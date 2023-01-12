CENTER POINT-URBANA
1-5 vs Mount Vernon
The Lady Stormin’ Pointers returned to action Thursday night at home when they hosted the Mustangs from Mount Vernon.
Due to limited wrestlers all three contested matches were extra. Lyni Gusick won by fall over Kasey Nevins in 1:49. Irelan Brown lost 0-6 to Kaylee Kintzel and Jenna Small pinned Mae Stoops in only 47 seconds.
1-7 at Anamosa
The CPU girls traveled to Anamosa on Saturday for a very tough invitational with 16 teams competing.
As she has all season, Lyni Gusick was on fire, winning all four of her matches via the fall to take home the title. She opened with a pin over Jordin Derr of Independence in 1:27. She followed with another pin over Audrey Tucker of Mount Vernon in her quarter-final match in 3:48.
In her semi-final match she pinned a tough Erin Anderson from City High in 2:38 and wrapped up her day with another fall in 3:50 over Apryl Halsor of Cedar Falls in the championship match.
Something no one ever likes to see, Irelan Brown broke her clavicle in her opening match after holding a light lead. She will miss the remainder of the season. We wish her a complete recovery.
Jenna Small did not participate being out of town and Moorea Brown stayed home nursing an injury.
Assistant coach James Clemons said, “Lyni looked good in every match and is getting ready for the upcoming regional. She continues to have a good and very productive season. We have to keep our girls healthy and free of injuries going into this second part of the season ramping up to regionals and state.”
KYLEE SHOOP of North Linn
Kylee, who wrestles this season for West Delaware, finished the week with a 1-1 record. The girls team only wrestled Thursday night at Williamsburg.
In her first match she faced a very tough Chole Sanders from Vinton-Shellsburg losing by fall in 3:53. She bounced back with authority in her second match, pinning Ava Garcia of Williamsburg in 2:31.
“I feel like I didn’t wrestle very well coming off of Christmas break and I just need to keep putting in work and working harder the closer we get to state,” Kylee said. “I had a tough opponent and I fought hard and all I could do is learn from it and keep improving. I took the frustration and disappointment to my next match to come back and work for the pin.”
CENTRAL CITY
1-6 Home Invite
Helen Burds lost 13-3 to Ryanne Dunn of Bellevue in their home invitational on Friday.
1-7 at Anamosa
Head coach Paul Lindley took Melanie Stoeker to Anamosa on Saturday for their very tough invitational. Melanie finished the day 1-2 with a consolation round two pin over Danilea Palomares of Cedar Falls in only 1:13.
Coach Lindley said, “With both our girls participating in multiple activities during the winter wrestling season, it is tough to get them consistent matches and practice time on the mat.
“I feel though that both girls are improving and will keep getting better as the season progresses.”
ALBURNETT
The Pirate girls were able to schedule a dual on Thursday night at home against Midland.
This was also senior night for the Lady Pirates as they recognized their first three seniors in program history, manager Brooklyn Nafts, Lindsey Hospodarsky and Cutter Shefelbine.
The girls fell to Midland 24-12. Picking up wins were Lindsey Hospodarsky and Addy McGraw.
Both girls won by falls.
1-6 at Highland Invitational
Alburnett traveled to Highland Friday night for their invitational tough 40 team tournament. Six Pirates finished in the top three with Hallie Portwood taking home first place. Carly McGraw and Lindsey Hospodarsky placed second with Lilly Steen and Cutter Shefelbine taking third.
Head Coach Brian Mortez reflected on each girl’s performance.
When Carly gets ready to wrestle and comes out with an attitude. She can wrestle with anybody at 100 pounds.
Hallie wrestled her best 3 matches of the year.
Lily is coming out more aggressive in her matches. It has been good to see her do this.
Addy had three good matches and just came up short in winning all three. She just keeps going during her matches.
Lindsey has dropped down a weight and really had a good night wrestling at a lower weight. She is hitting a nice lower level attack.
Cutter knows her strengths as a wrestler. She did a nice job against some tough competition.