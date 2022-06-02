For the first time since the 2019 season, your Stormin’ Pointers girls’ soccer team is headed back to state. Thursday’s Region 5 win marked the Stormin’ Pointers ninth consecutive win of the season, with six of those against teams ranked at the time of the match.
Second year head coach Kevin Schmidt knew coming into the season that this year’s team chemistry would be the key to a successful season.
“Every practice, they’ve come in and pushed each other. If there’s beef between them one day, it’s gone the next. That’s the biggest difference. They knew my style of coaching, and we came in with high expectations for the season.” said Schmidt
“It took a lot of effort at the beginning of the season,” senior Tallie Kohl said. “We learned to communicate, get along in practice. We haven’t had any problems since the beginning. We’re all about shutting down teams and not letting anyone get quick runs on us.”
After finishing the regular season atop the WaMaC West conference standings with a 10-2 conference record (12-3 overall), the Stormin Pointers took its six-game win streak into the postseason Class 1A Region 5 playoffs, hoping for a chance to meet up once again with the Hudson Pirates who eliminated them in the region semi-final match 3-1 in 2021 at Hudson.
Senior co-captain Keely Franck said. “We underestimated the capability that they had as a team last season. They brought a lot back this year, and we knew that we were going to have to work hard and play together as one to be ready to play them again.”
May 24 at IC Regina Catholic
Traveling to IC Regina to play and not knowing a whole lot about them was tricky for CPU. They knew they had a player who could score if allowed to get into position and shoot, however the Stormin Pointers were able to contain her and the rest of the Regals for this match.
Even though the score was tied 0-0 at the half, CPU felt and looked in control, having multiple chances to score with its first great look coming just a couple minutes into the match. CPU even had a goal called back that Kailey Spurlock (Jr) knocked in at the same time the Regal’s goalie got her hands on it.
Despite this the girls continued to press forward and control the ball. CPU’s first goal came just four and a half minutes into the second half as Addy Tupa (Fr) found Emily Bowe (Fr) near the top of the box. Emily would collect the pass, turn, and shoot. IC Regina’s goalie would get a hand to it but it wasn’t enough to keep the shot out of the net and CPU was up 1-0.
The Regals would have some momentum at periods in the second half but CPU’s defensive unit, especially its back four defenders, were up to the task. Just under 20 minutes after the Pointers first goal, CPU had a throw-in deep in IC Regina’s end. The throw made it past one of their players to a Regal defender who tried to clear the ball only to have it go slightly backwards right into the face of her teammate. This caused the ball to pop up into the air to Luci Person (So) who would head the ball forward to Logan Keller (Fr,) who was positioned well between two defenders. Logan would put the ball up and over the keeper and into the net for an assurance goal.
Now leading 2-0 with about 17 minutes to play the tempo changed slightly as IC Regina tried to press forward even more to try and catch up. However, CPU was equal to the task and kept the clean sheet for the remainder of the match.
Some key numbers from the match: Possession 61.5% CPU vs 38.5% RHS. Shots on goal 16 CPU vs 8 RHS. Center Point-Urbana had 375 total passing attempts with 251 connecting for a 67% pass success rate.
May 26 vs Hudson
The Region 5 Championship game was held at Fross Park due to CPU’s higher end of the season ranking. They got their chance for redemption facing the Hudson Pirates for a chance to go to state, and seized the opportunity winning 4-3 on Penalty kicks.
Head Coach Kevin Schmidt said, “To host a regional final is special and shows just how hard our girls have worked all season long. The Pirates from Hudson showed up to play and didn’t back down for a single minute of this match.”
The Pirates would be the first to strike, taking advantage of an uncharacteristic defensive mistake by the Stormin Pointers defense to knock in the game’s first goal.
CPU would not be denied, pressing forward and just four minutes later earned a penalty kick as a Hudson defender tripped Emily Bowe (Fr) as she entered the box to shoot. After the foul, Emily stayed calm, taking the PK and putting it right under the Hudson goalkeeper’s diving arm for the tying score.
CPU would control most of this match, but could never get a clean shot at goal with the Hudson team seeming to always be in the right place at the right time to intercept their passes in scoring positions.
We would see this game end in a tie and move into two sudden victory overtime periods. The play style would continue through the next 20 minutes of play to find the teams still deadlocked at 1 goal apiece, sending the game to penalties.
Hudson opted to shoot second during the kicks. Bowe scored a goal, Yana Gross missed, Bowe scored. Junior Yana Gross, missed. Kohl, scored. Junior Kailey Spurlock hits one past tying the shootout at 3-3. Franck stepped up, nailing the shot to the goalie’s left. A save from sophomore goalie Emerson Fleming sealed the win for CPU.
Head coach Kevin Schmidt said, “Emily is super physical and won’t back down from anyone. She draws so much attention, but has a great touch and knowledge of the game.”
“This means so much,” Franck said. “We worked our butts off to get here. We have such a great bond as a team and that’s special to me. Being a senior, that’s all I can hope for.”
“I hadn’t made a penalty kick in practice lately, so I was hesitant when Coach asked me if I wanted to take one tonight,” Franck said. “There was just something inside me that said I needed to step up and just do it.”
“I think it’s amazing how we work together as a team,” Brooker said. “Yes, we bark at each other sometimes, but we’re always there for each other. Today was no different.”
Some key numbers from the match: Possession CPU 64.3% vs Hudson 35.7%, Shots on goal CPU 12 vs Hudson 3. CPU had 359 passes, connecting on 235 of them for a pass success rate of 65%.
“Great match for both teams, especially our girls who dug deep to advance.” said Schmidt