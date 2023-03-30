Area track teams wrapped up their indoor season at Dubuque on Friday at the Tri-River Conference Championships at the University of Dubuque with all three of our area TRC teams participating. Plenty of personal records were broken in this year’s final indoor competition.

Alburnett boys head coach Luke Ossman feels his team is starting off the season in the right direction. “The kids have done a really good job of having an open mind and trusting in what we are asking them to do. Some have run events outside what they want but have proven they can complete this.”

