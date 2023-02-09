The Girl’s Union put on one heck of a show when they held the inaugural state tournament at the Xtreme Center in Coralville. Driving up to the arena they displayed multiple huge banners welcoming everyone. Inside they did it up just as nice while also giving the girls plenty of room to practice in the Green State Fieldhouse.

The event itself was absolutely electric and an awesome atmosphere for the sport of girls wrestling. The first sanctioned girls’ state wrestling tournament consisted of 448 wrestlers from 156 schools in 14 weight classes. Thursday was intense, resembling “the Barn” back in the day.

