Alburnett/Cedar Valley/North Linn Girls Soccer
Bottom row L-R: Isabelle Kelsen, Ashlyn Buck, Cutter Shefelbine, Jaiden Thomsen, Sofie Geistkemper. Middle row L-R: Bronwyn Hall, Aurora Grimmett, Cady Sutcliffe, Navaeh Eichenberger, Abby Northrup, Ella Crittenden, Annie Nguyen. Back row, L-R: Head Coach Edith Dixon, Savannah Brandt, Brooklyn Nafts, Addy McGraw, Ali Christiansen, Taylor Blanchard, Navaeh Bessler.

 Todd Hunt • Staff Photo

Anytime you must pull together three different schools, along with homeschoolers things can be a struggle. With Isaac Newton choosing to play with CR Xavier the co-op was down to Cedar Valley Christian and Alburnett.

But wait, a school up the road a few miles have some girls who would love to follow their passions and come make this co-op whole again.

