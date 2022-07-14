NORTH LINNJuly 5 — 2nd Round Districts vs HLV
North Linn hosted HLV in round 2 of postseason play on Tuesday. The Lynx got out to a quick 1-0 lead on a Mason Bechen SAC fly in the first inning. They added four more runs in the third inning behind an RBI single by Cole Griffith and a 2-RBI double by Jarin Peyton. Five runs were more than enough as the pitching combo of Bechen and Hilmer was too much for HLV. Both Lynx aces threw half the game and they combined to give up just one hit and struck out 11 batters.
Coach Griff, “To be honest I thought we looked pretty flat tonight. Glad we came out and got off to a good lead early, but we just kind of went through the motions. Luckily, Hilmer and Bechen both looked good on the mound and that carried us to a win.”
July 9 — District Finals vs Alburnett
Rivalry Saturday visited Troy Mills on Saturday as North Linn hosted Alburnett in what was sure to be a tough matchup. The Lynx got out of a jam in the first inning on defense and jumped out to an early lead behind an Austin Hilmer base hit and Mason Bechen deep SAC fly.
“I was happy to see our offense get going against a tough pitcher in Gavin Soukup for Alburnett. He was very tough earlier in the year against us, I was glad our entire team came ready to play tonight.” coach Griff. “And what can you say about Austin, he is a gamer. He loves being in these types of games, he lives for it.”
It was an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel heading into the bottom of the fifth inning with North Linn leading 1-0. With two outs, Alburnett walked Hilmer intentionally to load the bases. Cael Bridgewater rocked a hard ground ball up the middle that the Pirates second baseman was unable to handle.
The game quickly changed at that point as the Lynx bats came alive. Back-to-back RBI singles from Bechen and Griffith opened up the game. Woods, Wheatley, Benesh, and Hilmer strung together clutch hits shortly after and the Lynx scored 9 runs with 2 outs to secure a 10-0 victory.
North Linn senior Austin Hilmer was the starting pitcher for North Linn. He took the mound in his last career start at home, and he did not disappoint. Hilmer got off to a slow start with a few uncharacteristic walks, but settled in by the second inning and dominated the Pirate offense from that point on. Hilmer finished going all five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out five batters in the shutout.
Austin Hilmer said, “The first inning was definitely a little shaky for me. I just knew I had to settle in and make sure I got through the inning with no runs across the board. Fortunately, I settled in well and got out of the first inning jam which I think helped me from that point on.”
“Well that game escalated quickly after that bobble by their second baseman. If he makes that play, it is a 1-0 game headed into the 6th inning.” said Griffith.
No. 5 North Linn (30-2) will face No. 8 Lynnville-Sulley (24-2) on July 11 at Solon at 7pm for the chance to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
Austin Hilmer commented on Bridgewater’s clutch hitting, “Cael with the hit up the middle after they intentionally walked me was the key to our run in the fifth. He has been great for us all season and I knew when they intentionally walked me it was a mistake. Cael put the pressure on and forced them to make a tough play. Once we got up 2-0, I knew it was going to be the breaking point for them.”
ALBURNETTJuly 5 — 2nd Round Districts vs Belle Plaine
The Pirates hosted the Plainsmen from Belle Plaine on Tuesday. A huge eight run third inning was the difference maker as Alburnett moved onto the quarter-finals with a 11-7 win.
Belle Plaine got on the board first with two runs in the top of the first inning. With the help of Carson Rose in the third inning the Pirates caught fire scoring eight runs to take an 8-2 lead. Belle Plaine put two up in the top of the fourth, but Alburnett had the answer with three runs in the bottom of the inning for a 11-4 lead. Belle Plaine attempted a comeback scoring one in the sixth and two in the seventh, but a solid defense from Alburnett shut them down securing the win.
Rose led the team with four RBI and two hits. Seven Pirates connected with hits. Rose, Gavin Soukup and Brayden Smith combined on the mound for the win.
July 9 1A-5 District Semi-final vs North Linn
Alburnett came ready to play on Saturday night when they traveled up to Troy Mills to take on the conference leading Lynx of North Linn for its chance to play in the sub-state finals and a chance for state. The Pirates gave the Lynx everything they had but fell short losing 10-0.
Senior Gavin Soukup was on the mound for the Pirates and pitched four 2/3 innings of solid ball, before North Linn with two outs in the bottom of the fifth put up nine runs to seal the win.
The Pirates ended its season with a 17-15 record. There are four seniors in this year’s class who have all made a huge impact on this season and team the last four years. Soukup, Andrew Ossman, Blaine McGraw and Dylan Barenz will leave a lasting impact on this team with the spectacular careers and will forever be remembered as four players who gave it their all each and every time they put on a Pirate uniform.
Alburnett will return a strong line-up for next season and will look to take it one more step, if not more in their hunt for a trip to state in 2023.
CENTER POINT URBANAJuly 8 — 1st Round Districts vs Central DeWitt
CPU’s Brady Borkgren had a rough start in the Stormin- Pointers (17-16) Class 3A-4 Substate 4, 13-6 loss, to Central DeWitt (15-23).
The Sabers get on board early in top of first with two walks, along with three hits, scoring two runs. They followed it up in the top of the second with a two-run home run to take an early 5-0 after two. Riley Schutte came in relieving Borkgren and was able to stop the bleeding with a flyout to center.
In the bottom of the third CPU was able to get its offense going putting four runs across the plate cutting CW led 5-4 after three.
The Sabers answered in the top of the fourth adding three runs. After wild pitch gives CW a 6-4 lead, CPU head coach Tyler Smith replaces Schutte with Braylon Havel hoping to stop the Saber run. After another pitching error, the Sabers put up two more runs for an 8-4 lead.
The Sabers added three runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh, while holding CPU to only two runs ending the Stormin’ Pointers season with a record of 17-16.
CENTRAL CITYJuly 5 — 1st Round Districts at Edgewood-Colesburg
The Central City boys’ baseball team’s season ended last Saturday with a good game vs Edgewood-Colesburg in the opening round of the Class 1A-3 district tournament 6-4.
Ed-Co got ahead by two in the bottom of the first inning, but Central City answered in the top of the second with four runs to take a 4-2 lead after two innings.
In the top of the second the Wildcats had two runners on base when David Munyakazi hit a single to score both runners. Munyakazi scored after a couple walks, then Brady Wise scored Central City’s final run on a single by Jayden Hanson.
In the top of the fifth Ed-Co was able to get its offense going after Central City had shut them out for three straight innings when they put up three runs to take a 5-4 lead. They added one more run in the bottom of the sixth sealing the win.
Head coach Josh Van amerongen said, “It’s hard to see our four seniors go this year but the outlook for 2023 is a good one. I think with a little work and some focus from the guys we will be a force to be reckoned with next year.”
“The four seniors this year are probably the hardest working men I’ve ever coached. Either in practice or game they always gave 110%. I will miss them greatly.‘‘ Van amerongen said.