Amy Zirneklis co-founded Wrestle Like A Girl in 2016, with the mission to empower girls and women using the sport of wrestling.
Their work is focused in three specific areas: supporting states across the nation to recognize girls’ wrestling as an official sport at the high school level, advancing the sport within the NCAA through the Emerging Sport Status process, and its new emerging space of increasing competitive opportunities.
“We are thrilled to be at a point where we can increase the number of competitive opportunities for girls in the sport and it was a milestone to be able to launch this work in the wonderful state of Iowa.” said Zirneklis.
Over 150 registered for the event. Ages 8U through 16U, and junior’s 9th grade through 12th grade participated.
Kylee went 2-3 wrestling at 127 in the Junior Girls 9th-a2th grade division. Ky weighed in at 122, but because of the lack of girls at her weight, she had to bump up to the 127 pound class. If you follow wrestling, you know that this five-pound difference is big.
She wrestled Alexis Pehrson in round one. Then in round two she wrestled Ella Beach of Prairie, pinning her in only :42 seconds.
After a bye in round three, Kylee wrestled Hanna Rogers, from the Sebolt Wrestling Academy. Rogers was a 2022 state champion. Her final match of the day was against Ally Jelinek from Linn-Mar who was the state runner up in 2022.
After qualifying for the state tournament as a freshman last season, Kylee attended every open mat this summer but for one after school let out. She also started training with the West Delaware’s girls open mat on Tuesday nights to get more 1 on 1 girl scrimmages, under Dale Meyer.
“I didn’t realize how much I really missed wrestling and live competing, until I stepped up to the line for my first match. I’ve been training all summer to get better and also prepare myself for this tournament and it was nice to be back.” said Shoop.
Since school has let out Ky has trained four sometimes five days a week, while working two jobs. She’s been hitting weights, open mat, eating clean and even training up at West Delaware with their girls under coach Dale.
Coach Schott, North Linn head wrestling coach, texted her following the event asking her how it went and she told him, “It was a great experience, but didn’t go as good as she had hoped since she went 1 for 3.”
Kylee knows in order to stand atop the podium she will need to shoot more and be more aggressive out of the gate. This will be her focus going forward this season.
Kylee’s mother Erin Maretta was ready to see Ky back on the mat. “It was great to see her wrestle again, my heart rate wasn’t a fan though. She has a heart of gold and has more dedication than anyone I know.”
“You win some, you lose some... it’s what you learn from BOTH that makes you a winner. She did great and I’m extremely proud of her,” said Ky’s mom. “Her dedication, her drive, and willingness to improve is what makes her tick.”
“I didn’t do as well as I hoped to, but overall, the tournament was a great experience and I got to meet new people and wrestle a variety of girls because I was bumped up a weight class.” Kylee said. “I came out of this knowing what I need to work on for the upcoming season.”