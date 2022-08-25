Home TRC volleyball games on most nights will start with JV at 5:15-5:30pm, followed by the varsity contest. CPU VB times are for the varsity games.
ALBURNETTVOLLEYBALL
8-23 at Lisbon Tournament 5:00pm
8-27 at Independence 9:00am
8-30 at NL Tournament 5:30pm
9-1 at Lisbon 5:15pm
9-8 North Cedar 5:15pm
9-10 at Jesup Tournament 9:00am
9-15 at East Buchanan 5:15pm
9-20 Central City 5:15pm
9-22 at Springville 5:15pm
9-24 at West Liberty Tournament 9:00am
9-27 Edgewood-Colesburg 6:15pm
9-29 at Starmont 5:15pm
10-4 North Linn 5:15pm
10-6 at Maquoketa Valley 5:15pm
10-13 at TRC Tournament 4:00pm
10-15 at TRC Tournament 10:00am
Cross Country
8-23 at Edgewood-Colesburg 6:00pm
9-2 at Seminole Valley Park 4:15pm
9-6 at Springville 4:45pm
9-13 at Starmont 4:00pm
9-20 at Vinton-Shellsburg 4:45pm
9-27 at Jesup 4:15pm
9-29 at Hampton-Dumont 4:15pm
10-4 at West Delaware 4:15pm
10-8 at North Linn 8:30am
10-11 TRC at North Linn 4:00pm
CENTER POINT-URBANAVOLLEYBALL
8-25 at Mt Vernon Quad 4:00pm
9-1 Grinnell 7:30pm
9-3 at Mount Vernon Invitational 8:30am
9-6 Vinton-Shellsburg 7:30pm
9-10 at Linn-Mar Invitational 9:00am
9-13 at Monticello 7:15pm
9-15 Benton Community 7:30pm
9-17 at Dike-New Hartford Tourn. 8:30am
9-20 at South Tama 7:30pm
9-24 at Monticello Tournament 8:30am
9-27 Williamsburg 7:30pm
10-4 at CCA 7:30pm
10-8 Home Tournament 8:30am
10-13 Wamac at Mount Vernon 4:00pm
10-17 Regionals at TBA TBA
10-19 Regionals at TBA TBA
10-25 Regional Finals at TBA TBA
Cross Country
8-23 at Mount Vernon Invitational 5:00pm
8-30 at Oelwein Invitational 4:15pm
9-6 at Wartburg Invitational 4:50pm
9-13 at Starmont 4:00pm
9-20 Home Invitational 5:00pm
9-27 at Jesup 4:15pm
10-1 at Wartburg 10:00am
10-4 at West Delaware 4:15pm
10-13 Wamac at Independence 4:00pm
10-19 Regionals at TBA 4:00pm
10-29 State Meet at Fort Dodge 10:30am
CENTRAL CITYVOLLEYBALL
8-25 at CVC Tournament 5:00pm
8-27 at Cascade Tournament TBD
9-1 at Cal-Wheatland 5:15pm
9-3 at Midland Tournament 8:30am
9-8 Lisbon 5:15pm
9-10 at South Hardin Tournament 9:00am
9-15 Maquoketa Valley 5:15pm
9-20 at Alburnett 5:15pm
9-22 at East Buchanan 5:15pm
9-26 at Lisbon Triangular 5:30pm
9-27 Springville 5:15pm
9-29 at Edgewood-Colesburg 6:15pm
10-4 Starmont 5:15pm
10-6 at North Linn 5:15pm
10-13 TRC at TBA 4:30pm
10-15 TRC at TBA 10:00am
Cross Country
8-23 at Mount Vernon Invitational 5:00pm
8-30 at Williamsburg Invitational 4:30pm
9-6 Home Meet 5:15pm
9-10 at Monticello Invitationa 9:00am
9-13 at Starmont 4:00pm
9-20 at CPU Invitational 5:00pm
9-24 at Anamosa Invitational 9:00am
9-29 at W. Dubuque Invitational 4:15pm
10-4 at West Delaware Invitational 4:15pm
10-11 TRC at North Linn 4:00pm
NORTH LINNVOLLEYBALL
8-27 at Cascade Invitational 9:00am
8-30 Home Invitational 5:30pm
9-1 at Prince of Peace 5:15pm
9-8 Marquette Catholic 5:15pm
9-10 at Jesup Invitational 9:00am
9-15 at Springville 5:15pm
9-17 at Nashua-Plainfield 9:00am
9-20 Edgewood-Colesburg 6:15pm
9-22 at Starmont 5:15pm
9-27 East Buchanan 5:15pm
9-29 Maquoketa Valley 5:15pm
10-4 at Alburnett 5:15pm
10-6 Central City 5:15pm
10-13 at TRC TBA 4:00pm
10-15 at TRC TBA 10:00am
10-17 at Regional TBA TBA
10-19 at Regional TBA TBA
10-24 at Regional TBA TBA
10-26 at Regional TBA TBA
Cross Country
8-30 at Oelwein Invitational 4:30pm
9-6 at Springville 5:15pm
9-10 at Monticello 9:00am
9-13 at Starmont 4:00pm
9-20 at CPU 5:00pm
9-24 at Anamosa 9:00am
9-27 at Jesup 4:15pm
10-4 at Dike-New Hartford 4:45pm
10-8 Home Lynx Invitational 8:30am
10-11 TRC at Home 4:00pm
10-20 Regionals at TBA TBA
10-29 State Meet at Fort Dodge TBA