NORTH LINNSept. 2 vs East Buchanan 16-8
After a disappointing loss in week one, the North Linn Lynx were ready to play on Sept. 2 when they hosted the No. 1 ranked Class 1A team from East Buchanan.
A stout Lynx defense held strong and came ready to play against the potent Bucs wishbone offense. Haugenbury and company executed the short passing game to perfection for the 14-8 upset win, retaining the “Battle for the Paddle” for the second consecutive year.
Head coach Jared Collum said, “I was really happy with how we bounced back after a tough loss to Alburnett last week. We had a great week of practice and kids were really locked into our game plan. We needed to get EB behind the chains, get them into second and third and long and that’s what we did. Definitely a bend but not break mentality a few times as EB put together a nice drive late, but the Lynx recovered an EB fumble in their own redzone.”
East Buc came out of the gate and was able to execute their offense moving down the field for the game’s first points. A successful 2 pt. conversion put them up 8-0. But that was all the Bucs offense could muster as the Lynx defense controlled the rest of the game.
With the help of a strong offensive line, and key blocks allowed the Lynx short passing game to move the ball right down the field. With under two minutes to go in the quarter, Haughenbury found Bechen in the flat with a wall of blockers to lead the way for the Lynx first score cutting the Bucs lead to 8-7.
In the second, Theo Boss and Lane Sommerfelt kept the Bucs QB in check, not allowing any room for the running backs to find open lanes. Another shanked punt gave the Lynx great starting position on the EB 42 with 10 minutes to go in the half.
Haughenbury, with the help of a Jake VanEtten lead block allowed Tate to get around the outside for a nice 14-yard gain. After a false start penalty on the lynx (one of only two penalties on the night for the Lynx) Haughenbury rolled out to the left and found Cael Bridgewater open for a Lynx touchdown and a 14-8 lead.
Whoever thinks defense is not exciting, was not in attendance for the second half of this game. Both teams played excellent defense the entire half not allowing any points.
“Overall, Haughenbury did a fantastic job controlling the game at QB,” Collum said, “We really executed in the short passing game and used our speed in space. Bridgewater and Wheatley had some huge catches for us tonight.”
Stat Leaders: passing – Tate Haughenbury 19/24 169 yds, two TDs; rushing – Haughenbury 7-39, Mason Bechen 8-103 1TD, Landon Helmrich 2-2; receiving – Cael Bridgewater 8-103, 1 TD, Ben Wheatley 5-45, Theo Boss 2-11, Mason Bechen 3-5, 1 TD, Landon Miller 1-5; tackles – Helmrich eight, Bechen, Miller six, Jarin Peyton 5.5, Lane Sommerfelt, Corbin Woods, Boss three, Bridgewater, McClane Rauch two, Haughenbury 1.5, Brecklyn Betenbender, Drew Ries, Austin McMahon 0.5.
ALBURNETTSept. 2 vs Pekin – 42-0
In recent history the Pirates have not been able to put teams away when the game has been in their favor. This year’s team seems to have found that way after its shutout of Pekin on Friday night.
Head coach Rich Velazquez said, “I told the team we needed to make a statement. Out of the 3 years I’ve been we haven’t been able to pull away without shooting ourselves in the foot. Tonight, we finally were able to do that. With our senior leadership and our younger guys stepping up we came together and made that statement.”
On the Pirates first drive of the game, they moved the ball easily down the field. Senior quarterback Mason Neighbor had a shot down field to an open Braydon Osborn (Jr.) for a score but the throw was just off.
The Pirates offense did not let that missed opportunity fluster them. Mason Neighbor, with the help of some solid front line protection that gave him time to survey the field, found an open Grayson Carolan up the middle for an easy TD.
Next time out, the offensive line continued to provide the protection junior Rory McGargill needed as they provided a solid front for Rory to get around the outside for a nice 19-yard touchdown run.
Going into the half, the Pirates held a comfortable 27-0 lead. This is the point in the recent past where the Pirates, with a comfortable lead, had not been able to put away its foe. It seemed this night was going to be the same ole routine as Alburnett came out flat in the third and were not able to put up any points.
The defense did its part not allowing the Panthers to get any type of momentum going after its defense did its job. With 12 minutes left the Pirates still held a 27-0 lead.
Coming out in the fourth they needed that boost and they found it in their senior leadership. With the help of leaders, the Pirates were able to score two additional touchdowns helping seal the shutout win and a 2-0 start to the 2022 season.
“I felt this win helped the kids gain confidence on knowing how hard they can push themselves,” Velasquez said, “As the head coach I have to do a better job on keeping the energy up and focused for an entire 48 minutes.”
“I felt we played well. We still have kinks to work out and we have to continue to work hard in practice. We can always get better. We are off to a good start, but I always tell the boys it’s not how you start, it’s how you FINISH.”
Stat Leaders: passing – Mason Neighbor 8/18 137yds three TDs; rushing – Carson Klostermann 21-105 two TDs, Rory McGargill 5-42 one TD, Brody Neighbor 1-3, Mason Neighbor 3 for -3; receiving – Grayson Carolan 2-82 two TDs, Braydon Osborn 3-29 one TD, Payton Baker 3-26; tackles – Carson Klostermann 8.5, Josh Howe seven, Shayden Washburn four, Grayson Carolan, Josiah Steen 2.5, Rory McGargill two, Logan Borrett, Preston Klostermann, Payton Baker, Kaden Bowler one, Zach Carolan, Brady Marak, Hunter Sauer, Reece Klostermann, Matthew Neighbor, Lars Landa 0.5.; sacks – Josh Howe two, Shayden Washburn, Kaden Bowler one.
CENTER POINT URBANASept. 2 at Benton – 7-37
Coming into the game head coach Dan Burke knew the Pointers were going to be in a battle with rival Benton Bobcats. The score might not show how well CPU played, but Burke knows that if they could have capitalized when they were in the redzone on two occasions in the first half, the game could have been totally different.
“We played well in the first half on offense with 15 first downs, but we were not able to execute when it counted.”
CPU was still playing tough on both ends in the second and had the Bobcats reeling before a fake punt executed to a tee by Benton switched the momentum back in their favor. At the half, Benton led 23-0.
In the second half both defenses you could say outperformed the offenses. Benton’s big front lines were key to Benton’s success.
Burke was very pleased with the play of a couple defensive players in Kyle Kress who had 6 solo tackles and two assists and Brandon Miller who had two tackles and an assist. “Both Kyle and Brandon had really good games coming up plays when we needed them.”
Tucker Clark also had an outstanding night on both sides of the line with five tackles on defense, and a team high four catches for 37 yards. Cole Werner continued his nice start at running back with 124 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.
Offensively CPU played well, but there were too many little mistakes at key moments that coach Burke knows they will have to fix going into week three.
“We hurt ourselves too many times tonight,” Burke said, “We came away from the game healthy which is always good. As long as the boys keep their heads up, and we make some adjustments on both sides we should be just fine moving forward.”
Stat Leaders: passing – Jarret Koppedryer 6-13, 57; rushing – Cole Werner 24-124, one TD, Jacob Estevez 8-48, Brandon Miller, Kyle Kress 1-3; receiving – Tucker Clark 4-37, Blayze Havel 1-15, Jacob Estevez 1-5; tackles – Kyle Kress six, Tucker Clark five, Christian Burkhart four, Trevor Antes three, Jacob Estevez, Brandon Miller, Caden Felton, Tyler Bark, Drake VanGorder, Tyler Foreman two, Blayze Havel, Drew Schellhorn, Thomas Taylor, Jack Witte, Ben Leedom, Collin Spore, Dallas Melancon, Jarret Koppedryer, Cole Werner, Nick Childers one; sacks – Drake Van Gorder, Tyler Foreman one.
CENTRAL CITYSept. 2 at Kee – 48-0
For the first time since the 2018 season, the Wildcats have started with a 2-0 record after they dominated the Kee Hawks on the road Friday night.
We have known that this team when they are on can score points in bunches. This held true on Friday night, but it was the Wildcat defense that stole the show and made head coach Matt Miers the most pleased. The Wildcats racked up nine sacks with sophomore Braxton Davis leading with 3.5.
“Defensively we were outstanding all night. We had Kee to 78 yards of total offense. Mekhi, Braxton Davis, Matt Klosterman and Aiden all stood out. Aiden had two interceptions. Mekhi was dominant again this week.”
It took some time for the Wildcat offense to get things flowing. With some front-line protection, Junior QB Jayden Hanson was able to find junior Lucas Greif and Aiden Klostermann for two of his three passing touchdowns.
“We started off slow offensively. We have a lot of things that we need to clean up before we can be a good offensive team,” Mier said, “But, Jayden’s passing in the first half allowed us to take an early 12-0 lead.”
In the second half, Hanson hit Aiden Klostermann for a 60-yard TD pass. This seemed to fuel the Wildcat rushing attack.
The running game was key to the team’s success tonight racking up 235 yards on the ground. They were led by Aiden Klostermann who ran for 112 yards on 15 carries, and two touchdowns.
“After that touchdown pass from Jayden to Aiden we started to run the ball well. Aiden and Josh Lindsey ran really well for us tonight.” said Mier.
With a comfortable lead, coach Mier was able to bring in some kids who needed playing time. “We got many guys playing time last night and our JV had a nice drive to score a TD near the end of the game.”
Stat Leaders: passing – Jayden Hanson 3/12 122 yds, three TDs, Cooper Mclaughlin 1/1 4yds one TD; receiving – Aiden Klostermann 2-94 two TDs. Lucas Greif 1-28 28 yds one TD, Josh Lindsey 1-4 one TD; tackles – Mekhi Benton 7.5, Braxton Davis 7.5, Matthew Klostermann six, Jayden Hanson, Nolan Gates 4.5, Luke Bards three, Aiden Klostermann, Arwin Betzer, Colton Nowadzky 2.5, Lucas Greif, Daiton Price 1.5, Dashny Munyakazi, Kaleb Walker .5; sacks – Braxton Davis 3.5, Mekhi Benton three, Matthew Klostermann one, Jayden Hanson .5.