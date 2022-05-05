Mother nature made her presence this week once again for all our area golf teams. Most all our teams were able to get in multiple matches under not so ideal situations. But if this season has shown us anything, it is that this has been no ordinary season on the course.
CENTER POINT-URBANABOYS
April 25th at Vinton-Shellsburg
The CPU boys were one of two away teams, with South Tama being the other, on its home course with the Viking being the host team. Both teams share the course as their home base.
With a combined score of 171, the Stormin’ Pointers took home first place, followed by Vinton-Shellsburg in second with 177, and South Tama in third with 201.
The boys placed six in the top nine spots with junior Ben Opfer taking second with a 41. Freshman Aiden Andersen, and sophomore Jonah Dupont tied for third. Junior Christian Burkhart was seventh with a 44 and junior Brady Borkgren shot a 49 for ninth place.
GIRLS
The girls played at South Tama on April 25, but no stats were available in time for production.
April 26 vs Solon and Marion
Tuesday, the Stormin’ Pointers held a triangular with Solon and Marion. The team from Marion took the win with a 201. Solon shot a 206 for second and CPU placed third with a 217.
Leading the day for the Pointers was junior Lauren Langridge in fifth with a 51. Sarah Manely shot 54 for eighth, Addison Weber.
ALBURNETTApril 25 vs. Cal-Wheatland
Both teams played Monday afternoon on their home course at St. Andrews in Cedar Rapids. The boys team took the win 200-205. The girls’ team of Samantha Ahrendsen and Neva Crist fell 227-300. Ahrendsen continues to have another outstanding season taking second place with a 9-hole score of 52. Crist finished in seventh with a 75.
The boys were led by Jackson Graham who tied for first with a 48. Nash Hamilton finished in second with a 49. Logan Barrett placed fifth with a 51, Payson Baker and Aiden McGraw tied for seventh with a 52 and Landon Strang placed 12th with a 59.
On April 26th, the boys played at Prince of Peace. No stats were available in time for production.