we all got along well. We played for each other, and not ourselves, which definitely helped us a lot. Going to state twice will be a memory I will never forget.” Kohl said.
“One thing I will always remember about coach Schmidt is that he always said “play for the girl beside you, and play soccer how you know how to play.” Kohl said, “That was our biggest motivation for every game.”
Season Stats
and AwardsLeading Scorers: Emily Bowe (Fr) 26 goals; Yana Gross (Jr — foreign exchange student) 13 goals; Keely Franck (Sr) 5 goals; Logan Keller (Fr) and Reese Johannes (Fr) 4 goals; Maddie Daily (Jr) and Cassie Davis (Jr) 3 goals each; Brianna Knight (Sr), Ava Winger (So), and Addy Tupa (Fr) 2 goals each; Tallie Kohl (Sr), Emma Gorton (Sr), Luci Person (So), Ali Christensen (Jr), Kassidy Otto (Jr), and Kailey Spurlock (Jr) 1 goal each.
Assist Leaders: Keely Franck (Sr) 11 assists; Yana Gross (Jr) 9 assists; Kailey Spurlock (Jr) 8 assists; Cassie Davis (Jr) 6 assists; Reese Johannes (Fr), Brianna Knight (Sr), and Addy Tupa (Fr) 4 assists each, Maddie Daily (Jr) and Luci Person (So) 3 assists each; Emily Bowe (Fr), Logan Keller (Fr), Ali Christensen (Jr), and Kassidy Otto (Jr) 2 assists each; Emma Gorton (Sr), Payton Libolt (Fr), Maleny Schildroth (Sr), Hanna Kramer (Fr), and Emily Letts (So) 1 assist each.
Point Leaders: Emily Bowe (Fr) 54 points followed by Yana Gross (Jr) 35 points. The team had 20 total players with at least 1 point during the season (2 points for a goal, 1 point for an assist).
Goalie Stats: 1530 total game minutes facing 85 shots.,8 goals against with 12 shutouts. Emerson Fleming (So) played 1320 minutes with seven goals against, with a 91.5 save percentage. Josie Klett saw 210 minutes, with one goal against and a 90.9 save percentage.
Awards: WAMAC All-Conference 1st Team: Maddie Daily (Jr), Tallie Kohl (Sr), and Emily Bowe (Fr).
WAMAC All-Conference 2nd Team: Keely Franck (Sr) and Yana Gross (Jr).
WAMAC All-Conference Recognition: Kailey Spurlock (Jr) and Ali Christensen (Jr).
1A Northeast All-District Selections: Emily Bowe (Fr), Maddie Daily (Jr), and Kailey Spurlock (Jr) all first team selections.
1A Northeast District Coach of the Year: Kevin Schmidt.
We are extremely grateful and want to thank all of our seniors who were part of our 2022 team. Jaye Brooker, Keely Franck, Kaitlyn Heins, Tallie Kohl, Emma Gorton, Maleny Schildroth, Brianna Knight, Madi Block, Hanah Heiderscheit, Maja Gusick, and Kya Zimmerly. We would not be the team we are without you. Thank you for the dedication to our program and inspiration to the underclassmen throughout your careers. Good luck in everything you do, THANK YOU. ~ CPU coaching staff.
