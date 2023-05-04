ALBURNETT
The Pirate Co-ed teams traveled to Calamus-Wheatland on Monday at the Wapsi Oaks Country Club in Calamus. The boys were in a heated battle but came away with a 198-202 win. The girls team fell 228-296.
Olivier Burns and Landon Strang led the boys tied for third place with scores of 48. Nash Hamilton placed fifth at 49, Logan Barrett and Aiden McGraw tied for seventh with a 49 and Hunter Haro finished in ninth with a 57.
Samantha Ahrendsen was a medalist in the girls meet with a 9-hole low score of 43. She finished 11 shots lower than Cal-Wheats Makenzie Beuthien in second. Sophomore Avery Houts took third with a 55.
4-28 – Boys at Ed-Co Quad
On Friday afternoon the Pirate boys headed up to Woods Edge Golf Course in Colesburg for a quadrangular with North Linn and Lisbon.
No scores were posted for Alburnett in time for production.
4-28 – Girls at Mustang Invitational
The girls played at the Three Elms Golf Course in Independence at the Mustang Invitational on Friday. No scores were posted for Alburnett in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
4-24 – Girls at Independence
The Stormin’ Pointer girls dominated play at the Three Elms Golf Course in Independence on Monday against the Mustangs taking home the top four spots on their way to a 198-225 win to improve their record to 5-4 on the season.
Junior Addison Weber was medalist with a 9-hole low score of 47. In second place was Carmen Ranbarger 48, third went to senior Lauren Langridge 51, freshman Jayce Grennan was eighth, 58 and in 12th place was freshman Ashtyn Shonka with a 75.
4-24 – Boys vs Independence
CPU was at Wildcat for a home dual vs Independence. It was a great night for golf. The pointers were led to a victory 155-161 by Junior and Meet Medalist Jonah Dupont with a 36, followed up by Ben Opfer and Christian Burkhart both with 39, Cael Kluesner 41, Brayden Beck 42 and Brady Borkgren 49.
4-27 – Girls vs CCA
The CPU girls hosted Clear Creek-Amana Thursday afternoon at the Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg falling by three strokes 192-195. No official scores were posted for the Clippers.
4-27 – Boys vs Vinton, Williamsburg
Thursday night was the last time Seniors Ben Opfer, Brady Borkgren and Christian Burkhart would tee it up at Wildcat in competition in a triangular vs Vinton-Shellsburg and Williamsburg.
It was an absolutely beautiful night for golf in Shellsburg. The pointers shot an outstanding 150 to take wins over Williamsburg 153 and Vinton-Shellsburg 168, led by meet Medalist with an immaculate round of 32 from Christian Burkhart. Brady Borkgren followed up with some great shooting at 39, Brayden Beck 39, Ben Opfer 40, Jonah Dupont, 43 and Cael Kluesner 50.
“It was a great week for this team to end the regular season,” Head Coach Kevin Goedken said. “Some of the best shooting and attitudes I have seen all year. I couldn’t be happier for these three seniors to end their regular season playing this well. We are looking forward to keeping it up in the postseason.”
CENTRAL CITY
4-25 – Co-ed at Easton Valley
The Wildcats played at the Plum River Golf Course in Preston on Tuesday afternoon. The girls posted no score but were led by sophomore Bretlyn Decker in fourth with a 51. Sophomore Maya Lupkes shot a 65 for eighth place.
The Wildcat boys fell to the Golden Eagles 201-210. Taking home top honors for the boys was sophomore Brady Wise in second place with a 47. Freshman Colton Welton took fourth with a 51, juniors Kaleb Opfer and Jayden Hanson tied for sixth 56, sophomore Riley Neibert was ninth 59 and in 10th was sophomore Kaleb Walker 60.
4-28 – Co-ed vs North Cedar
On a beautiful Friday afternoon, the Wildcat golf teams hosted the Knights from North Cedar on their home course in Central City. The girls fell 209-228 and the boys lost 177-198.
Bretlyn Decker took home medalist honors again with a 9-hole low of 44. Taking home third was junior Bailee Weber 52, seventh was sophomore Callie Marsh 62 and sophomore Maya Lupkes placed 11th with a 70.
Sophomore Brady Wise and another outstanding day with a 42, good enough for runner-up. Junior Castor Abernathey was fourth 47, Kaleb Walker fifth 48 and Kaleb Opfer shot a 53 for eighth place. The Wildcats finished with 10 of its remaining players finishing in the top 19.
NORTH LINN
The boys played two very tough courses on the road this week. Head Coach Kevin Goedken knows they must be able to play well away from home too.
“I think the boys must be a little more consistent if we want to continue playing. The girls played on a tough course too, they are getting better, they just need to work on some little things, and we will be fine. From the beginning of the year till now both teams have improved immensely, but still have things to get better at.”
The North Linn boys played three meets this week, on Tuesday played at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Clinton against Prince of Peace. The Irish didn’t qualify a team score with only three golfers playing, the Lynx shot 192.
Keith Bumgarner and Henry Schmidt tied for meet medalist with a 47, Cole Rauch 48, Cade Garman and Noah Mertens 50 and Mark Wenger with a 55.
On Thursday the Lynx boys team played Marquette Catholic on their home course Three Elms Golf Course in Independence. The Lynx won 179-233, leading the way was Noah Mertens 42, Cade Garman 43, Cole Rauch and Keith Bumgarner both shooting 47, Josh Gillingham 49 and Mark Wenger 52. North Linn’s JV golfer Zander Fossum shot 63 and Spencer Jacobsen 68.
Friday the Lynx boys played at Woods Edge in Edgewood; the girls played at Lone Pine Golf Club in Colesburg. The Lynx girls shot 268 Blair Finger 60, Paisley Carpenter 64, Kira Ingwersen 67, Daisy Bruns 72, Gretchyn Kane 73 and Rylie Jacobsen 76.
The boys tied for second in this quadrangular; Lisbon 166 North Linn and ED-CO 186 and Alburnett 205. The Lynx were led by Cade Garman 44, Henry Schmidt and Noah Mertens 45, Keith Bumgarner 52, Josh Gillingham 58 and Cole Rauch 59.
Additional photos available online.