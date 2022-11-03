NORTH LINN
10-28 vs Newman Catholic
Class A second round playoffs
The 9-1 Lynx from North Linn took the field for the second game without Haughenbury at the helm. Were they worried? If their play had any indication, they were not.
The North Linn Lynx defeated 8-2 Newman Catholic 28-14 to advance into the State quarter-finals round for only the second time in school history.
Head Coach Jared Collum said, “When you can convince a group of high school kids to go play for their buddy and not themselves, they’re really dangerous.”
Without Haughenbury, the Lynx looked to the next man up philosophy. With weapons they have, Coach Collum has the luxury of multi talented players.
Tonight, it was Sophomore Mason Bechen who took the helm behind center. Bechen led the Lynx offense passing for 218 yards, two touchdowns and he ran for 92 yards and another score.
Coach Collum’s plan going in was to have two running backs in the backfield. Bechen has been the Lynx No. 1 running back all season, but did not hesitate when Collum gave him the nod this week. Last week in Haughenbury’s first game out the reins were handed to junior Tate Van Etten who led them to a 45-0 first-round win over Wapello.
“It was all going to be designed runs plus a couple of wrinkles,” Collum said. “Basically, we were going to have two running backs in the backfield.”
That was the plan, but plans do not always pan out. When this happens, good teams know how to adjust and that is exactly what Collum and the Lynx offense did.
When Newman started stacking the line defensively, it allowed North Linn’s potent passing game to take center stage with man-to-man coverage which was a big mistake.
Senior Cael Bridgewater caught six of Mason’s eight passes in the first half for 148 yards and a touchdown helping them to a 28-7 halftime lead.
“Mason played really well. There were some hiccups that weren’t probably noticed, but overall, he threw it really well and we already knew he can run it,” Collum said. “We went one-on-one, and we roasted them the whole first half in the pass game.”
“Bechen is an athlete, and he throws a good ball and has a strong arm,” Collum said. “He is able to get the ball out quicker than Jake. We threw a lot of hitches at them and it paid off.”
It takes more than great offensive play to win at this stage in the season. The Lynx defense who had only allowed two opponents this season to garner double digits points held the potent Knights offense to a mere 14 points when they averaged over 42 points a game in their nine previous games this season.
“Our defense is outstanding. Losing Haughenbury (Cletus, as he is known to everyone) forced us to play sophomore Cole Griffith at corner and he was outstanding. Constantly facing guys that were 6’3, way outsized. Wheatley also had a huge defensive game with three interceptions,” said Collum.
North Linn will face the 10-0 defending state Class A champions West Hancock this Friday night in the quarterfinals in Britt for only its second time in school history.
CENTRAL CITY
10-28 at WACO-Wayland
Going into their first second-round playoff appearance, the Wildcats knew they would face one of the best teams in 8-player this season in the Warriors. When the final whistle blew, the Warriors were able to fend off a very potent Wildcats offense with a 48-12 victory.
WACO has been as dominant as they come and atop the rankings all season long coming into the game as the No. 2 ranked team in the state. They proved Friday night why.
The first quarter did not begin like the Wildcats had hoped, going 4-and-out on its first two possessions giving the Warriors a short field which they took advantage of going up 14-0 after one quarter.
Some unfortunate penalties hurt the Wildcats throughout the game. Along with the ability of WACO’s defense not allowing Central City to gain any momentum.
Central City added some wrinkles to their offense going into the game, but it was not until the second quarter when they were down 21-0 that they were able to move the ball.
Head Coach Matt Miers said, “We added a different formation to try to open things up, their defense is dominant a lot of times and as we got a drive going, we’d get a penalty and we can’t do that against a great team.”
Starting on their own 26, Central City was able to get its running game going with a six-yard run from junior Jayden Hanson.
Junior Aiden Klostermann found an opening on the next play for an 8-yard gain and Central City’s first 1st down of the game. The Wildcats continued to run the ball. On a fourth and one from the 17 Aiden gained two yards to keep the drive going. Unfortunately, penalties stalled the drive resulting in another punt.
Central City did not let this get to their heads as the defense stepped up and held the Warrior offense to its only four-and-out of the game.
After holding the Warriors on their next possession, starting from the WACO 31, with three minutes left in the half Central City had one more opportunity to get onto the scoreboard.
After not gaining ground on its first three plays, a fortunate interference call against the Warriors gave the Wildcats the ball on WACO’s 16. With 50 seconds left in the half Hanson found senior Brayden Rickels in the endzone for an 18 yard catch and Central City’s first points of the game. A failed 2pt conversion made the score 6-21 going into the half.
With the ball to start the third WACO wasted no time following a huge return from their star running back Simeon Reichenbach returned it to the CC 31. Two plays later he found the endzone for a 28-6 Warrior lead.
WACO added two more touchdowns and a field goal in the third to take a commanding 45-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
“I absolutely love this team and I am extremely sad to see our season end to a fantastic Waco team,” Miers said. “
I think the fact that we were only down 21-6 at the half speaks volume of our team. Matthew has been coming along as a thrower and having the option of moving Jayden out to receiver helped out. Brayden is such an awesome young man and I was so excited for him to get a TD reception.”
To our seven seniors: “What a tremendous legacy you left behind. You went from winless as youth/middle school players to 8-2 and making the playoffs for only the third time in school history (and only the second playoff win).”
To the rest of the team: “You got a great taste of what playoff football is like. You got to experience the thrill of winning a playoff game and the excitement of the school and community. Now, we need to take the next step. Work hard in the classroom, compete in other sports, and hit the weight room hard. Next year, we want to be Dome bound.”
ALBURNETT
10-28 vs East Buchanan
The No. 10 ranked Pirates hosted the No. 8 ranked Bucs from East Buchanan Friday night in its second round Class A playoff game. To the dismay of Pirate nation, the seeds held to form with the Bucs taking home a convincing 57-21 win.
Both defenses outplayed the offenses in the first quarter with East Buc holding onto a slim 8-7 lead.
After Hunter Bowers gave the East Buc a lead with an 83-yard scoring run, the Pirates answered when senior Brody Neighbor took a fumble 60 yards for a score.
After holding the Bucs on downs, Alburnett went up 14-8 on a Mason Neighbor 4-yard scoring pass to senior Grayson Carolan on the first play of the second quarter.
After the Pirate defense forced a punt on the Bucs next possession, Alburnett mishandled the punt and East Buc recovered which shifted the entire rest of the game.
Two plays later they went 29 yards to take back the lead. Then, after stopping the Pirates on its next possession, junior Tanner Thurn scored again, rambling 56 yards this time for a score. This was followed up a few minutes later by teammate Ryland Cornell going 56 to score.
After stopping the Pirates, Thurn ran it in from the one-yard line giving the Bucs a comfortable 34-14 lead. Alburnett was able to score again before the half on a three-yard touchdown run from junior Rory McGargill making the score 34-21.
Mason Neighbor threw for 132 yards, completing 15/31 passes. Senior Carson Klostermann led the team with 59 yards on 10 carries. Senior Grayson Carolan led the receivers with six catches for 63 yards.
Senior Brody Neighbor played an outstanding game leading defense with 9.5 tackles, along with his 60-yard fumble return.