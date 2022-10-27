All our area Cross Country teams ran at their respective state qualifiers last Thursday. We will have three teams competing. The CPU girls, along with both of the North Linn teams qualified. Evan Robertson from SPR/CC also qualified.

NORTH LINN Both the boys and girls teams continued their outstanding season with both qualifying for the state meet Friday in Ft. Dodge. This marks the first time since 1988 that the Lynx boys’ team has qualified for the state meet.

