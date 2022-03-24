ALBURNETTOn March 10-11 the Alburnett Track teams ran at the Iowa Track and Field Coach’s Indoor Championships at Iowa State University. The girls ran on Thursday, and the boys ran on Friday in the 1A/2A session. It was a good early meet with limited athletes competing for Alburnett.
The girls took awards home in a few events, and overall had a good showing. The Shuttle Hurdle team of Lilly Winterrowd, Ally Olmstead, Lacey Neighbor and Hailey Carolan placed second. The 4x400 team of Savannah Caves, Gralynn Martin, Peyton Scott and Hailey Carolan placed sixth.
Hailey Carolan came away as the 1A High Jump champion. Ally Olmstead finished in a 4-way tie in the high jump for sixth.
The boys had a good day of competition and got some good early marks for the season. The Distance Medley relay team of Braydon Osborn, Adam Neighbor, Gavin Soukup and Lucas Ahrendsen finished 6th. Soukup finished fifth in the Class 1A Long Jump.
“Been interesting with the weather but going well. We only took returning qualifiers or alternates to Ames.” said boys head coach Luke Ossman, “Both teams had really good showings for not really being able to practice. Gavin had not trained at all for the long jump and placed fifth. Everyone had specific goals for the events and we beat all the goals.”
CENTER POINT-URBANABoth teams loaded up the big yellow buses and competed at the Wartburg Indoor meet March 15 to kick off their track seasons. The Pointers finished the day with 14 Top Five individuals, and/or team finishes.
Eli Larson and Aaron Kramer start off their seasons with first place finishes. Kramer took home the title in the 200m dash with a time of 24 seconds flat. Larson continues his dominance in the 1600 distance race with yet another first place finish with a time of 4:40.84.
Kramer took second in the 55M dash. Cole Werner placed second in the 400m, and fourth in the 200m race. Joe DuFoe took sixth in the 400m dash, as did Bradley Jones in the 1600m run. Robbie Dillon placed third in the 3200m run, Carter Easton placed sixth.
In the Shot-Put Andrew Sholes placed sixth, Seth Werner took ninth. The 4x400m relay team placed third, the 4x800 team placed fourth. In the 800m final, Jonah Salow placed seventh and Isaac Larson was 16th.
For the girls, Ryley Goebel took home top honors placing second in the High Jump. Ava Maloney was third in the Long Jump. Taylor Luscomb and Jaclyn Wooldridge both took home top five finishes in the Shot Put. Luscomb third and Wooldridge fourth.
The 4x400m relay placed fifth, with the 4x800m team finishing in sixth place. Grace Kramer placed seventh in the 55m dash, and 13th in the 200 meters. Addilyn Wade was sixth in the 400m, and Sydney McCormick placed ninth in the 800m finals.
Rounding out CPU’s top placers were Sydney Maue seventh in the High Jump, Kylie Lewis 11th in 400m, Maura Rauch 17th in 55m Hurdles, and Maya Burkhart 18th in the 200m dash.
NORTH LINNThe Lynx girls also competed at the Wartburg Indoor meet on March 15. They finished the day with some real nice finishes, including nine individuals and/or teams placing in the Top 10.
North Linn’s 4x800m relay team has not missed a step, continuing where they left off last season placing fourth with a time of 11:12.19. The 4x400m team placed eighth.
Skylar Benesh’s 15’-4” jump was good enough for fifth place. Benesh broke the eight second mark in her prelim 55m dash race at 7.95. In the finals she placed eighth with a time of 8.09. Emilee Beuter placed fifth in the High Jump at 4-6.
Kaylee Schoop with a time of 29.28 placed 10th in the200m and Cady Sutcliffe took 10th in the 1500m run.
Additional Lynx Finishers:
55m dash – Jaden Benesh 17th; 200M dash – Macy Boge 21st; 400m dash – Molly Boge 21st; 55m Hurdles – Ella Ries 14th, Chloe VanEtten 15th; Long Jump – Elise Ware 19th; Shot Put – Jill Smith 15th.