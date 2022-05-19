ALBURNETTMay 9
Girls Tri-Rivers Conference Meet
at Three Elms golf course in Independence
Pirate sophomore girl’s golfer Sammy Ahrendsen continued her outstanding season by dominating the field by 11 strokes with a 92 to take home the TRC title. Last season as a freshman, Ahrendsen was runner-up.
May 11 Boys Sectionals at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sophomore Payton Baker led the Pirates at this year’s sectional with a 28th place finish and a score of 102. Sophomore Aiden McGraw placed 30th (105), Sophomore Jordan Caton was 32nd (108), Junior Nash Hamilton 39th (118), Sophomore Logan Borrett was 41st (129) and senior Jackson Graham placed 42 with a 132.
May 13 IGHSAU Regionals
at Meadowview Golf and Country Club in Central City
The Alburnett Pirates golf team will be represented by Sammy Ahrendsen who took home a very nice second place finish at the Tri-Rivers conference regional in Central City with a score of 90 will advance on to the next round of regional play.
CENTER POINT URBANAGIRLS
May 9
The CPU girls golf team participated in the WaMaC Conference Super-Meet at Saddleback Ridge in Solon on Monday. It was an 18-hole meet.
CPU finished eighth out of the 12 teams in the conference with a 425.
The Stormin Pointers had two girls finish in the Top 20 earning them 2nd Team All WaMaC Conference honors in Addison Weber (So), who carded a 100, and Lauren Langridge (Jr) shot a 101.
In addition, Sarah Manely (Sr), Nicole Rick (Jr) and Makenna Brissey (Fr) all had a score of 112 and Kristina Manely (Jr) finished with a 123. All in all, not too bad considering the winds they had to play in.
May 10
The Stormin Pointers girls golf team had a Triangular with Benton and Beckman. CPU finished in third with a score of 220. Lauren Langridge had a 53, Kristina Manely carded a personal best 55, Sarah Manely and Addison Weber each had a 56, McKenna Gersema shot a personal best 59 and Makenna Brissey had an off night and shot a 69.
BOYS
May 9
The boys held its WaMaC Super Meet at the Gardner Golf Course in Marion. As a team CPU placed fifth, Beckman Catholic took home the team title.
Top finishers for the Stormin Pointers were Brayden Beck (So) in 11th place with an 84, Ben Opfer (Jr) 13th 85, Christian Burkhart (Jr) 16th 87 and Jordan Dupont (So) in 46th with a 97.
With their top 20 finishes, Beck, Opfer and Burkhart have all earned Second Team All-Conference honors. Congratulations Stormin Pointers 2022 golf team.
CENTRAL CITYMay 9
Girls Tri-Rivers Conference Meet
at Three Elms golf course in Independence
Brylea Brooks continues to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Brylea took home a second-place finish with a score of 103. Bretlyn Decker took 13th with a score of 111 and Maya Lukes placed 37th with a 155.
May 11 Boys Sectionals at East Buchanan
The Wildcats played its sectional meet at Buffalo Creek in East Buchanan. The Bucs took home the team title. The boys placed eighth with a team score of 448.
Leading the Wildcats was freshman Brady Wise with a score of 94 for 18th place. Sophomore Jayden Hanson placed 31st with a 108. Kaleb Opfer was 35th (114), Riley Neibert 39th (132), Kenneth Pearson 40th (133) and freshman Trevan Reinhart placed 42nd with a 142.
May 13 IGHSAU Regionals
at Meadowview Golf and Country Club in Central City
Two Central City girl’s golfers earned their way to the regional finals for the Wildcats. Bretlyn Decker with her second-place tie with a score of 90, and Brylea Brooks who placed fifth place and a score of 98 both advanced to the regional final in Wapello next Wednesday.
NORTH LINNMay 9
Girls Tri-Rivers Conference Meet
at Three Elms golf course in Independence
North Linn hosted this year’s conference meet. Sophomore Blaire Finger was the Lynx top placer. Blair tied for fourth place with a 104. Also finishing in the top ten was senior Sydney Smock in eighth with a 107. Amber West placed 21 with a 121 and Evy Robinson was 28th with a 134.
May 11 Boys Sectionals at East Buchanan
The Lynx boys traveled up to East Buchanan for its sectional meet held at the Buffalo Creek golf course. As a team the Lynx tied for fourth place with Waterloo Christian with a score of 390. Hos East Buc took home the team title with a low score of 306.
Junior Henry Schmidt led the Lynx team with a 13th place finish shooting an 87. Sophomore Keith Bumgarner and Cole Rauch tied for 25th with a 99. Junior Noah Mertens took 29th (105), Lane Sommerfelt was 33rd (112) and Cade Garman placed 36th with a 116.
May 13 IGHSAU Regionals
at Meadowview Golf and Country Club in Central City
North Linn senior Sydney Smock shot a 103 at the Tri-Rivers conference regional in Central City took home a top ten finish. Right behind her was Blair Finger who shot a 104 for 11th place. Amber West was 21st with a 114 and Evalyn Robinson shot a 116 for 24th place.