History was made Friday at Decorah, when for the first time in Iowa history Super Regionals were held for the girls to have their first opportunity to wrestle at the inaugural IGHSAU sanctioned 2023 state tournament next Thursday and Friday at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville.
Five area girls made history punching their tickets to the big dance in CPU’s Moorea Brown and Lyni Gusick. Alburnett had two qualifiers in Jerzey Schultz and Lindsey Hospodarsky. North Linn’s Kylee Shoop who is wrestling for coach Meyers at West Delaware also punched her ticket to the big show.
Taking home top area honors was Center Point-Urbana senior Moorea Brown at 130#. Moorea had a little bit of a wait before she toed the line for her first match with two opening round byes.
CPU Assistant Coach James Clemons said, “We are proud of Moorea and her continued drive and passion to never let anything stop or get in the way of the goals she sets or the championships she strives to achieve. Both titles this week were historic for Moorea personally as well as historic for CPU and the girls wrestling program.”
She did not let this get to her head as she came out in her quarter-final match by pinning Alburnett’s Addy McGraw in only 42 seconds.
In her semi-final match she faced Keria Myers from NH/TV getting the fall in 2:38. She kept rolling in her finals match with a 1:26 pin over Katelynn Huebsch from Osage.
“It feels great, I really gotta show I deserve to go. “I’m always ready to wrestle, but today I felt great and in control of every match.”
“At this point, I have all the tools at my feet. I need to keep my head up and focus on each individual match.”
We had two girls wrestling at 130lbs. in Gusick and Shoop. Thankfully for all of us, they were in different regions allowing both girls to punch their ticket with second place finishes.
CPU’s Gusick, who is only a freshman, made it look easy in her quarter and semi-final matches, winning both via the fall.
After receiving two opening round byes, Lyni pinned Ella Pitz from Sumner-Fredericksburg with only seven seconds left in the first period.
In her semi-finals match she had a slightly tougher match against Tierney Perkins from Crestwood-Cresco who came in with a 30-6 record. Lyni was in total control in this match which resulted in a fall in 4:49.
In her finals match she faced highly ranked Lilly Luft from Charles City but was unable to secure the win.
“It felt good making it as a freshman. It shows my work that I have put in is working,” Gusick said.
“I was pleased with how I wrestled. I wish I could have worked harder to not get pinned in the finals, but things happen. I need to work on my leg defense and my singles so I can score more.”
“She is no doubt disappointed in the loss to Luft but is already focused on the State Tournament next week,” Assistant Coach James Clemons said.
Shoop, a sophomore from North Linn became the school’s first ever girls state qualifier with her second-place finish in the Region 7 qualifier.
Because North Linn does not field a team, she has been wrestling for coach Dale Meyer at West Delaware.
Kylee entered the day as the No. 8 ranked in the state and after two opening round byes, she proved why she earned that ranking with falls in both her quarter and semi-final rounds.
“It’s a different type of feeling being able to qualify for state,” Kylee said. “Last year I never would have imagined I’d be this far, but I invested so much time to get there and I’m proud of where I got. Going into state I must take it one match at a time to reach my goals.”
In her quarters match she didn’t even work up a sweat with a quick 31 second pin over Bree Brophy from Anamosa.
She did not waste any time in her semifinals match against AP-GC’s Kayden Muller with a fall in the first period with only 16 seconds remaining.
She faced a very tough Ashley Bjork from Decorah in her finals match but was not able to pull out the win.
“I feel like I wrestled pretty good yesterday. I saw myself improve a lot during my first two matches because I had wrestled them before,” Shoop said. “I went into my finals match looking to be at the top of the podium. I didn’t get where I wanted but I can only learn from it and improve.”
Jenna Small was the third CPU girl to wrestle. Jenna did not have the regional she had hoped for, but she came away knowing she can compete with the best and will look to qualify next season.
After receiving two opening round byes Jenna fell in her quarterfinals match to Kylie Willems from AGWSR. She bounced back in her consolation round 4 match with a fall over Gabby Garcia from Postville in 2:59.
Jenna’s outstanding season came to an end in her consol. round five match falling to Dubuque Senior’s Abigail Gauf.
“We are proud of Jenna and the season she put together,” Clemons said. “As a sophomore with little experience Jenna was on the podium in the top 3 in many of this year’s tournaments. We are looking forward to seeing her continue to hone her skills as we look ahead to next season.”
The Alburnett girls wrestling team has a saying on the back of its shirts. It states, “Building A Foundation”. After yesterday in Decorah, this group of young ladies have built that solid foundation for the future of girls wrestling in Alburnett.
Two young ladies made Pirate history Friday at Decorah earning a ticket to the big dance. Both Jerzey Schultz (So.) and Lindsey Hospodarsky (Sr.) finished the day with second place finishes.
Jerzey Schultz had had a season to remember, and it is not over yet, since she qualified for the state tournament at 105# with her runner-up finish. Until this season Jerzey had never stepped onto the mat. What a difference a couple months will make.
“Just making it to the State tournament is quite an accomplishment. There are going to be many talented wrestlers there and I am just excited to have this experience.”
After receiving byes in her first two rounds Jerzey pinned Jarexy Vega from Postville in 2:50. In her semi-final match she earned a 16-1 tech fall win over Carly Hefel from Dubuque senior.
In her finals match she was not able to take home the title with a loss to Hillary Trainor from Sumner-Fredericksburg.
“It is quite an accomplishment for Jerzey, and she deserves everything she has earned this year. Jerzey is just a hammer on top and just gets after her opponents,” said Moretz.
“Having zero experience prior to the season and now getting that ticket to the big show, it feels amazing. There were some things that I could have done better and will focus on those things this coming week,” Schultz said.
From the beginning of the season, senior Lindsey Hospodarsky had one goal in mind, to make the state tournament. If you know Lindsey, anything she puts her mind to she will find success, and she has.
My goal from the start was to make it to the state tournament, and being one of the first from Alburnett to do so feels awesome,” Lindsey said. “It’s crazy to think that three months ago I had never stepped foot on a wrestling mat and now I am a state qualifier.”
Lindsey also received two byes to start the morning but did not let the extra wait affect her performance on the mat. In her quarterfinals match she won by fall over Meghan McDonald of Wahlert, Dubuque in 1:13.
In her semifinals match she picked up pin number two with a pin in the final 16 seconds over Morgan Maloy of Charles City.
“I was happy with how I did. I had to wrestle a bit out of my comfort zone in the semifinals and it all worked out for me in the end, so nothing feels better than that,” said Lindsey.
In her finals match she faced one of the best in her weight class in Ali Russler (41-4) from NH/TV but fell short of taking runner-up.
“Lindsey accomplished her goal and it is very awesome to see students meet their goals,” Moretz said. “She deserves it because she worked hard and has earned everything she has accomplished in wrestling.”
“I think this next week of practice will consist of lots of repetition and perfecting my own style of wrestling. No matter how next week goes, I’m going to try and soak it all in and have fun.”
Head Coach Brian Mortez reflected on the rest of his wrestlers who performed great today and had an unbelievable experience in their first year ever wrestling.
This group will always be special for Alburnett High School because they started a program that will only grow because of them. They have built the foundation and will always be special to Coach Hospodarsky and I because of their character, their desire, and willingness to work hard at a sport we both love.
Carly McGraw: I can’t say enough about Carly McGraw. She is one tough kid and I am extremely glad she is only a freshman. Regionals didn’t go as hoped for Carly, although I saw the fight in her after a first round setback. She came back and fought through to get fifth and one spot away from going to state. She has a bright future.
Hallie Portwood: Hallie has all the tools to be a very good wrestler, and she is just a freshman in our program. At regionals, she had two tough losses in a tough bracket.
Lily Steen: Lily is really learning the sport of wrestling. She is becoming better every day and with it being her first season she will only get better with more mat time and practice. She got more aggressive as the year went on and this was a good thing for Lily.
Addy McGraw: Addy had her best meet of the year. She really wrestled well in one of the toughest weight classes in the region. Addy will be a factor in the sport next season. She will be the senior leader starting in March of 2023 and her leadership will be key for our program. I look forward to watching her grow as a wrestler.
Cutter Shefelbine: Cutter has become a pretty good wrestler. She figured out her style and did a great job of working to her strengths. Regionals didn’t go like she may have wanted in Decorah, but I am proud of Cutter and what she accomplished this year as a first-year wrestler.
Area girls shine at WaMaC Conference tournament
On Monday, January 23, CPU and West Delaware competed at its conference tournament in Williamsburg with all four of our local girls placing in the top three.
Moorea Brown from CPU made her return to the mat. After waiting around for two rounds to get back on the mat, Moorea left no doubt in her final two matches that she is going to be a force come regionals and this year’s state meet with falls in both her semi-finals match and again in the championship match.
After receiving byes in rounds one and two, Brown pinned her next two opponents in a total of 2:29 seconds. She pinned Kenleigh Trumblee from Independence in the semi’s in 1:08. In her finals match she won by a fall over Abigail O’Rear from West Delaware, Manchester in only 1:21 for the 140-pound conference title.
Moorea also added her name to the CPU record history books as the first ever 4-time conference champion for the Stormin’ Pointers girls wrestling team.
The 130-pound class would see two girls familiar with each other face off once again in the semi-finals if all the cards fell right, which they did.
CPU’s Lyni Gusick and Kylee Shoop from West Del (North Linn) for the second time in less than a week toed the line in the semi-finals for the chance to face off against Chloe Sanders from Vinton-Shellsburg in the finals.
Lyni was able to get a take down with 30 seconds on the clock in the first period. Working hard on top she was able to turn Kylee for the fall with only two seconds left in the period.
In her finals match against Sanders, both girls were very tentative throughout the match knowing each other’s strengths, but a late turn from Sanders with 30 seconds resulted in a fall.
Kylee bounced back with an 11-8 decision win in her third-place match with a win over Kaly Thomas from CCA.
Jenna Small from CPU also made the finals after two consecutive falls in her quarter-final and semi-finals match. In her finals match she faced a very tough Rachel Eddy from Independence who came in with a record of 24-1 but was not able to get the upset win taking home runner-up.
