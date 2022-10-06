NORTH LINN
9-27 vs East Buchanan
The 15-6 Lynx sent home the 4-15 Bucs from East Buchanan Tuesday night with a three straight set loss (25-23, 25-17, 25-16).
This match ended up being a lot closer than the Lynx had hoped, but with a sinus bug running rampant throughout the team, they had to come together to secure the win.
As she has all season long, senior Addison Cira led the Lynx offense with 26 of the teams 27 assists. Addy has been key to the Lynx success this season giving all her teammates perfectly placed balls for easy points.
Taking advantage of Cira’s play were Caitlin Benesh, Macy Boge and Teagan Liebe. The Lynx fronts all played well with Caitlin and Teagan leading the team with nine kills. Macy was one back with seven.
9-29 vs MV
With the team still fighting some illness, they hosted the 6-16 Wildcats from Maq Valley Thursday night. As good teams do, they found a way to scratch out the win with a tough three set sweep (25-20, 25-13, 25-16).
“The whole team has been battling some sinus issues the past week or so, but I felt last night we were feeling a lot better minus Teagan,” senior Caitlin Benesh said, “The match was good, but could have been better. I saw a lot of improvement from our recent games; however, we need to work on swinging more aggressively and make far fewer mistakes moving forward.”
Set one found the Wildcats coming out strong with a 6-1 lead. The Lynx struggled at first, but found that they needed energy to take a 7-6 lead. Taking advantage of the teams’ momentum Boge and Caitlin Benesh picked up their front-line game putting the Lynx up 13-9.
Following a MV timeout they were able to bounce back, narrowing the Lynx lead to 17-13 which prompted a North Linn timeout. This proved beneficial, with the Lynx energy back, they went on a seven-point run. MV attempted a comeback but fell short losing set one 25-20.
In sets two and three, Maquoketa Valley came out taking early leads in both. Too many unforced errors on the Lynx made the sets tough, but they were able to come together and find a way to win each set.
“In both matches this week we had different girls step up which was good to see,” said Head Coach Jennifer McNeill.
“Homecoming week is always tough with all the different activities and I’m really proud that the girls stayed focused and got wins in both our matches,” McNeill said, “We started out slow in both matches but our experience and composure came through in the end.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
9-27 vs Williamsburg
On Tuesday CP-U welcomed Williamsburg to its gym for another conference matchup. It was Senior Night as well as our annual Pink Night for the Stormin’ Pointers, so it was a busy, but fun evening.
CPU capped off the special night sweeping Williamsburg in three straight sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-20).
“Our girls had some great hustle plays that really propelled us to a win. We didn’t let balls drop and supported each other through our effort and energy all night long.” said Halac.
They recognized our four seniors: Olivia Raue, Lauren Langridge, Taylor Luscomb and Allison Pollock. “These are four wonderful ladies that are great role models, leaders, teammates and so much much more,” said head coach Michelle Halac, “They will be greatly missed, but they have all made an impact during their time at CP-U.”
“We are looking forward to spending the rest of the season with them and are excited for the opportunities their future holds.” said Halac.
For their annual Pink Night they had a silent auction and free-will dinner, along with t-shirts that were sold prior to the event. Totals are not final yet, but we do know that their team raised over $3,000 for the Especially for You Foundation during this evening — final totals to come early next week.
ALBURNETT
9-27 vs Ed-Co
Last night we played Ed-Co. We played well even in losing 3-0. 2 of the games were tight. The team had 15 kills, with Ally Olmstead pacing us with 5 and Sydney Rock and Kathryn Coufal with 2 each.
Defensively, the team totaled 13 blocks. Alley Olmstead led with five and Sydney Rock with three. Breanne Balderston led the team with nine digs followed closely by Mirandah Lawrence with seven. As a team they served at 86% with Balderston and Cutter Shefelbine each recording aces.
Cutter and Mirandah have both started the past two games for Alburnett. “Consistency in how they have conducted themselves in practice and us moving to a 6-2 offense,” Head Coach Chaddwick Plotz said, “Mirandah’s grown in her knowledge of her role and confidence. Her “team” before “self” attitude has gotten her on the court in a more prominent role as she does a lot of the small things that has kept balls in play for us.”
“Cutter has done some good things for us, but she has been an off/on starter for us throughout the year. Her starting is not something new, but her skills do allow us to run a 6-2. She had three assists during the three games.” said Plotz.
Emma Stiffler also saw her first varsity action at setter. She moved up to the JV level and proved herself. She has shown very good defensive instincts and keeps many plays alive.
9-29 at Starmont
“Last night we lost 3-0 to Starmont in games we were leading at points,” Plotz said, “However, it might have been the best we have played as a team.”
Multiple ladies contributed with good net play by Olmstead, Miller, Savannah Caves and Peyton Scott. Ava Armon, Breanne, Peyton, Emma Stiffler and Mirandah Lawrence all made multiple key plays. As a team they served very well (only 4 missed serves).
“We played well as a team, fought back when down and led games for stretches. Our movement was much better and we played quicker than we have been,” said Plotz, “There are many reasons for us to be playing our worst volleyball... end of season, continued losing. However, I feel the past few weeks we have been playing some of our best.”
The Pirates had 22 kills, 56 digs, and served 92% last night. If the Pirates blocking had been consistent in the past few games, they may have had a few wins under their belt.
CENTRAL CITY
9-27 vs Springville
Tuesday night the Wildcats battled the Orioles on its home court falling in three sets (18-25, 11-25, 24-26).
The Wildcats came out in set one with energy, good communication and positioning, taking an early 6-5 lead. Both teams playing well made set one exciting.
It was back and forth for most of the set with Springville holding a slight 15-17 lead. They increased the lead to 16-20 and were able to keep the Wildcats from gaining any momentum taking set one 25-18.
Assistant Coach Randy Clark said, “We hung with them in the first, set point for point until the end, where our side of the net fell apart and we couldn’t maintain the level of play.”
The second set went sideways almost immediately for the Wildcats and they never recovered, getting down by 10+ points. Springville took set two easily 25-11.
The third set the Wildcats came back out with a better mindset, and changed a little bit of its game plan.
They held an early lead 3-1 before Springville went on a run taking an 8-5 lead. Following some real good offensive play, the Wildcats tied the score at 10-10.
With their energy up, and everyone playing well together, the Wildcats held a 13-11 lead midway through. Springville went on a run taking a 21-17 lead at which time Clark called a timeout to get the girls’ focus back.
This worked well for them tying the score 24-24 before a couple bad mistakes and missed opportunities led to a third set win for the Orioles.
“All credit to Springville for keeping us on our heels and putting up a big block on us all night. Our hitters were struggling to figure out a way around them and they deserve being the top ranked 1A team.” said Clark.
9-29 vs Ed-Co
The Wildcats hosted the Vikings Thursday in a game which on paper should have been a fairly easy match to win. But in a conference like the TRC you have to bring it every night, and tonight the Wildcats were unable to secure the win losing in four sets (18-25, 27-25, 22-25, 20-25).
“The energy was not good for our team from the start. We went through the motions dropping the 1st set, and came back in the 2nd with a little bit more fire in us taking that one to even it at 1-1.” said Clark.
The third set was back and forth, but too many errors on the Wildcats side of the net allowed the Vikings to take the set 25-22.
“Our energy dropped off again in the fourth set, and again too many errors on our side of the net put us in bad spots the entire time. Ed-Co is a solid team who doesn’t make many mistakes, and we couldn’t keep pace with their enthusiasm and desire to win.” said Clark.