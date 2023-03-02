On paper, this game should have been a barn burner, with both teams liking to attack with an offense that is hard to guard. Montezuma’s Mia Boulton ranks second in 1A with 64 3-pointers. North Linn has four players with 40+.
Head Coach Brian Wheatley said, “Coming in, we knew that Montezuma was a team that could really hurt you from the 3-point line and our kids did a great job defensively to speed them up and disrupt their rhythm offensively and held their leading scorer to two points on the night.”
On Thursday night though, in front of a packed gym at Benton Community High School in Van Horne, the North Linn Lynx girls proved too much for the (21-4) Montezuma Bravettes with an endless defensive press that commanded the game from the opening whistle. With the win, they came home with a 69-40 win and another trip back to the Well for the state tournament.
“They know how to play,” Head Coach Brian Wheatley said. “There are no set rules. They make the reads, when to go trap, then rotate to the next pass. They have a high basketball IQ and play hard.”
No. 3 North Linn (22-1) will face No. 6 Winfield-Mount Union (22-1) in a first-round game Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines starting at 6:45 p.m.
From the opening whistle the Lynx made it crystal clear that they knew their full court aggressive press was going to be the game changer, and their ability to rotate in-and-out two talented lineups of players.
Molly Boge knows that when they get a breather that they have a very capable new five (the rightfully named chaos crew by Lynxcast game commentator Jared Collum) that can come in relief with very little let down in quality. “We go at it five-on-five every day, our second five is good.”
Kamryn Kurt added, “We’re so lucky to have a lot of girls that are willing to make us better every day.”
The Lynx got off to a slow start themselves, which allowed Montezuma, even with their seven turnovers in the opening five minutes, to stick around early in the game.
In comes sophomore Emilee Beuter, who makes an immediate impact with a quick basket. Montezuma answered with a three, cutting the Lynx lead to 6-5, but that was as close as the Bravettes would ever get. The Lynx created 10 first quarter turnovers for a 14-10 lead after one.
“We’re good about getting (the ball-handlers) to go to the sideline, and the second (defender) is able to set the trap,” Molly Boge said.
Senior Ellie Flanagan kick started the 24-8 second quarter onslaught with two three pointers, lighting a fire under the Lynx offensive. Senior Kamryn Kurt, with a couple steals and junior Macy Boge’s nine second quarter points were both there to capitalize, giving North Lynn a 38-18 lead into the half.
Montezuma came out to begin the third quarter playing in more control, opening the quarter with just its second made three pointer of the night. This coming from the top team in the state in attempts. The Lynx defense held the Bravettes to just four made 3pters in 17 attempts all night, while connecting on 7 of 20 themselves.
But in a blink of an eye, the Lynx answered by putting up 11 points in the opening minutes of the third, that put away the Bravettes for good, creating a 49-22 lead with just over five minutes left in the period.
Kamryn Kurt helped the Lynx finish the third period strong with four points in the final minute, which included a basket at the buzzer, after a missed Montezuma shot with 10 seconds left giving them a 55-29 lead.
Kurt continued with the hot hand for the Lynx in the fourth quarter creating another steal, then a pass to a wide-open Macy Boge for an easy layup, along with an assist to Molly Boge for a three-point dagger. Molly followed with yet another deep three sealing a 69-40 Lynx win.
“This was a great team effort as we got contributions up and down our lineup on Thursday and I thought we had some very good practices leading up to this game. I am very proud of this group and excited to be back in Des Moines to finish out the season,” said Wheatley.
Statistical leaders: points – Kamryn Kurt 20, Macy Boge 13, Molly Boge 11, Ellie Flanagan 10, Elise Ware seven, Emilee Beuter four, Meghan Wheatley three; assists – Kamryn Kurt eight, Molly Boge five, Macy Boge, Ellie Flanagan three, Allie Haughenbury, Emilee Beuter one; steals – Molly Boge four, Macy Boge, Kamryn Kurt three, Elise Ware two, Meghan Wheatley, Allie Haughenbury, Kenzie Bridgewater, Samantha West one; rebounds – Kamryn Kurt eight, Molly Boge six, Emilee Beuter, Ellie Flanagan five, Macy Boge three, Elsie Ware, Kenzie Bridgewater two, Meghan Wheatley, Skylar Benesh one.
Winfield Mt. Union is a senior-dominated team with all five starters being seniors. They have good size and do a very good job of using their post players inside to create scoring opportunities and have a couple good shooters to go with them.
Wheatley said, “Any team you play down at state is going to be tough, so we will need to be at our best. We want to push the tempo and get the game going at the pace we want. I’m excited for the opportunity and we know that our kids will go down there and play hard.”