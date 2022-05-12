The WaMaC West and the Tri-Rivers boys conferences held their conference championships this past week. For one of the few times this entire season, the weather was surprisingly nice.
WAMACThe CPU boys divisional was held in Shellsburg with Vinton-Shellsburg hosting. The girls were at Tama-Toledo. For the TRC, the boys played at Independence, with North Linn hosting. The girls play on Monday, May 9th at Independence.
Stormin’ Pointer junior, Christian Burkhart, finished the day in a three-way tie for title shooting a 9-hole low of 36. Also placing first were two players from Independence, Caden Larson and Ethan Cahalan.
As a team, CPU finished in fourth with a 170. Independence took the team title with a 151, Clear Creek-Amana second (157) and Williamsburg took third with a 169.
The Pointers had three additional players finish in the top 20; Matthew Parmenter, 15th (43), Jonah Dupont, 17th (44).
Brady Borkgren and Ben Opfer tied for 19th with a 45. Sophomore Brayden Beck and Aiden Anderson tied for 29th with a 48.
The girls placed sixth as a team with two top 10 finishers. Senior Sarah Manely finished the day with a 49, tying for sixth place. Junior Lauren Langridge placed 10th with a 51. Sophomore Addison Weber shot a 54 for 16th, freshman Makenna Brissey shot a 56 for 22nd, junior Nicole Rick was 27th (61) and junior Kristina Manely shot a 66 for 32nd.
TRCThe Tri-Rivers conference held their boy’s tournament on May 2nd at Three Elms golf course in Independence with North Linn hosting. East Buchanan took the team title.
For North Linn, junior Henry Schmidt was the area’s top finisher placing fifth with an 18-hole low of 83. Juniors Noah Mertens shot a 91 for 12th, and Cole Rauch was 16th with a 93. Sophomore Keith Bumgarner, 18th (95) and sophomore Lane Summerfelt, 25th with a 103.
The Alburnett Pirates, led by Jackson Graham shot a 96 for 20th place. Jordan Caton shot a 101 for 22nd. Juniors Nash Hamilton and Brody Neighbor tied for 27th with a 105. Sophomores Logan Borrett and Aiden McGraw tied for 32nd with a 108.
Central City was led by freshman Brady Wise in 17th with a 94. Sophomore Jayden Hanson was 36th (110), freshman Riley Neibert, 39th (118), sophomore Kaleb Opfer 43rd (130). Freshman Trevan Reinhart, 45th (144) and Kenny Pearson 46th with a 158.