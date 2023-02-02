History was made Friday at Decorah, when for the first time in Iowa history Super Regionals were held for the girls to have their first opportunity to wrestle at the inaugural IGHSAU sanctioned 2023 state tournament next Thursday and Friday at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville.

Five area girls made history punching their tickets to the big dance in CPU’s Moorea Brown and Lyni Gusick. Alburnett had two qualifiers in Jerzey Schultz and Lindsey Hospodarsky. North Linn’s Kylee Shoop who is wrestling for coach Meyers at West Delaware also punched her ticket to the big show.

