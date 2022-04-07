The CPU girls team returns a large portion from its 2021 squad and hope their success and experiences will help lead the new team this year. The current roster for CPU girls track and field is the largest in over 10 years. The majority of this team will be underclassmen, and they will rely on the leadership from their returning athletes and seniors to help this team grow.
After a very strong cross-country season and state appearance, the CPU distance squad will once again be very strong and should have the ability to have multiple athletes place at the conference meet and be in position to qualify for state. Kora Katcher, Kay Fett and Emma Wilkerson continue to look strong in practice and head coach Dennis Gilbertson anticipates all three of these ladies again having a great season.
The sprints, jumps and hurdles squad look to also improve from the 2021 season where they sent three separate events from this squad to the state meet. Ava will look to defend her WAMAC title in the long jump after a breakthrough freshman campaign. Ava Maloney will be joined by fellow state relay members, Ali Zittergruen and Laine Hadsall who also look to return back to the state meet.
Head coach Gilbertson’s only unknown right now is on their throwing side, after graduating two of its top throwers, the top spots are up for grabs. “Jaclyn Wooldridge, Taylor Luscomb and Sophia Simon will be looked to as they have the most experience from last year and I hope they continue to be role models for our new team members.”
A successful season and conference run is dependent on the teams’ ability to score multiple athletes in each event. Scoring twice in each event, especially on the field event side will go a long way in starting each meet off in a strong position. A successful season will also see each athlete improving as the season progresses, the roster continues to grow and all athletes have had a positive experience.
Returning 2021 State Qualifiers and State Place winners include: Fett: 1500, 3000 (8th place), Maloney: Long Jump, 200m, DMR, Wilkerson: 3000m, Wooldridge: Shot Put, Katcher: DMR, Zittergruen: DMR, Hadsall: DMR, Kylie Lewis: DMR.
The newcomer watchlist includes; Sydney McCormick, 9th, Rylee Goebel, 12th, Maya Burkhart: 9th and Addy Wade, 9th grade.