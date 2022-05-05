Center Point-Urbana and Alburnett each had athletes selected to run at this year’s Drake Relays. Lacey Neighbor, Hailey Carolan and the 4x100 team. Center Point-Urbana qualified Taylor Luscomb, Ava Maloney, Aaron Kramer, and both the 4x100 teams
CENTER POINT_URBANABOYS
The boys competed well. It was not what they wanted but very respectable. Aaron Kramer placed 21st in the open 100 with a time of 11.42. The 4x100 group of Ben Hansen, Joe Dufoe, Cole Werner, and Aaron Kramer placed 73rd with a time of 45.06.
Coach Engen said, “Now we are focused on the conference meet and the state qualifying meet.”
GIRLS
The CPU girls had a great learning experience at the Drake Relays. Taylor Luscomb competed for the second straight year in the Discus and came away with an eighth-place finish, just missing the opportunity for a medal by 3 feet.
Ava Maloney competed in her first Drake Relays in the long jump. With limited practice coming into the relays due to facility limitations, this was a great opportunity to compete alongside the best jumpers in the state, regardless of classification.
The final event for the CPU girls was the 4x100m relay. Competing in a very tough heat and lane draw, the four-some of Ava Maloney, Laine Hadsall, Maya Burkhart and Ryley Goebel came away with a season best run of 51.61.
“Overall, I was very pleased with how all seven ladies competed this weekend. Now we look towards the Wamac and state qualifier meets.” said head coach Dennis Gilbertson.
ALBURNETTWith a jump of 5-4 Hailey Carolan placed in the top ten in the High jump taking home ninth place. Lacey Neighbor improved on each of her three jumps to take home 17th place in the long jump with her third and final jump of 16-2.50. The 4x100 team was not able to make the finals, but had a good showing and can hang their heads high.