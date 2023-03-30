Area track teams wrapped up their indoor season at Dubuque on Friday at the Tri-River Conference Championships at the University of Dubuque with all three of our area TRC teams participating. Plenty of personal records were broken in this year’s final indoor competition.
Alburnett boys head coach Luke Ossman feels his team is starting off the season in the right direction. “The kids have done a really good job of having an open mind and trusting in what we are asking them to do. Some have run events outside what they want but have proven they can complete this.”
“Again, we are very young and inexperienced which shows some but hey keep improving,” Ossman said. “We told them going in that place doesn’t matter at this point, work hard and compete which everyone did.”
Lynx girls co-head coaches Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt we very pleased with how their girls have performed during the indoor season and are looking forward to what these girls can do for the remainder of the season.
Alburnett girls Head Coach Keevan Kaestner said, “We had a great first full team indoor meet highlighted by senior Lacey Neighbor winning both the 55 hurdles and long jump. Lacey is very motivated to get back to the Drake Relays and state this year, and I am excited to see what her senior year has in store.”
“I am very pleased with our results, and this meet gave us some insight into how our outdoor season may open up,” Kaestner said. “We had girls starting right where they left off last year as far as their shot distances, 400 times, etc., and that tells me we have a very exciting season to look forward to.”
Results
Listed below are the top finishes throughout the day for both the girls and boys. We had multiple champs, including Alburnett’s Lacey Neighbor who took home gold in both the 55m hurdles and long jump. Alburnett Boys Sprint Medley Relay, along with the North Linn boys 4x200, 4x400 and sophomore Mason Bechen in the long jump.
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 1st – North Linn, Allie Haughenbury, Kenzie Bridgewater, Bryn Collum, Meghan Wheatley. 10:45.61
Girls 55 Meter Dash: 3rd – Skylar Benesh (NL) 7.81; 11th – Gralynn Martin (ALB) 8.02
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles: 1st – Lacey Neighbor (ALB) 9.43; 2nd – Caitlyn Benesh (NL) 9.65; 4th – Miranda Neighbor (ALB) 9.82 PR; 15th – Ally Olmstead (ALB) 10.69 PR.
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: 3rd – North Linn, Skylar Benesh, Kenzie Bridgewater, Macy Boge, Kylee Shoop 1:55.11; 6th – Alburnett “A” 1:55.73
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 5th – North Linn, Caitlin Benesh, Kamryn Kurt, Allie Haughenbury, Mackenzie Bridgewater 4:32.59
Girls 1500 Meter Run: 7th – Carly McGraw (ALB) 6:25.93 PR; 10th – Abigail Michael (NL) 6:42.10 PR
Girls 400 Meter Dash: 3rd – Kenzie Bridgewater 1:04.51; 10th – Peyton McMahon (NL) 1:10.99 PR
Girls Distant Medley Relay: 3rd – North Linn, Kylee Shoop, Macy Boge, Kenzie Bridgewater, Meghan Wheatley 4:51.03
Girls 800 Meter Run: 9th – Nora Ford (ALB) 3:13.23 PR; 10th – Sidney Olson (NL) 3:13.73
Girls 200 Meter Dash: 3rd – Kylee Shoop (NL) 28.23; 5th – Gralynn Martin (ALB) 29.46; 7th – Peyton Scott (ALB) 29.85; 9th – Kamryn Kurt (NL) 360.31 PR
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 5th – North Linn, Caitlin Benesh, Kamryn Kurt, Allie Haughenbury, Kenzie Bridgewater; 6th – Alburnett “A” 4:38.66
Girls Long Jump: 1st – Lacey Neighbor (ALB) 16-8; 5th – Miranda Neighbor (ALB) 15-1 PR; 7th – Skylar Benesh (NL) 14-8.25
Girls High Jump: 3rd – Ally Olmstead (ALB) 4-10; 6th – Emilee Beuter (NL) 4-8 PR
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 3rd – North Linn, Theo Boss, Caleb Bildstein, Ty Pflughaupt, Hayden Schmidt 9:13.90; 5th – Alburnett, Zach Carolan, Logan Ossman, Hayden Gustafson, Rylen Rozek 9:38.00; 8th – Central City, Jack Stecker, Cash Werber, Parker Pangburn, Max Authur 10:26.47
Boys 55 Meter Dash: 3rd – Brady Marak (ALB) 6.88
Boys 55 Meter Hurdles: 7th – Carter Holtz (NL) 9.02 PR; 8th – Grayson Carolan (ALB) 9.23; 9th – Breckyn Betenbender (NL) 9.26 PR
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 1st – North Linn, Ben Wheatley, Mason Bechen, Jake Van Etten, Tate Haughenbury 1:36.77; 8th – Alburnett, Rory McCargill, Brayden Smith, Shayden Washburn, Tucker Klima 1:44.82; 10th – Central City, Christopher Greif, Josh Lindsey, Matt Klostermann, Trydon Bowden 1:48.66
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 8th – Landon Thomson (NL) 5:17.48 PR; 10th – Levi Benesh (NL) 5:28.89 PR
Boys 400 Meter Dash: 10th – Zach Carolan (ALB) 58.71 PR; 11th – Arwin Betzer (CC) 58.78 PR; 12th – Theo Boss (NL) 59.48 PR
Boys Distant Medley Relay: 1st – Alburnett, Braydon Osborn, Adam Neighbor, Mason Neighbor, Grayson Carolan 3:53.62; 4th – North Linn, Breckyn Betenbender, Carter Holtz, Cole Griffith, Cael Benesh 4:11.96; 9th – Central City “A” 4:38.46
Boys 800 Meter Run: 7th – Ben Bemer (ALB) 2:21.81 PR; 10th – Caleb Bildstein (NL) 2:23.68 PR; 13th – Jack Stecker (CC) 2:25.13 PR
Boys 200 Meter Dash: 2nd – Braydon Osborn (ALB) 23.56; 7th – Ben Wheatley (NL) 24.84 PR; 9th – Issac Pfab (NL) 25.53 PR; 12th – Nolan Gates (CC) 25.89 PR; 13th – Matthew Klosterman (CC) 25.92 PR; 14th Drew Ries (NL) 25.93 PR
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 1st – North Linn, Kanye Caryl, Jake Van Etten, Tate Haughenbury, Mason Bechen 3:38.70; 3rd – Alburnett, Mason Bechen, Jett Bueckers, Payton Baker and Grayson Carolan 3:45.24; 10th – Central City, Matt Klosterman, Dashny Munyakazi, Parker Pangburn, Kinnick Weis 4:13.98
Boys Shot Put: 2nd – Corbin Woods (NL) 47-7; 5th – Daiton Price (CC) 41-10 PR; 10th – Josiah Steen (ALB) 36-10 PR
Boys High Jump: 4th – Braydon Osborn (ALB) 5-6; 6th – Ty Pflughaupt (NL) 5-4 PR; 13th – Hayden Schmidt (NL), Drew Ries (NL) 5-2 PR’s; 15th – Hayden Gustafson (ALB) 5-0 PR
Boys Long Jump: 1st – Mason Bechen (ALB) 20-3.50, 3rd – Jake Van Etten (NL) 19-2.50 PR; 4th – Matthew Klosterman (CC) 19-0 PR; 5th – Brady Maral (ALB) 18-6.50; 7th – Tate Haughenbury (NL) 18-1.50; 11th – Adam Neighbor (ALB) 18-0 PR
