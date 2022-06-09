CPU Softball

Front L-R: Kali Washburn, Addilyn Wade, Ella Simon, Tara Crowley, Gracie Hoskins, Kora Katcher. Back L-R: Sophie Simon, Raynie McKee, Ryanne Hansen, Mya Hillers, Olivia Raue, Olivia Perez, Hailey Anderson.
Head coach Shane Light will look to improve on the Stormin Pointers 20-21 season with a much-improved pitching rotation where they finished with a 14-21 record.
“Our pitching has greatly improved, and we have more experience coming back than we ever have. It is going to be a very competitive season with players vying for the starting spot.”
The Stormin Pointers will return seven starters from the 20-21 season. Kora Katcher and Raynie McKee, both seniors this year, will help lead a young but talented group.
CPU returns three juniors, Olivia Perez, Olivia Raue and Ryanne Hansen. Following a successful eighth grade season, three freshman starters will help provide additional varsity experience. Mya Hillers, Gracie Hoskins and Kali Washburn will be instrumental in the success this season.
Returning with varsity experience will be sophomores Hailey Anderson and Sophie Simon. They will be joined by freshman Addilyn Wade and two newcomers in Tara Crowley and Ella Simon who are both eighth graders.
“It’s going to be a very competitive race. With the non-conference schedule that we play we prepare ourselves to be competitive in the end when it counts.” said Light