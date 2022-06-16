ALBURNETTThe Pirates knew going into the week that mother nature would determine when and if they were able to get games in for the week. On June 6 they were scheduled for a double-header at Marquette Catholic but the games were canceled due to rain all day.
June 7 vs Central City (DH)
Alburnett hosted rival Central City for a TRC West double header. Unfortunately for the Pirates, Wildcat ace Sara Reid was on the mound for both games. Central City won both games, winning game one 3-0, and game two 7-3.
June 9 vs Maquoketa Valley (DH)
Thursday night the Pirates hosted another TRC West rival in the Wildcats from Maq. Valley splitting the DH 1-1. In game one it was an eight-run third inning that sealed the 11-0 win for Alburnett. The Pirates put two runs up on the board in the second. Following a Savannah Caves walk to start the inning, Gralynn Martin successfully bunts. A couple passed balls later and it’s a 2-0 score after one. Passed balls and over throws by the Wildcats were key to the eight run fourth inning giving Alburnett a cozy 10-0 lead. In game two, the Pirates fell 3-1.
June 10 vs Marquette Catholic
In a make-up game from Monday’s rain out the Pirates traveled to Marquette Catholic. The Pirates scored early courtesy of some sloppy play on the part of MC to take home a 6-3 win. Following two runs in the top of the first, Marquette tied it up in the bottom of the third.
Each team had a run in the fourth with Alburnett’s run coming from a homerun from Ally Olmstead. The Pirates scored two more runs in the fifth, and one in the sixth for the 6-3 win.
June 11 at Jefferson Classic
The Pirates took one two 5A schools at the classic this year in SEP and Valley. Lost them both 8-1, 6-0. We played competitively for multiple innings in both games. We have to clean up some fundamentals but we’ll get there! We have to have better focus and execution. Back at it Monday against Midland.
CENTER POINT-URBANAJune 6 at West Delaware (DH)
The Stormin’ Pointers took two from the Hawks on Monday night 9-4 and 9-3. In game one, seven players contributed with hits. Sophie Simon (So) and Tara Crowley (08) led the way with three hits each. Crowley and Mya Hillers (Fr) both connected with a homerun in the win. Eighth grader Ella Simon pitched a complete game giving up four runs on seven hits.
In game two it was a three-run third and four run sixth that helped CPU sweep the Hawks. It was another freshman who stole the show in the night cap. Gracie Hoskins went 4-4, all were singles. Freshman Addilyn Wade led with three RBI, including a homerun as did Simon.
June 8 vs Solon (DH)
CPU fell to the Spartans in both games 10-3 and 9-3. Game one was close going into the seventh with Solon holding a slim 5-3 lead, but a barrage of five runs in the top of the seventh sealed the win.
In game two, the Spartans were able to put together three multi-run consecutive innings to help take home the 9-3 win. Junior Olivia Perez and Freshman Kali Washburn each led with two hits apiece. Wade, Hiller and sophomore Hailey Anderson had one hit each.
June 10-11 at Jesup Tourney
The game against South Winneshiek on Friday night was canceled due to rain and was rescheduled for a 10:15am start on Saturday, but mother nature had other plans and the game was canceled.
CPU was able to get in one game on Saturday taking a very tough 16-1 team from Lisbon into extra innings before falling 6-4 in the eighth.
CENTRAL CITYJune 7 at Alburnett (DH)
The 11-2 No. 14 ranked Wildcats put their ace on the mound Dara Reid for this TRC West double header contest and she did not disappoint, shutting out the Pirates 3-0 in game one, and 7-3 in game two. No stats were available in time for production.
June 8 at Lisbon (DH)
The Wildcats traveled to Lisbon Wednesday night to take on the TRC East leading Lions who came into the game with a 12-1 record. Lisbon was able to take both games 3-1 and 4-2.
In game one, Lisbon scored a run in the first. Central City tied the score in the fifth with a run, but Lisbon came back in the bottom of the sixth to score two more. In game two, Lisbon got out to a quick 2-0 lead after two. Central City answered with a run in both the third and fourth inning, but Lisbon had an answer again, scoring two more in the bottom of the fourth. No stats were available in time for production.
June 9 vs Edgewood-Colesburg (DH)
The Wildcats got themselves back in the win column as they swept the Vikings at home on Thursday night 11-3 in game one, and 5-3 in the night cap. No stats were available in time for production.
NORTH LINNJune 6 at Starmont (DH)
The Lynx made easy work of the Stars with a sweep, winning game one 13-1, and the night cap 6-2. In game one, North Linn flexed its muscles early scoring four runs in the first, following it up with five in the second. Two more runs in the third and fourth ended the game in five innings.
In the game two-win, freshman Kylie Munson took the mound and pitched a gem giving up only two runs and four hits, while striking out nine batters for her first win of the season.
Senior Jill Smith stole the show on the night going 5/6 with five RBI. Junior Ellie Flanagan went 3/4 with four RBI. Offensively the Lynx stole 17 bases in the sweep of the Stars.
June 7 vs Cal-Wheatland (DH)
The Lynx continued its unbeaten streak sweeping Calamus-Wheatland 11-1 and 7-0. In game one, it was a four run first, and six in the fourth that ended the Warriors hopes of its third win of the season.
Smith continued her hot week going 2/3, with four RBI including a three-run blast to center field. Junior Evalyn Robinson had a nice night going 2/2, and Flanagan went 2/2, one RBI.
Jill Smith said, “Hitting home runs is always a great feeling. It gets the team and the crowd pumped up and puts us in a good position to keep the momentum going.”
I’m trying to learn something from each game. I set some goals for myself this year, and know what role I play on the team.” Smith said, “What matters most is that we’re having fun, and leaving everything on the field.”
“Jill has reached a high level of confidence at the plate.” Spore said, “If she smokes one and lines out, she is ok with it. She just keeps looking ahead”
Game two it was seniors Sydney Smock and Jenna Lemley who stepped up to help the Lynx sweep the Warriors. Smith went 2/4 with an RBI, and Smock hit her 150th career hit with a solid line drive up the middle.
Lemley said, “The hit itself felt great because it felt solid off of my bat. I actually didn’t know it was my 150th career hit until after the game, which made the hit more memorable. I think that I have been playing really well, my hitting is something that I want to improve so that I can get more balls hit hard in gaps.”
“Sydney has really stepped up at the plate. She is getting better at hitting her pitches and laying off the ones she “thought” she liked.” said Spore.
June 9 vs East Buchanan
Thursday saw the Lynx sweep another TRC rival in the Buccaneers 12-0 in game one, and 8-3 in game two. Game one highlights include sophomore Skylar Benesh going 3/4 with a homerun. Allie Haughenbury (Fr) went 2/3, including her second triple of the week and conference leading third.
In game two the Lynx scored multiple runs in the first three innings to take a 7-0 lead into the fourth. They added one more in the fifth for the 8-3 nightcap win and sweep.
Lemley extended her hot streak going 2/3 with two RBI and another homerun. It was two freshmen who came alive for the Lynx in game two. Mackenzie Bridgewater went 2/3, three RBI, and Munson went 2/3, one RBI.
“We had a lot of different names contributing to the offense today, which is a positive.” Said Spore
June 10-11 at North Scott Tourney
Game one on Friday was rained out against 2A No. 8 Louisa Muscatine. Game two was a matchup of two undefeated number one teams in the state in 1A NL (15-0) and 4A ADM (13-0.) The Lynx outhit ADM 2-1 in a 1-0 loss. The game was shortened to five innings due to time limitations of the tourney and rain delays.
Flanagan struggled with control walking in one run, but got stronger as the game went on, finishing with seven strikeouts. The two North Linn hits came from Benesh and Flanagan. Ellie got a single in the top of the fifth after hitting a ball over the fence 10 feet foul that would have tied it up.
“It was a hard-fought game. We were getting the timing the last couple innings at the plate and would have loved to play 7.” said Spore
On Saturday morning, the Lynx met up against 5A No. 15 Bettendorf losing 7-0. Smith, Benesh and Cira managed to get a hit. “This game was a necessary wake up call. There is still room to get better, a lot better.” Spore said, “Bettendorf is a great team, and they will be moving up for sure. They beat ADM yesterday 5-1 as well, but we did not come to play.”
Game 2: 4A No. 12 North Scott
NL was down most of the game. With time limitations they went into the bottom of the fifth down 3-2 needing to get out of the inning in less than nine minutes. Flanagan worked quickly, having to throw all strikes forcing North Scott to swing and not work deep counts. She gave up two hits and a run, but that gave NL one more half inning at the plate.
Robinson grounded out. Eighth grader Peyton McMahon worked a walk. Benesh was the tying run. Coach Chad Spore called an offensive time out to give Benesh a pep talk. On the first pitch Benesh put the ball 20 feet past the left field fence to tie the game. Smith was up next and drove the first pitch hard but right at the right fielder for the second out. With two outs Lemley crushed another one over the left field fence for a 5-4 lead.
“Overall, we needed this weekend. One, to remind us that we need to get a lot better and two, to show us that we are capable of playing with anybody — we just have to be prepared.” said Spore.