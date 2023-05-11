Monday was one of those days that as a golfer you dreaded playing with the strong gusty winds that blew through the area in the afternoon.

TRC – Boys Golf at ManchesterThe Tri-Rivers West conference held its tournament at the Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester. The North Linn Lynx boys finished in second behind East Buchanan. The Pirate boys tied for fourth place with Springville and Central City finished eighth.

Recommended for you