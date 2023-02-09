The Girl’s Union put on one heck of a show when they held the inaugural state tournament at the Xtreme Center in Coralville. Driving up to the arena they displayed multiple huge banners welcoming everyone. Inside they did it up just as nice while also giving the girls plenty of room to practice in the Green State Fieldhouse.
The event itself was absolutely electric and an awesome atmosphere for the sport of girls wrestling. The first sanctioned girls’ state wrestling tournament consisted of 448 wrestlers from 156 schools in 14 weight classes. Thursday was intense, resembling “the Barn” back in the day.
CPU senior Moorea Brown and freshman Lyni Gusick both took home fourth place finishes to lead our local area girls.
CPU assistant James Clemons said, “They have both been hit this year with injuries, but kept moving forward. When you have this mindset to keep moving forward regardless of what hits you, win or lose you are a champion in life. Head Coach Ferdie Astorga and I are super proud of both girls and their achievements.”
Alburnett’s Jerzey Schultz who only started wrestling three months ago said the experience of being there was absolutely incredible and really fun.
Jerzey went 2-2 at 105, with an opening round fall over Emerson Kelderman from Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in 5:54. In championship round two she fell to Lewis Central’s Maya Humlick, but bounced back in her consol round two match with a 6-3 decision win over Macy Tiedt from Waverly-Shell Rock. Jerzey then wrestled Dallas Center-Grimes Ava Gannon but was unable to pick up the win.
“I thought that I wrestled really well for my first year. I am proud of how far I have come and look forward to the next season.”
“One of my favorite moments this season was winning my first ever match and the overwhelming feeling of joy.”
Head Coach Brian Moretz said, “Jerzey went 2-2 on the day and was absolutely wiped out of energy going into her fourth match of the day. It was awesome to see her battle the way she did on Thursday.”
We had two area girls make state at 130 in CPU freshman Lyni Gusick and North Linn sophomore Kylee Shoop who wrestled for West Delaware. Both girls had made previous trips to the girls IWCOA girls’ tournament.
Lyni took home a fourth place after battling through a sickness following her first two opening round match wins over Kaly Thomas in round one from CCA with a fall in 3:48. She won a hard fought 2-0 decision over Ashley Bjork from Decorah in round two before falling to the eventual champion Chloe Sanders from Vinton-Shellsburg in the semifinals.
Lyni went on to win her next three matches before falling to Bettendorf’s Lexy Petersen in her third-place match.
“I’m pleased with how I wrestled. I wish I would have not gotten sick so I would have been able to win my third and fourth matches. The experience was amazing. It felt like we had a lot of support and it was very exciting.”
“I am most proud of only having five losses and working my butt off all season. I liked my match to get into third and fourth because she beat me last year and it meant a lot to win this year,” said Gusick.
Coming in as a freshman Lyni has already had a well-established and successful youth career. Lyni set goals for herself early on and worked to achieve those goals. Although she fell short of her ultimate goal of the state title, Lyni amassed a very impressive 46-6 record this season with her only losses coming from two eventual state champs, three to a state runner up and her third-place match loss.
“We are very proud of Lyni and the growth and accomplishments she has had this season. We have absolutely no doubt that she will continue to work and improve in the off season and be ready to make an even bigger impact in her sophomore year,” said Clemons.
North Linn sophomore Kyle Shoop who wrestled for West Delaware this season will look back on the season with a lot of positives knowing how much she improved and learned this season compared to last year. “I’m very pleased with how I wrestled Thursday, but looking back, there’s definitely things I would have done differently.”
“I think I’m most proud of the progress I’m making and I can see it. I was finally able to overcome my fear of taking shots. As I got over that I started to see good things coming my way. As I fell short of some goals this year, next year’s goals are set even higher. I want more than anything to stand on that podium.”
Kylee won her opening round match with a fall over Alexis Hoeft in only 58 seconds. In round two she faced a familiar foe in East Buchanan’s Destiny Krum but was not able to get the win. In her consol round two match she lost a 6-2 decision to Treynor’s Emerson Gregg.
“Qualifying for state was pure joy but once you get there and you’re under the first ever girls state wrestling crowd, it’s indescribable,” said Shoop.
“I think a moment that stands up above all others is after I won my second match at regionals, guaranteeing that I qualified for state, when I ran up to my mom and hugged her, she said, “You did it Ky, you qualified just like you wanted to. “That gave me a push because I knew that if I worked hard enough, I could achieve anything.”
CPU’s Moorea Brown came into the tournament with high expectations. Being on the big stage at national events helped prepare her for the atmosphere the tournament provided. “The tournament was like any other. Just with a crazy amount of time between sessions.”
“Looking back on the season, I’m most proud of being able to adapt to changes and learn new things. I’ve never been one to set goals for wrestling. I just want to learn and have fun, anything more than that I’m just along for the ride.”
Moorea placed fourth at 130 pounds. She opened the tournament with three straight wins, all won by a fall with the first two in the first minute of each match before falling to eventual runner-up Mahri Manz from Lewis Central in the semifinal round by a 6-0 decision.
Moorea bounced back with a fall over Emily Watters from Anamosa before falling to Sara Lewis from Centerville in her third-place match.
“To say that we are proud is an understatement,” said coach Clemons. “Although she did not finish where she wanted to and is obviously disappointed, the High School career she has amassed is very impressive to say the least.”
With an overall record of 121-44, Moorea is a 4-time WAMAC Conference Champion, 4-time state qualifier, 4-time state place winner finishing 7th as a freshman, 4th as a sophomore, 3rd as a junior and 4th as a senior. These accomplishments show true leadership and dedication to her craft. Not only is she a leader on the mat but also a leader in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA.
One match in particular that stood out for Moorea was in her sophomore year. “I was wrestling at a home meet. I was wrestling a guy from West Delaware and in the match, I tore my ACL. It hurt and everyone expected me to give up. Instead, I got up, got set on the lines, and pinned him. I wasn’t going to let anyone hurt me without a fight.”
“My future holds many ups and downs and not much I can be certain of except if I can have any day in it there won’t be a dull moment.”
“We will definitely miss her leadership in the practice room and for the team as a whole,” said Clemons. “But we are confident she will take that leadership, passion, commitment and dedication to the next level as she moves on to Simpson College and Freestyle with Coach Jeff McGinness.”
“Congratulations Moorea on a Stellar career, stay the course and keep Embracing the Grind, the CPU Nation is Proud.”
It was so awesome to be one of the first girls from Alburnett to ever qualify for the tournament,” said senior Lindsey Hospodarsky. “Participating in it was kind of intimidating at times, but it helped knowing that I had earned my spot at State just like every other girl there.”
“I am most proud of my dedication to the sport and never giving up when it gets hard. Although I knew that I only had three months to participate I always tried my best to improve each practice and by going to extra workouts. I easily could have not given the extra effort, but I knew to achieve my goals I would have to put in the work.”
Lindsey went 1-2 on the day and she really did a great job competing in her weight class. Lindsey opened the day with a loss to Greta Brus from Davenport but was able to come back in her round one consol match and pin Evelyn Eggleston from Iowa City, Liberty in 3:48. In her final match she fell to Ames’s Leah Stagg.
Looking ahead Lindsey said she would love to come back next year and be an assistant coach for the girls’ team. “I found that I really loved helping other girls achieve their goals throughout the season and so I’d love to give back and be involved in the sport by being a coach in the future.”
Head Coach Brian Moretz said, “Lindsey was an absolute rock for our team this year. She was a great leader and it was awesome to see her achieve her goals for the year.”
Additional photos are available online.