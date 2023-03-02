North Linn girls Basketball
With their regional finals win over Montezuma, the North Linn Lynx girls clinched its fifth straight appearance at the state tournament.

 contributed

On paper, this game should have been a barn burner, with both teams liking to attack with an offense that is hard to guard. Montezuma’s Mia Boulton ranks second in 1A with 64 3-pointers. North Linn has four players with 40+.

Head Coach Brian Wheatley said, “Coming in, we knew that Montezuma was a team that could really hurt you from the 3-point line and our kids did a great job defensively to speed them up and disrupt their rhythm offensively and held their leading scorer to two points on the night.”

