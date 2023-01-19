ALBURNETT
The Alburnett girls team continues to show great improvement as the season moves on. This week they had two competitions.
They opened the week on Monday at Dubuque Senior with five girls placing in the top 8. Carly McGraw took home top honors with a second-place finish. Hallie Portwood and Cutter Shefelbine both placed fourth. Lindsey Hospodarsky placed fifth and Lilly Steen placed eighth.
On Friday night they wrestled in a very tough Denver-LaPorte City tournament. Hospodarsky was the Pirates top placer taking home the title at 145. Carly McGraw continues to improve with another second-place finish at 100. Addy McGraw at 140 and Shefelbine at 170 both took home runner-up finishes.
Finishing in third was Portwood at 110, and Steen placed sixth at 130.
Head Coach Brian Mortez commented on the girls’ performances this week.
“Carly McGraw is continuing to improve in the sport of wrestling. She has been very coachable, and we are seeing this on the mat.”
Hallie Portwood “Hallie is really becoming tough wrestling on top. She has all the tools, and her confidence improves every week. She has a bright future, and she will be one to watch for Alburnett.”
Lily Steen “Lily has started going out in the match with more aggressiveness toward her opponent. She is getting pretty good with a headlock. It has been great to see her improve this season.”
Addy McGraw “Addy has a never give up attitude in her matches which makes her very tough both physically and mentally. It will be fun to see where Addy ends up at the end of the season.”
Lindsey Hospodarsky “She lost in her 1st match at Dubuque and didn’t lose again that week. Lindsey is becoming a complete wrestler in her 1st season of wrestling. She is very good on her feet, and she is becoming tough on top. It is a good combo moving into the next phase of our wrestling season.”
Cutter Shefelbine “ Cutter continues to be a consistent wrestler and she knows her strengths as a wrestler. When she wrestles to her strength.”
“We are starting to wind down, but this is the best part of the season because everybody has a shot to make history for Alburnett girls wrestling. They all have a chance, and this is all we want when we go to Luther College.”
Kylee Shoop of North Linn
Kylee continues to have an outstanding season with an impressive 24-3 record. She continues to be a pinning machine racking up five more falls this week.
1-12 Home Tri-Dual
Thursday the Hawks hosted Solon and Benton for a 2A battle royal. Kylee left no doubt that her high ranking is no fluke pinning both her opponents.
Against Solon she pinned Eleanor Gnida in 3:19. She followed that up with another fall over Kaitlyn Bonewitz of Benton on the 1:30 mark of the first period.
Kylee commented, “I saw myself improve a lot on Thursday against Benton and Solon. I’ve been consistently taking more shots and improving my footwork by keeping my feet moving.”
1-14 at Oelwein Tournament
10 hours of wrestling, 26 schools, 200+ girls and over 490 matches will make for a long day. This was a great tournament and experience for her moving forward with three of the top girls in her weight class wrestling.
Kylee opened the day with three consecutive falls and a bye before falling to Destiny Krum of Easy Buchanan in round five. In round one she pinned Bree Brophy of Anamosa in 2:27. Round two she won by fall over Jazzmie Olsen of Osage in 2:22 and round three she pinned Braelyn Meyer of North Fayette Valley in only 1:03.
In her third-place match she faced a tough opponent in Ava Hofer of Linn-Mar winning by a close 7-4 decision.
“I kept the same energy wrestling Saturday and was physical and kept taking shots. After my loss against Krum, I knew I had to fight for my place, which is what I did against Hofer,” Shoop said.
West Delaware head coach Dale Meyer said, “On Thursday, Kylee’s two falls were important in our two-home dual meet wins. I’m glad that she was able to experience that crowd and their response.”
“Kylee had another great tournament at Oelwein. She went 4-1. She was ahead 4-1 in the match that she lost to Krum from East Buchanan. I’m sure that this will drive her even more going forward. Hopefully she gets another shot at her on Friday at the East Buchanan Invitational.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
The CPU girls had a busy week with three matches at Dubuque Senior, South Tama and at Oelwein on Saturday.
1-9 at Dubuque Senior
Lyni Gusick continues to battle through an injury this week going 4-0 on the day with 3 falls and a bye in round one.
In her first-place championship match she won by fall over Olivia Rogalla of Assumption Davenport in 2:23. Lyni was the only Stormin’ Pointer to wrestle on the day with Moorea still nursing an injury, Irelan Brown out with a season ending injury and Jenna Small not wrestling.
1-12 at South Tama
On Thursday night the girls traveled to South Tama for a dual with Jenna Small and Lyni Gusick competing for the Pointers. Jenna took on Jamy Dolash from South Tama winning by a fall in 3:38. In her match against Williamsburg lost by fall to Paige Wolter.
Lyni also competed against Riann Holt of Williamsburg earning a tech fall 19-2 in 4:35.
1-14 at Oelwein Tournament
Lyni and Jenna both competed Saturday in a tough tournament at Oelwein with Lyni taking home top honors and Jenna placing third.
Gusick cruised her way to the title with four pins and a tech fall over Addison Schenker of Anamosa 16-1 in her first-place match.
Small placed third going 4-2 on the day. In her third-place match she faced Ashley Lantz of Marion winning by a pin in 2:25. She also had wins in round one and two. In round 1 we beat Addison Schenker of Osage by a 4-0 decision. In round 2 she pinned Ava Brister of West Fork, Sheffield in 2:45.
Additional photos available online.