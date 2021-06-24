Following week four action, two of our area teams ranked in top 15. North Linn (19-1, 12-0) remain atop the class 1A rankings tied with Kee for the #1 spot, and Alburnett (13-5, 11-1) moves up two spots at #12.
ALBURNETTComing into the week the Pirates knew they were in for a battle with Newman Catholic who was ranked #1 and defending state champs Don Bosco on their schedule. Alburnett finished the week 3-2.
The Pirates started off the week on June 14 with a close 2-1 pitchers duel win against Midland. Alburnett was able to put just two runs on the board with a run in both the first and third innings which was enough to take home the win.
On June 15 the Pirates hosted the week three #1 ranked team from Newman Catholic. Andrew Ossman took the mound and pitched really well, giving up just two runs in the first four innings. Hunter Caves started off the game for the Pirates with a nice double up the middle. He proceeded to steal second, a sac fly by Ossman put the Pirates up 1-0. Newman put one run across in the third and fourth innings before they opened up their hitting barrage scoring 10 runs in the fifth to seventh innings to take the 12-1 win.
On the following night, June 16, things did not get any easier as they played at the defending state champs Don Bosco. Both teams came in with similar records but the Dons were able to piece together more hits to take a 7-4 win.
Head coach Ryan Stensland said, “Both of the Newman Catholic and Don Bosco games were good measuring sticks as to where we are at right now as a team, and what we need to work on and learn from.”
June 17 the Pirates played a double header at Starmont winning both games 8-1 and 12-0. In game one the Pirates opened up putting three runs on the board in the top of the first, they added one in the second and three more in the fifth. Cael Neighbor finished pitching the last two innings of game one and came back and pitched the entire second game still under his allotted pitch count with a complete shutout 12-0 victory. It was a 11 run first inning that pretty much sealed the shutout for the Pirates.
“Overall, for the week we competed well and took care of business, with Newman we were right with them until the fifth when the wheels fell off the wagon which is something we have to get better at as a team and not allow those big innings to happen. Big picture I love playing the best in the state as it gives us a chance to benchmark ourselves against those big programs and gives us some ideas as to what we need to improve at.” said Stensland
CENTER POINT URBANAThe Pointers went 4-2 on the week to improve their record to 9-9 overall and are ranked second in the WaMaC West race with a 6-6 conference record behind CCA who sit atop with a 7-5 record.
On June 14 vs Mount Vernon the Pointers split a double header against the Mustangs losing game one 3-1. They came back in game two to pick up a 9-8 win. Junior, Braylon Havel pitched extremely well for CPU in game one, but the Pointer defense made some mistakes that gave the Mustangs an early 3-0 lead. CPU chipped away and got one back but the offense was relatively quiet which led to a 3-1 loss. After trailing 8-1 going into the bottom of the fifth the offense finally came alive and got the score even at 8-8. With the bases loaded in the seventh, freshmen Riley Schutte hit a ground ball back up the middle which sealed a walk off 9-8 win.
On June 16 the Pointers competed at the Diamond Dreams Classic (Waterloo Bucks Tournament) winning both of their games. In game one vs Union the bats came alive early in this game with the Pointers scoring four runs in the first inning. Both teams put up two runs in the second. CPU was able to put another two on in the fourth while holding Union scoreless. Four more runs by CPU in the top of the fifth ended the game with the Pointers winning 12-2.
Head coach Tyler Smith commented, “Our defense and pitching did the job as we got out to a big lead and never looked back. The game ended after six due to the ten-run rule. It was a great night to be a Pointer.”
The championship game against 2A #4 Roland Story was a wild one going 10 innings. Jared Tobin pitched six amazing innings allowing no runs as CPU took a 3-0 lead into the final frame. Roland-Story offense came out with back-to-back hits to start the inning. CPU switched pitchers to close out the game, but the Norseman found a way to get back even in the seventh to tie it up 3-3. In the 10th with the game still locked at three, Roland-Story added one to take a 4-3 lead. In the bottom half the inning started with a walk and a double to put the tying run on third and winning run at second. Bennett McKee came to the plate and hit a walk off single to take down 2A #4 Roland-Story 5-4.
The Pointers wrapped up their week at Clear Creek Amana on June 17 with a double header split (1-7, 10-5). In the game one loss defensively CPU did not play well giving the Clippers offense six unearned runs. With little to none varsity pitching experience on the mound in game two the CPU defense stepped up and the pitchers competed well. The Pointers were able to score in six of their seven innings putting up a five spot in the second for a 6-2 lead. They added another run in four of the next five innings to take home the 10-5 win.
“Our offense was aggressive and explosive as we scored in all but one inning and kept the pressure on the Clipper defense. This game was a complete 180 and we earned a nice conference DH split.” said Smith
CENTRAL CITYJune 14 vs Marquette Catholic
The final score of 16-3 might not show it, but the Wildcats are coming around and you can start seeing some improvement up and down the lineup. The Wildcats could not stop the bats of Marquette as they put up six runs in the top of the first, but Central City came back in the bottom putting up three of their own. Aiden Klostermann led off the game for the Wildcats getting hit by a pitch. Following a strikeout, the next three batters showed some patience at the plate with all three-reaching base via walks. Freshman Christopher Greif was up next and blasted a two RBI single. Colton Nowadzky was hit by a pitch in the next at bat, loading the bases. A balk by the Marquette pitcher brought in the third run of the inning.
Head Coach Josh Vanamerongen commented, “Against Marquette, we came out and got a few walks and Christopher Greif came up with a hit that brought in a few in the bottom of the first after that we just couldn’t get a ball by anyone.”
June 18 at Maquoketa Valley
This double header was originally scheduled for the 17th but due to weather conditions it was postponed until the following night. The Wildcats dropped both contests losing game one 11-1 and game two 8-2. The Wildcats held tough in the first three innings behind some nice pitching from Brady Wise who continues to impress in his freshman campaign. Wise pitched three solid innings giving up just two hits resulting in two runs. Maquoketa Valley broke the game open in the fourth inning scoring nine runs to take home the 11-1 win.
Game two was much of the same. Freshman Jayden Hansen pitched four strong innings giving up just three hits and one run, but some miscues in the bottom of the sixth allowed MV to put up five runs and take an 8-2 win. Junior Wildcat Wade Yoder had a nice game with two hits and an RBI. Nowadzky accounted for the Wildcats second run with an RBI hit.
NORTH LINNJune 14 vs Prince of Peace
North Linn hosted Prince of Peace in a cross divisional matchup. The Lynx bats took an inning to wake up, but came out strong in the second inning as they put up 20 runs enroute to the 21-1 victory. Senior Alex Sturbaum continued to crush the ball as he led the way with three hits and two RBI. Eighth grader Cole Griffith, picked up his first varsity win on the mound in his first ever start.
June 15 at Don Bosco
The Lynx traveled to defending state champion and #5 ranked Don Bosco on Tuesday. The Lynx got off to a rough start falling behind early 5-1 in the second. But the Lynx, as they so often do, continued to grind and find their way back into the game. In the fourth Jarin Peyton came up with a clutch RBI single and the lead was cut in half. The Lynx rallied again in the fifth as Sturbaum and Peyton answered with a pair of RBI singles and North Linn retook the lead. Mason Bechen added some insurance in the sixth inning with a suicide squeeze and the Lynx went on to win 7-5. Bechen picked up the win and pitched very well after falling behind early in the game.
Coach Travis Griffith said, “This is the first time we trailed this season and you just never know how a young team will handle adversity until it happens. Hats off to our kids on keeping their heads up and continuing to put pressure on the defense each and every inning.”
June 16 at Dyersville Beckman
North Linn traveled to Class 2A powerhouse Dyersville Beckman for what was sure to be a great baseball game. The Blazers and Lynx did not disappoint the fans. Beckman jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but the Lynx quickly answered with a 5-run third inning behind Sturbaum’s deep two-RBI triple. Beckman answered back with three runs of their own and the Lynx eventually lost their first game of the season by the score of 5-8.
Coach Griffith, “ I was happy overall with the way the boys handled themselves in a very tough environment. It is never easy to come in and play at Dyersville and I thought we hung in there until the very end. We had our chances but came up just short in the end.”
June 17 at Lisbon
North Linn had to bounce back quickly after their first loss as they traveled to Lisbon for a varsity DH. Lynx ace Hilmer took the mound in game one, and as he so often does in big games, took over the game. Hilmer ended the night going six innings, striking out eight batters, and giving up just one run. Offensively the Lynx hit the ball well and mixed in some “small ball” as they kept the Lions defense on their heels. The Lynx offense pounded out 13 hits on their way to an 11-2 victory.
Game two was a completely different story as the Lions came out roaring. Lisbon jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Scott. The Lions almost broke the game open in the fifth, but centerfielder Austin Hilmer made a full speed catch in left center as he ran into the fence to stymie the Lions rally. North Linn trailed 3-2 going into the seventh. Hilmer reached base on an error and the rally was on. Hilmer then stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches and Bechen tied the game up with a clutch RBI single. Sturbaum followed it up with an RBI triple and the Lynx rallied behind him to score four runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-3 win. Gunner Vanourney picked up the win by going seven innings, giving up just one earned run, and striking out 8 batters.
“It was the end of a very tough, hot week and I wasn’t sure what we had left in the tank. The boys came up with all kinds of energy and both our pitchers threw great games. We will definitely take (4-1) this week with road wins at Don Bosco and Lisbon!” Coach Griff