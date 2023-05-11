Monday was one of those days that as a golfer you dreaded playing with the strong gusty winds that blew through the area in the afternoon.
TRC – Boys Golf at ManchesterThe Tri-Rivers West conference held its tournament at the Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester. The North Linn Lynx boys finished in second behind East Buchanan. The Pirate boys tied for fourth place with Springville and Central City finished eighth.
Taking home top local honors was Henry Schmidt from North Linn with an 18-hole low of 90 for fifth place. Central City’s Brady Wise and North Linn’s Landon Strang both shot 91 for sixth place. In 10th place was Keith Bumgarner and Cade Garman from North Linn.
WAMAC Boys Divisional MeetThe CPU boys teed it up at Brown Deer Golf Course for the WaMac West Divisional on a very windy night. The Pointers took second with 179 behind divisional meet winner Clear Creek-Amana with a 164.
Individual honors went to Christian Burkhart with a fourth place 40 and Brayden Beck took eighth with a 45. Jonah Dupont turned in a 46, Ben Opfer 48, Cael Kluesner 50 and Brady Borkgren 53.
Head Coach Dean Weber said, “I think it was just mentally draining on all the boys Monday night, fighting that wind.”
WAMAC Girls Divisional MeetThe girls held its divisional meet in Van Horne at the Tara Hills Golf Course. CPU finished in third place with 216. Williamsburg won the title (200), and Clear Creek-Aman took second with a 213.
Addison Weber led the Pointers with a third place 9-hole low score of 49. Lauren Langridge shot 53 for sixth, in 22nd was Makenna Brissey 58, 27th – Carmen Renbarger 60 and in 29th Kristina Manely shot 61.
5-4 – NL at LisbonThe North Linn Lynx wrapped up their week hosting a Coed meet at Three Elms Golf Course in Independence on Thursday.
Both Lions teams came into the meet with the top teams in the conference. The 3-6 girls fell to the 14-1 Lions 260-172. The boys did not fare much better, losing to the 25-3 team from Lisbon 163-176.
On the boys’ side, Cade Garmen took runner-up with a 42, tied for seventh was Noah Mertens and Henry Schmidt 43, 9th place went to Keith Bumgarner 48, 10th – Cole Rauch 49 and in 11th was Mark Wenger 50.
Blair Finger shot a 60 to lead the Lynx girls in sixth place, Daisy Burns and Paisley Carpenter fell in right behind her in seventh with 64. Tied for 10th with a 69 was Kira Ingwersen and Gretchyn Kane. Carly Meyers shot 71 for 12th-place.