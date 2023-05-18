You could not script a better finish to the regular season than both Stormin’ Pointer teams accomplished this past week. The girls finished with four shutout wins, and the boys’ shutout Solon and Columbus Catholic.
Center Point-Urbana
GIRLS
The No. 9 ranked Class 1A (11-2) CPU girls will head into 1A Region 2 play on May 17 when they host the co-op team from Alburnett/Cedar Valley Christian/North Linn team at Fross Park. The game will start at 6 p.m.
The Stormin’ Pointers will head into the postseason on a seven-game win streak after four wins this week.
5-8 vs Vinton-Shellsburg (8-5) W 2-0
In a game rescheduled because of adverse weather the week prior, the CPU girls hosted Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday in some Wamac West action on a nice cool sunny Spring afternoon grabbing their first of four wins on the week 2-0.
Head Coach Kevin Schmidt said, “They seem to always be up for playing us, just like our girls get hyped to play them. Monday games can always be a little bit tricky since there’s a couple day gap between the last time we saw the girls.”
Sophomore Emily Bowe continues to have an outstanding season scoring both Stormin’ Pointer goals. Assists go to Lady of the match senior Maddie Daily, who is voted on by the players following each game and senior Kailey Spurlock.
“She really has been doing everything we ask of her and then some. Seems to always find a way to help our team in some way or another. We love having her on the field and on our team for sure,” said Schmidt.
Maddie has been a huge factor for the CPU backline success all year. As a center back she really controls what they do in the back and has great vision to help her teammates no matter where they are on the field. She will even move forward on occasion to join in the attack.
The CPU defense was smothering and relentless, only allowing one shot on goal. The reserves followed with a 7-on-7 3-0 win.
“That is one thing we’ve been doing to people a lot, holding them in check and not allowing many chances on our goal defensively,” Schmidt said. “We’ve really been trying to work on the offensive side and trying to take better shots and selecting when/where we take them.”
5-9 vs Solon (8-5) W – 1-0
The 8-2 Pointers hosted conference rival Solon Tuesday evening in some Wamac action. This was a defensive match with the only goal scored coming from senior Cassie Davis in the second half of play with the assist from Sydney McCormick.
“I think Cassie even surprised herself since she hit it on her first touch as the ball came across from the side of the field. This is something we’ve been working on, pushing the ball in and then finding our open player on the backside for an easier attempt,” said Schmidt.
Back-to-back matches can be touch and go and it looked like this seemed to be the case as CPU was a step slow in many instances in the first half allowing Solon to win many 50/50 balls. The second half was much more in their favor as they started to step up and get their feet to the ball first.
The CPU defense continues to shine with yet another shutout only allowing two Spartan shots on goal to its six.
5-12 vs Dike-Hew Hartford W – 2-0
On Friday evening, in a varsity only match, the Stormin’ Pointers recognized their 2023 senior class with a 2-0 win over Dike-New Hartford. This year’s seniors include Sophia Gentz, Kassidy Otto, Cassie Davis, Kailey Spurlock, and Maddie Daily.
CPU was a little slow out of the gate, which can be expected with it being Senior Night. “We kind of expected to be a little slower than usual at the start since we did our senior presentation first, right before the match started. But once we started to connect passes and settled into things we really played well.”
CPU continued to put pressure on and were able to get all its rostered field players onto the field for some minutes, with no change in the game play, which was great to see from the girls.
Coach Schmidt even tried a new formation in the second half which seemed to work for the most part. The new formation still needs some tweaks, but he was pleased to see the girls try it and know that it will be available for them to use if/when they might need to in the future.“I always try to tell them that any formation is just a starting point, and we make it what it is by how and where we play on the field after the starting whistle. This was probably one of the best games of the season, as we kept DNH from even coming into our half for a good portion of the game. Tonight was a great night for a match and the girls showed some of the things we’ve been working on.”
5-13 at Benton W – 10-0
The 10-2 Lady Pointers did not let the wind, rain and warm weather keep them from their fourth win in six days as they hit the road for the first time this week against the Bobcats from Benton.
The girls made sure that their final regular season game would be a win, with a dominating 10-0 mercy rule win 20 minutes into the second half scoring five goals in each 40-minute half.
“We knew going in that we were going to be able to control this match and it was more of a way to see if our girls could again play back-to-back matches. We were able to get minutes for many girls in this game and spread things out scoring too. Lilly Miller was our lady of the match for this one as she moved into the forward position and played very well off the bench for us,” said Schmidt.
CPU will host the Co-op team from Alburnett/Cedar Valley Christian/North Linn on Wednesday afternoon in Class 1A Region 2 action at 5 p.m.
BOYS
After finishing up the regular season with wins on the road at Solon and home against Columbus Catholic, the Class 2A No. 10 ranked (10-3) Stormin’ Pointers earned themselves a No. 2 seed in the Class 2A Substate 3 Region and a first-round bye. They will host the winner between Independence and West Delaware on May 22.
5-9 – Boys (9-3) at Solon (4-8) W – 2-0
The boys were looking to get back into the win column after suffering two consecutive losses on the road at Solon on Tuesday. With another solid Ryan Keller performance and a penalty kick goal in the second half from junior Gage Pierce the Pointers shut out the Spartans 2-0 improving their record to 9-3.
The defense was executed as a smooth oiled machine, only allowing two shots on goal and five overall. Junior Bradley Jones connected with CPU’s first goal with an assist from freshman Sawyer Diveley.
5-11 – Boys (10-3) vs Columbus Catholic (7-8) W – 3-0
The Stormin’ Pointers will head into the postseason with a two-game win streak after another shutout May 11 when they hosted the Sailors from Columbus Catholic to Fross Park.
The offensive provided the spark on the 3-0 win with 14 shots on goal. The defense helped Ryan Keller go 7/7 in saves as the season moves onto postseason action.
Picking up goals for the Pointers were juniors Drew Schellhorn, Brody Behrens and Jarret Koppendryer. Junior Casey Kirtz and freshman Will Cardo were credited with assists.
ALB/CV/NL
Both the boys’ and girls’ co-op team wrapped up their regular season this week still searching for some W’s.
Unfortunately, the only results that could be found were the boys’ game at Williamsburg on May 12, where they fell to the Raiders 10-0. And on Saturday, they lost to Marquette Catholic on the road 7-2.
Bellevue put up five goals in the first half and two additional in the second 40 minutes, while our boys scored one goal in each of the two halves. No stats were available in time for production.
Both girls’ games were on the road, at Williamsburg on May 12 and at Marquette Catholic, Bellevue on the 13th.
The boys hosted the Blue Raiders from Anamosa on May 9 at the Tuma Sports Complex and on May 13 they played at Bellevue.
The co-op boys’ team who played Marquette Catholic, Bellevue on May 13, will turn right around and will play them again in round one Class 1A Substate 3 playoffs back at Bellevue Felderman Park at 4:30pm. The boys will be looking for their first win of the season.
The girls will play the Stormin’ Pointers from CPU on the road on May 17 at Fross Park Center Point at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Class 1A Regional.
Additional photos available in our online edition.