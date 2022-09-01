Three of our four area schools hit the course in week one of the 2022 season in some unusually nice weather which is not always the case for opening week.
ALBURNETTThe Alburnett Cross Country got the season started on August 23 in a very packed field at Edgewood-Colesburg.
Head coach Luke Ossman said, “Going into the meet we were unsure what to expect and we were actually able to score a girls’ team. Both teams finished in 8th place which was really good with this group and not knowing what we could do.”
The excitement on the night for the Pirates was actually having enough girls to fill a team roster. This was going to be interesting to see how the race went since they only had two girls that had participated in Cross Country before, to say the least there were a lot of nervous girls to start the race but that went away once they ran.
The girls were led by Freshman Carlyn McGraw who finished 22nd. Gralynn Martin, a track qualifier in sprint events, ran her first race and did very well. Sophomores Izzy Stanley-Jones and Haylee Banes who were strong runners during track ran very strong races. Lindsey Hospodarsky, Izzy Graubard and Emma Banes completed our girls’ team.
“We told the girls coming in to just run their race and they would be fine, they did just that,” Ossman said. “The girls still don’t know what they are capable of doing and the “Sky (or course) is their limit”.
On the boys’ side, the Pirates have a lot of runners with some varsity meets under their feet, along with a few newcomers to the sport and a group of freshmen ready to compete.
Running the combined race gave them the ability to let the kid’s run themselves into positions. There was some good competition at the meet, so this was going to be an early test for the team.
What impressed the coaching staff the most was seeing that the boys were running in groups this early in the season. Freshman Hayden Gustafson and Logan Ossman were running with Sophomore Austin Schechinger in the front pack, they finished the night in 26th, 27th and 29th place. The next pack included freshman Brady Scott who has been battling some early season injuries finishing 57th and Sophomore Trenton Abel finishing 58th.
Senior newcomer Gunnar Keeney and freshman Ben Bemer completed the varsity team for the first time. On the night, seven varsity runners did a really good job working together to battle for places, this will be key as the season moves forward.
Juniors Noah Kruckenberg and Aidan McGraw led the JV group followed by sophomore Ryan Smith, freshman Cameron McGraw, sophomore Aiden Cornwell and freshman Gage Rauch. There was no team score in the JV race but the coaches felt really good with this group knowing that any of them can step up and fill a varsity spot if needed.
CENTER POINT-URBANAThis week the CPU cross-country team traveled to Mount Vernon. It was full of very good teams. Both of the Stormin’ Pointers boys and girls held their own and placed sixth respectively. That’s very encouraging for the coaching staff because they know they can improve a lot.
“Both our teams this year will be more of a pack team, and the packs are getting faster,” said head coach Lew Paine.
On the girls’ side, the Pointers were led by Sydney McCormick. Sydney placed 15th overall, and Emma Wilkerson placed 18th.
Paine said, “That was an awesome finish for both girls in a very loaded field. They had a great summer of training and it was shown in that race.”
The boys were led by freshman Cayle Estling. He placed 24 overall. His potential is through the roof, said coach Paine. “I’m excited to see him continually improve.”
Next, CPU had the pack of Brody Behrens, Carter Easton, Casey Kirtz, and Cooper Grimm. That pack is what’s going to give us success this year, said coach Paine.
“The first competition is always a test to see what we have and where we are. Overall, we did well but we do have some improving to do.” Said Paine
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLEFor the boys, sophomore Jack Stamp led the way placing 33rd overall, and 11th in the freshman/sophomore competition with a time of 18:46.8.
This was a meet where all but two of the 14 teams were 3A or 4A, including 4A power Dubuque Hempstead and number 1 in 3A Marion. Springville and Louisa Muscatine being the only 1A teams competing.
Evan Robertson was next in 55th at 19:26.3. Grant Chrisman had an impressive 40 second lifetime best at 20:55.5, and rounding out the guys was Creston Cordes, running close to a personal best in 23 minutes even.
CC/SPR had three girls toe the line in the varsity race, with Ashley Flansburg placing 30th (22:56), Kennedy Moore was next (46th place) with a 1-minute lifetime best of 24:27. Abi Stejskal ran 29:57 in 117th place running 29:57, a time that was three minutes faster than her last year’s opener.
Head coach Tim Stamp said, “Again, these were very high caliber competition races and the kids all ran well and had very solid efforts. The first three meets are all about gaining experience, learning about racing tactics and gaining that next level of fitness that’s hard to duplicate in practice.”