All our area Cross Country teams ran at their respective state qualifiers last Thursday. We will have three teams competing. The CPU girls, along with both of the North Linn teams qualified. Evan Robertson from SPR/CC also qualified.
NORTH LINN Both the boys and girls teams continued their outstanding season with both qualifying for the state meet Friday in Ft. Dodge. This marks the first time since 1988 that the Lynx boys’ team has qualified for the state meet.
The girls team placed first behind Meghan Wheatley who ran away from the field taking first with a time of 20:26. Bryn Collum was 4th (22:24), Peyton McMahon 7th (23:03), Cary Ries 14th (24:00), Kenzie Bridgewater 16th (24:02) and Carly Myers placed 36th with a time of 27:17.
Carly Myers, while not contributing to the team score, continues to tough it out each race especially today on most likely the most challenging course she or her teammates will ever run.
Senior captain Carly Myers said, “That was the toughest course I have ever run at. It was brutal. The hills make your legs ache and then you have to concentrate on the downhills, or you would find yourself tumbling down the hill.”
The boys were led once again by Caleb Bildstein who placed 4th (18:38.29). Landon Thomsen was 9th (19:13.84) and Ty Pflughuapt took 10th (19:14.94). All three young men qualified individually while helping their team qualify.
Also helping the team qualify was Carter Folkers 30th (20:58.16), Sawyer Long 41st (21/;21.12) and Luke Barth in 61st with a time of 22:39.25.
Shout out to Tessa Helms, a second-year volunteer coach. Tessa is often left out of recognition but has played a huge part in motivating and cheering both boys’ and girls’ teams. You will find her all over the course, encouraging every single North Linn runner.
CENTER
POINT-URBANA
The boys team ran well but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough. They placed sixth, but only 11 points behind the third placed team.
Coach Jeff Engen said, “We knew South Tama and Washington were teams we had to fight, but we did not see Fort Madison coming in and taking third.”
The boys again had a nice tight pack. There was a 10 second spread between the top five CPU boys’ runners. Cayle Estling was 21st (17:19), Casey Kirtz 22nd (17:19), Cooper Grimm 23rd (17:21), Brody Behrens 26th (17:24), and Bradley Jones 28th (17:29).
“The boys have worked hard all year and were a lot of fun to coach,” Engen said, “They push each other to be better. The good news is we only lose one varsity senior. The boys will be even stronger next year.”
I would like to say thank you to our 3 senior boys. Teegan Fuessley, Jonah Salow, and Will Gerhold. Their hard work and dedication will be missed,” said Engen.
The girls also ran very well. They placed third and moved on to the state meet in Fort Dodge.
The coaching staff believes they have even more in them so they are extremely excited for the state meet.
They were led by Emma Wilkerson who placed 2nd (19:11). She is getting stronger every meet. She passed some highly ranked runners. She IS one of the state’s best. The best word to describe her is strong.
CPU’s next runner was Deni Katcher. Deni is another one of their girls who is improving every race. She placed eighth with a time of 20:00. Lily Miller had another strong race placing 12th. These three ladies were individual state qualifiers because of their top 15 placing.
Sydney McCormick was the fourth runner placing 24th (21:12). That was one of the best races she has run. She looked light on her feet at the end with a quick turn over. Julia Paine was CPU’s fifth runner placing 35th (21:47). The improvement she has made this year is amazing. She is a big part of the success CPU is having.
ALBURNETT
The Pirates Cross Country season came to a close on Thursday at the State Qualifying Meet in Cascade. Their times definitely do not reflect the effort the kids put into the race. They had runners in both races fall pretty hard on the hills, as with the season, they got up and finished regardless if they were hurting.
Coach Ossman said, “We didn’t have the finish we wanted but we never backed down all season.”
The girls finished sixth and were led by Gralynn Martin who just kept improving in her first season. Carly McGraw, Izzy Stanley-Jones, Lindsey Hospodarsky, Haylee Banes and Izzy Graubard rounded out the girls’ team.
The boys finished eighth and were led by Hayden Gustafson. Ben Bemer, Trenton Abel, Noah Kruckenberg, Gunnar Keeney, Austin Schechinger and Brady Scott completed the boys team.
“We lose four great seniors that have meant a lot to the program,” Ossman said, “Tytan Bowers and Gunnar Keeney came out their senior season and we’re true leaders. Evie Gehring finished her second season and showed what true determination was. Lindsey Hospodarsky leaves the program after five seasons and showed her final year was one of her best.
CC/SPR
The boys team ran at Cascade, while the girls ran at Monticello. Senior Evan Robertson will be making his second trip to Fort Dodge after his 10th place finish at the Cascade qualifier. Evan finished with a time of 17:58.01. Sophomore Jack Stamp ran 18:41.92 for 16th place.
Congrats to Evan on running a super-strong race in a field so strong it could only be described with a talent level more of any 2A district.
Head Coach Tim Stamp said, I’m sure I wasn’t the only coach scratching their head on the ridiculous talent level that this meet included. This meet was a combination of two districts that were run in the NE corner of Iowa last fall. No less than 7 individual state qualifiers from the Clayton Ridge and Cascade Districts were in last Thursday’s race. With the top 8 runners coming from the loaded Upper Iowa Conference and 6 of the top 10 from the TRC.
Getting back to Evan. Evan had to run his best race of the year, to qualify, and he did, on a course that most say is the toughest in Iowa. For any runner to run sub 18 (17:58) on that course puts you in an elite group.
“Evan and I both agreed that all the extra miles, and intervals we ran last summer paid off as he felt there was no way he would have gotten in had he not,” Stamp said. “Earlier in the season Evan wasn’t so sure that what we did was worth it, as he thought it would make running fast times easy. My response, nothing comes easy in the 5K, and be patient and persevere as we move forward. He did and became only the third 2-time State qualifier ever at Springville on the boys side.
As excited as coach Stamp was for Evan, he was on the other end of the spectrum for Jack Stamp who ran a time of 18:41 placing 16th which was two seconds faster than Evans time last year when he qualified for state on the same course.
Jack’s lowest finish among 1A competitors in any meet this year was eighth before last Thursday. The silver lining for Jack is that he has two years remaining and he’s a year ahead in development than Evan was said Stamp.
“What can I say about Grant Chrisman that I haven’t said in every article this season,” said Stamp. “He placed 44th in 20:24 and his improvement has been nothing less than spectacular over the course of the season.”
The next level for Grant will be getting down to the 18-minute barrier and below. He has all the stuff to get there with his incredible work ethic and ability to push in races and practice.
Creston Cordes, Springville’s normal No. 4, was out with wisdom teeth surgery, but has seen similar dramatic improvement as Grant. All the kids’ work ethic is second to none. Slayton Straub was 84th (23:04) and rounded out the boys’ team.
“I think with the guys we have back, and with the two incoming freshmen next year, (Noah Derrick and Tyler Taube) are the type of people who may be able to influence some of their classmates to become part of what we are trying to become in the future, a ranked team.” said Stamp.
As they say in life, it’s not how you start, when you’re trying to achieve any goal, but it’s how you finish. Next season we will continue to climb the mountain and keep getting closer to maximizing each person’s individual potential.
Leading the girls as she has all season was junior Kennedy Moore. Kennedy placed 31st with a time of 22:13.
“I know for Kennedy Moore it wasn’t quite the finish she wanted in her last meet of the season, but in my eyes that in no way diminishes the improvement she has made over the course of this season. Which is nothing short of miraculous, going 27:21 in her first meet of the season last year, to a PR this year of 21:34 this year.” said Stamp.
She was followed by Isabel Geurero 49th (23:35) in her final year as an Oriole runner, sophomore Abi Steskal was 51st (24:01) and Katelyn Staal was 58th at 25:04.
“Izzy had been sick most of the week so I think that played a factor in her finish Thursday,” Stamp said. “In the last few weeks Izzy ran her fastest time since her freshman year and placed a career high 9th at conference, so I was really happy she had a super strong finish in her senior season.”
“Abi is another runner who has shown almost 4 minutes of improvement since last season. Abi is only scratching the surface in her ability as I think with a little extra work next summer, she could be in the 22-minute range next season.”
Katelyn had a solid season that was hindered by illness in the early going as she missed a week to 10 days of training. With a summer of training and another year of experience we should see another solid year of time drops.”
As the girls’ team moves forward and look to next year, Addison Merritt will be joining them on the varsity next season after a nice 2-year MS run, including a 1st and 4th place finish at the MS state meet this year and last. She will be a great training partner for the existing guys and girls in their program.