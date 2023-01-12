CENTER POINT-URBANA
Going into the first week after the break head coach Philip Klett knew the girls would have to be ready to play facing two top ranked teams in No. 11 ranked Waverly-Shell Rock and No. 14 Monticello. For them to stay fresh they scrimmaged the North Linn Lynx.
1-3 vs W-SR 41-32
The Pointers welcomed No. 11 W-SR on Tuesday night in what they knew would be a battle. The first quarter proved just that with both defenses playing outstanding. After eight minutes W-SR held a slim 6-5 lead.
Going into the game coach Klett wanted to put pressure on the Go-Hawks and felt they did a nice job throughout the game. “We wanted to pressure the perimeter and have help on the post. I thought we did a nice job of that.”
In the first half CPU struggled to score but had some good opportunities. In the second half they were able to make shots and things looked a lot better, outscoring W-SR 17-7 to take a 30-24 lead into the final eight minutes.
They continued to play well on both ends in the fourth quarter holding the Go-Hawks to only eight points to secure the win.
“Both teams did a nice job defensively making life tough for the other, especially in the first half,” Klett said,” “We had a big third quarter that led to us gaining the lead, we played good defense and offensively were able to make shots.”
CPU had good balance on offense as nine different girls scored. Tayler Reaves led the team with 12 points, followed by Nicole Rick with 11. “I thought our bench gave us great minutes allowing us to wear them down.”
1-6 vs Monticello 45-39
Going into the game Klett wanted to be sure to contest the Monticello shooters and make them shoot tough shots.
“At times I thought we did well, other times not so much. They were very physical, which we struggled with most of the game.”
After one quarter the Panthers led 13-12. Both teams played solid defense in the second quarter with neither team scoring in double digits. At the half, Monticello held a slim 22-19 lead.
The Panthers continued to play well against the Pointers in the fourth. A late CPU basket put the game into OT with the score tied at 37-37.
In overtime the CPU defense stepped up holding Monticello to only two points to their eight to take the win 45-39.
“We were able to grind out the lead, but we did a poor job at holding the lead,” Klett said. “Offensively we forced some bad shots, defense was not good. The lack of communication must improve for us if we want to be good late in the year.”
Mya Hillers led the Pointers with 15 points. Sophomore Addy Tupa had an excellent game with nine rebounds and four steals.
CENTRAL CITY
The Wildcats had a busy three game week following the winter break. They finished the week 1-2 with a win against Easton Valley and losses to both Maquoketa Valley and East Buchanan.
1-3 vs Maquoketa Valley 28-65
The 6-6 Wildcats from MV came to town Monday night on a mission. Unfortunately for our Wildcats we did not keep up with their fast-paced game.
Maq Valley took a commanding 18-6 lead after one quarter.; In the second they continued with their hot shooting scoring 18 more for a 36-14 lead at the half.
Coming into the third, Central City could still not handle the constant pressure Maq Valley played with a dominant 26-5 advantage and a comfortable 62-19 lead. The fourth went by quickly with Central City able to outscore them 9-3.
Sloane Smith led Central City with 10 points and seven rebounds. Savannah Koch added seven points and Belle Whitson contributed three assists.
1-5 vs East Buc 53-68
Central City played much better offensively Thursday night when they hosted the 7-3 Bucs from East Buchanan but were unable to keep the Bucs offense from having a good night as well, falling 68-53.
In this contest both offenses outplayed the defenses with plenty of points put up on the scoreboard. Going into the second quarter East Buc held a 23-16 lead.
Coming out in the second Central city’s defense played well allowing its offense multiple easy baskets. At the half, Central City was able to cut into the Bucs lead outscoring them 17-13 trailing 36-33 at the half.
In the second half East Buchanan outplayed Central City in both quarters eventually winning 68-53.
Junior Bailey Weber led the Wildcats with 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Freshman Alexis Dietiker added eight points, four rebounds and two assists and Whitson had seven points.
Senior Lucy Smith had six rebounds and one steal.
1-6 vs Easton Valley
Central City has been having an interesting year for sure, not knowing which team will show up.
Friday night they hosted the 2-7 River Hawks from Easton Valley. Unlike the first two games this week they were able to execute a solid offensive and defensive strategy to pull off a win against a tough River Hawks squad who was hungry for a win as well.
Junior guard Bailee Weber had an amazing game with 30 points and six steals. Sloane Smith had 13 points and was amazing under the basket in the post area.
“We had some solid play from our freshman who have been steadily gaining more confidence over the season to shoot the ball more,” Head Coach Al Fear said. “This is a rebuilding year full of ups and downs for us. Even though our record may not show it, this group will surprise you with their drive and grit on the floor.”
ALBURNETT
The 6-5 Pirates came back from break with a tough three game week with road games at East Buchanan and Beckman Catholic and a home game against Prince of Peace to wrap up the week with a win on Friday night.
1-3 at East Buchanan 43-65
Alburnett struggled getting its offense going in the first half against the Bucs with only 11 first half points to the Bucs 35.
In the third quarter they were able to find some offense but were not able to stop East Buc from scoring. After three quarters they trailed 56-27. In the fourth both the offense and defense played much better. The Offense put up 26 points while their defense held the Bucs to only nine points. But in the end, they fell 65-43.
Ally Olmstead led the Pirates with 24 points going 10/17 from the field. She also grabbed a team high 15 rebounds and three blocks. Savannah Caves contributed with three assists. Isabelle Graubard had six rebounds and two steals. Lacey Neighbor had four rebounds with one steal.
1-5 vs Beckman 40-49
Thursday night the Pirates traveled over to Dyersville for a showdown against the Blazers from Beckman Catholic.
In a game of evenly matched teams, Alburnett was able to get both their offense and defense to play better but still unable to take home the road win.
In the first cold shooting and good defensive play was the name of the game with the score 7-6 Beckman after the first eight minutes.
In the second Beckman was able to get its offense going scoring 18 points to Alburnett’s 10 taking a 25-16 lead into the half.
The Pirates came out after the half and played much better on both ends in the third taking the quarter 11-9. After three they cut the Blazers lead to 34-27. The fourth, both teams’ offenses played well, but in the end the Pirates fell 49-40.
Caves led the Pirates with 18 points going 4/6 from behind the arc. Olmstead continues to be a force on the boards with 13, 11 of them on the defensive board. Ava Armon led with four assists.
1-6 vs Prince of Peace 44-33
Alburnett ended its busy three game week with a nice home win over Prince of Peace 44-33.
Olmstead got the Pirates on the board first with two of her team’s high 16 points. Neither team was able to get much going in the first half of the quarter and with just over three minutes to go the score was 8-5 for the home team.
Fouls from the Irish on Armon and Olmstead put the Pirates up 12-7 with over a minute left. Savannah knocked down a three at the end of the first giving Alburnett a 15-7 lead.
Prince of Peace came out on a 6-0 run to start the third, but a two from Ally tied the game at 17 apiece. Just like at the end of the first, the Pirates found an open player for a three pointer, this time it was Armon who nailed the shot before the buzzer giving Alburnett a 24-22 lead.
Still feeling it, Armon started the fourth with another three. Following free throws from both Scott and Olmstead the Pirates were able to increase their lead to 30-24. After 24 minutes Alburnett held a 10-point lead.
Prince of Peace made a run to start the final eight minutes cutting the Pirate lead down, but a timely layup from Scott, followed by a steal and another layup put them back up 41-30. Scott wrapped up the game with another three, giving the Pirates the home win.
NORTH LINN
The Lynx from Troy Mills continue to dominate their opponents this season with two easy wins over Starmont and Calamus-Wheatland improving their record to 11-0.
Head Coach Brian Wheatley knew during the long holiday break he would need to keep his girls in playing shape, so he scheduled a couple scrimmage games against West Delaware and CPU. From the week’s results, it paid off.
1-3 vs Starmont 97-26
North Linn came out on fire from behind the arc and their defense dominated the first half holding the Irish to only 3 first half points to the Lynx 69
North Linn is not the biggest team, so they rely on their in-your-face defense and fast paced three-point shooting offense.
Kamyrn Kurt had a great game, leading all scorers with 24 points. Emilee Beuter contributed with seven rebounds and three steals. Wheatley knows that giving her plenty of JV game play time helps her when she comes into the games on the varsity level.
“With our balance we have options and girls pass the ball well making the extra pass and get to an open teammate passing up a shot to get a better one for someone else.”
1-6 vs Calamus-Wheatland 75-31
The 8-2 Warriors from Cal-Wheatland came to town on Friday night in hopes to stop the potent Lynx game. But like every other team so far this season, they found it nearly impossible to keep pace with this Lynx team.
After one quarter the Lynx led 24-2. Cal-Wheat made a comeback in the second scoring 16 points but still trailed 49-18 at the half.
North Linn picked up their pressure D in the third period. With a continuous clock going the second half went by quickly with the Lynx holding a 75-31 lead at the final buzzer.
“Again, we came out and our defense dominated, holding them to only 31 points,” Wheatley said. “Our defensive pressure was relentless. We play a different style which teams are not used to.”
“The kids came out ready. We knew we had to be ready. They do not worry about the other team’s record. They just come out and play hard.”