NORTH LINN
It’s an exciting time for the Lynx country this Cross-Country season.
On Thursday, North Linn hosted the Tri-Rivers conference meet. Following a strong performance from both teams last week at the Lynx Invitational, they stepped up and performed even better Tuesday at the conference meet with both varsity teams taking home conference championship titles.
Co-Head Coach Dana Schmidt said, “We had solid performances from the boys and girls on Saturday at the Lynx Invite followed by even stronger performances on Tuesday at Conference.”
For the first time in school history the boys team won the conference title. Taking second was the very strong team from Maquoketa Valley.
Going into the race the boys knew it would take a complete team effort to beat the Wildcats, and that is exactly what they did with four runners placing in the top 16.
The boys have held high goals for themselves this year and winning the conference meet on Tuesday, for the first time in school history over a strong Maquoketa Valley team, was the first step towards an even bigger goal.
They were led by Caleb Bildstein who placed fifth with a time of 17:32. He was followed by Ty Pflughaupt (10th) 18:06, Levi Benesh 12th (18:10), Landon Thomsen 16th (18:31), Carter Folkers (19:27), Sawyer Long (20:34) and Luke Barth (22:15).
“Carter Folkers has taken his running to new levels this year and continues to PR,” Schmidt said, “Caleb Bildstein continues to be our top runner followed by Levi Benesh, Ty Pflughaupt, and Landon Thomsen who are running well as a pack, and Sawyer Long continues to find new gears.”
The girls also have high goals for themselves this year and winning Conference was a step in the right direction too.
The girls wanted redemption after losing the conference meet last year and came ready to run on Tuesday. And they did it in dominating fashion taking four of the five top finishes with all seven runners placing in the top 13. They won the conference meet by 39 points over second place Alburnett.
Meghan Wheatley continued to run strong finishing in second at 19:13. She was followed by Bryn Collum in third (20:49), Peyton McMahon fourth (21:54), Kenzie Bridgewater fifth (22:08), Carly Ries ninth (22:51), Abby Michael 12th (23:59), and Niamh Wylie placed 13th at 24:15.
“Both the boys’ and girls’ teams have great energy right now, and continue to push each other to be better in each race,” said Schmidt.
ALBURNETT
The Pirates ran at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Tuesday hosted by North Linn. This was their second time running the course in four days so they came in with some confidence on a familiar course.
Head Coach Luke Ossman said, “The conference is tough again this year, but we started the season with some expectations.”
The varsity girls’ race was going to be more who placed second behind North Linn who are solid 1-7.
When we started the season, I was more excited to just have enough for a team, the girls have really worked hard all season and are truly believing what they can do.” said Ossman.
The girls edged out Calamus-Wheatland for second place (62 to 63). The girls knew they could compete, but the second place was all about the girl’s effort. This took all six Pirates running to accomplish this and they should be proud.
Carly McGraw led the way with an 11th place medal and Gralynn Martin earned a 12th place medal and another 45 second PR. Izzy Stanley-Jones had a great night followed by Haylee Banes with a huge PR. Senior Lindsey Hospodarsky ran her final conference meet with a PR, this is the best she has run since her freshman year. Izzy Graubard looked really solid and has worked hard all year finishing with a time of 26:32.
“The girls have been fun; they started the year as individuals unsure what they could accomplish but have turned into one solid team.” said Ossman.
The varsity boys did not have the night they were hoping for in the results but they ran really well. The goal going into the meet was to have their five top runners all under 20:00. they were close, but considered the goal met.
Hayden Gustafson led the way followed by Ben Bemer, Austin Schechinger, Trenton Abel and Noah Kruckenburg who finished at 20:00, Gunnar Keeney was trying to give them six under 20:00 just missing at 20:22 for another PR.
The JV boys had a great night, Ryan Smith won the JV race, Aidan McGraw was third and Cam McGraw fifth.
“This group has been great, regardless if they are running Varsity or JV doesn’t matter to them, they just go compete at a high level every time and are 1 team,” Ossman said, “They definitely have that mentality of the next runner in, with illness and injuries we have needed that this year.”
Henry Abel won the JH boys race and Anson Ford placed 13th. Josie McGraw placed third and Esme Crist and Sydnee DeBrower finished ninth and 10th.
CC/SPR
I’m really happy for our two seniors, Isabel Geurero. and Evan Robertson, said head coach Tim Stamp who both scored their highest place in the conference meet in their 4-year run, ninth and sixth respectively.
“Evan tried to run with Maquoketa Valley’s No. 1 guy and it really pulled him along to a nice PR at 17:43. Izzy and Kennedy Moore just continued to roll with consistent splits and had nice gains as well.” said Stamp.
Kennedy was sixth with another huge improvement over last year at 21:34. The last varsity top 10 runner was Jack Stamp with a solid ninth place finish in the hotly contested boys’ race.
All the kids set PR performances in their first- and second-mile splits with almost all setting season bests on the 3-lap course.
The MS race was nothing short of spectacular with Addison Merritt claiming her second MS girls’ championship in a see-saw battle with the Maquoketa Valley girl. Noah Derrick ran a great race in the runner up spot on the boy’s side.
“Noah has improved so much since our first day of practice, it’s hard to believe it’s the same kid. Tyler Taube ran a super strong race as well, claiming 10th place.” said Stamp.
“It’s so nice to see the kids’ hard work pay off with the high places and constant time improvement,” Stamp said, “At the same time, they are willing to trust their training and really get aggressive in trying to run faster than their last race.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
CPU traveled to Independence for the WAMAC Conference meet last Thursday afternoon. This conference is loaded once again with highly ranked teams. It is one of the toughest conferences in the state.
Assistant coach Jeff Engen said, “We went there using it as one last tune up before the SQM. The kids ran well. It wasn’t our best meet of the season but they went after it.”
The girls placed fourth behind some of the best teams in the state. Mount Vernon-Lisbon took home the team title, followed by Solon and CCA.
The girls were led by junior Emma Wilkerson. Emma has really shown that she is one of the state’s best. Every week she keeps moving past girls that were ahead of her earlier in the year. Wilkerson placed fourth (19:49). The three girls that were ahead of her rank in the top 11 in the state.
CPU’s number two runner Lily Miller placed 10th (20:39). Placing 11th was Deni Katcher (20:41). Lily and Deni are both freshmen that have been lights out for the Stormin’ Pointers all season.
CPU’s fourth runner was Julia Paine in 28th place. Julia has been making huge strides all year. Her hard work is showing up in her results. Sophomore Sydney McCormick placed 31st.
“Every week Sydney has a great race for us. She is one of us that keeps us going,” Engen said, “All 5-point scorers are in the top 31 at the WAMAC meet means you have a very strong team. Girls can’t wait to have a great SQM in Washington next Wednesday.”
The boys placed seventh with eight of the 11 teams being ranked. That is how tough this meet was. “The boys ran hard. It wasn’t quite the place we wanted but it was a good showing,” Engen said, “This lets the boys know we have more work to do to get where we want to go.
In typical CPU fashion, they had a tight pack, with only a 16 second spread between the top five runners. That’s about as tight as you can get.
They were led by Cayle Estling placing 19th. The next runners were Cooper Grimm (25), Brody Beherns (26), Isaac Larson (30), and Casey Kirtz (32).
“The boys continue to work hard. The key to our success at SQM will be to push that pack forward. I believe they will,” said Engen.
The JV girls did not have enough runners to place as a team but they are continuing to improve. They were led by Sophia Gentz placed 42. She was on a mission for this race. Riley Sabin crushed her PR and Allison Mourlam ran one of her best races.
The JV boys placed third as a team. This team would have success at a lot of regular season meets in varsity races. That is how deep this team is. We were led by Teegan Fuessley. He placed second overall. Next was freshman Will Cardo, who placed ninth. He will be a big contributor in the coming years. CPU’s third runner was another freshman, Landon Batchelor. He has improved so much due to his hard work and smart running. He listens to the coaches very well and never tries to change a workout.
Senior Jonah Salow was CPU’s fourth runner. He will be greatly missed after this year. “We can’t say enough good things about this young man. He has a bright future. Our fifth runner was James Desmet. He is another one of the kids that works hard day in and day out,” said Engen.
It was a good end of the year for some of our runners but for others our biggest race of the year is coming up. It’s getting time to dig deep and let it fly.