Anytime you must pull together three different schools, along with homeschoolers things can be a struggle. With Isaac Newton choosing to play with CR Xavier the co-op was down to Cedar Valley Christian and Alburnett.
But wait, a school up the road a few miles have some girls who would love to follow their passions and come make this co-op whole again.
Out goes Isaac Newton, and in comes North Linn.
Head Coach Edith Dixon, in her fourth year leading the team, feels the addition of North Linn will be needed after graduating seven players from last year’s squad and five more with Isaac Newton dropping out.
“Adding in the NL players should help replace some of that loss,” Dixon said. “Pulling together a team from three different schools (plus homeschoolers) will be a struggle. We expect to be competitive in every game and see real improvement as we come closer to tournament time.”
Learning to work together is key, but with an abundance of players who have earned all-academic honors in the past, that will not be a problem. Nor will athletes who excel in other sports.
Cutter Shefelbine and Addy McGraw both wrestled this past winter for Alburnett’s first ever sanctioned girls’ team. Izzy Kelsen from Alburnett is a national level junior archer.
The cupboard is not dry with eight returning starters. Add to the mix Ali Christiansen from North Linn who started last season at CP-U, helping them to their state run. Also coming to play from Troy Mills are Jaiden Thomsen, Cady Sutcliffe and Taylor Blanchard.
Nevaeh Eichenberger, Jr (CV) who missed last year due to an ACL, is expected to hold down the centerback position. Brooklyn Nafts, Sr (Alb) who had four goals and five assists last year is primed to be the teams leading scorer.
Additional girls who will all be called upon for extensive minutes include Navaeh Bessler, Sr, Ashlynn Buck, Jr, Cutter Shefelbine, Sr), Izzy Kelsen, So, Addy McGraw, Jr, Ella Crittenden, Jr, Savannah Brandt, Sr), Brownie Hall, Jr, Isabelle Kerlsen, So, Aurora Grimmett, So, Sofie Geistkemper, Jr, Abby Northrup, Fr and junior Annie Nguyen.