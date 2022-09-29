CPU’s Moorea Brown participated in the Night of Conflict hosted by IAWrestle Saturday night at the Long Lines Arena in Sioux City, Iowa.
Moorea faced a familiar foe in Kiara Djoumessi from W-SR. If this sounds like a familiar matchup, it is, because these two faced off this past summer at the Wrestle Like A Girl Classic in Coralville.
The match and the result were a carbon copy of their match up at the Xtreme Arena. Moorea was able to pin the Fargo team champ again in the second period, this time in 3:18.
Moorea said, “Going into the match, I wanted to set aside all previous matches we’ve had as a clean slate of not knowing what was going to happen.”
One bad shot from Kiara was all it took for Moorea to get a cow catcher locked up in the second period. From there it was just a matter of holding on tight making sure she made the correct adjustments for the fall, which she did with perfection.
“There were lots of great athletes and nice people to meet and chat with. It was an amazing opportunity that I’ll never forget. I can’t wait for more opportunities in the future.” said Brown.
“I’m excited for the season to see where girls wrestling will be taken with it being sanctioned this year pressing at Night of Conflict was an amazing opportunity. It was a great atmosphere.”