Another week of golf action is in the books, but not without more typical Spring weather adversity. Our area teams were dealt again with windy and rainy weather, with meets being postponed or canceled due to strong winds and rainy and cold conditions towards the end of the week.
ALBURNETT
4-18 at Starmont / Waterloo Columbus
The Pirate golf teams hit the greens Tuesday afternoon against Starmont at the Backbone Golf & Country Club in Strawberry Point, IA in a triangular with host Starmont and Waterloo Columbus.
No scores were posted in time for production for the girls meet. The boys’ team placed third with their top performers Oliver Burns and Landon Strang in 12th place with a team high score of 52.
Finishing in 15th was Logan Borrett 56, 16th – Aiden McGraw 62, 16th – Cameron McGraw 62, 18th Eli Moretz 66.
4-20 Boys at Maquoketa Valley
On Thursday the Pirate boys team traveled up to Maquoketa Valley for a meet at the Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester, Iowa against the Wildcats.
The boys shined with six golfers finishing in the top 11, giving the Pirates a nice 196-207 win. Leading Alburnett was Landon Strang who took home top honors with a low score of 46.
He was followed by Logan Borrett, Oliver Burns and Aiden McGraw in third place with all the boys shooting a 50. In 9th was Cameron McGraw 61, and finishing in 11th place was Eli Moretz with a 64.
CENTRAL CITY
4-18 vs Springville
The Wildcats hosted conference rival Springville Tuesday afternoon at the Meadowview Country Club. The boys came up just short, losing to the Orioles 244-192. The girls’ team shot a 207 to Springville 245 for the win.
In the boys contest, Brady Wise took home top honors with a score of 47 for runner-up. Kaleb Opfer shot a 54, Riley Neibert 56, Josh Lindsey 58, Kaleb Walker 59, Nicholas Hansen 59, Castor Abernathey 62, Colton Welton 64, Nathan Olivas 65, Kenneth Pearson 66, Connor Clark 75, Hayden DeLong 79.
Wildcat sophomore Bretlyn Decker continues her outstanding season with yet another medalist performance with a season low of 40. Junior Bailee Weber finished in the runner-up spot with 52, just one stroke off her season low. Sophomore Callie Marsh also had an outstanding day with a season low 53 for third place and sophomore Maya Lupkes shot a 62 for seventh place.
4-21 at Starmont
The Wildcat golf teams hit the road Friday afternoon for a date with the Stars from Starmont at the Backbone Golf & Country Club in Strawberry Point.
The boys fell by 10 strokes 193-183. Brady Wise took home top honors as a medalist with a 9-hole low score of 41. Jayden Hanson finished with 46, Kaleb Walker 51, Colton Welton 55, Riley Neibert 57 and Kaleb Opfer 57.
The girls’ team did not post a score, but that did not stop Bretlyn Decker as she finished the nine holes with a low score of 41. (Just one stroke off the boy’s top performer). Callie Marsh finished the day with a respectable 66.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
4-18 Boys at CCA
CPU started off the week on Tuesday on a warm night with some wind on a tough course at Amana Colonies Golf Club
versus host Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and Iowa City Regina Catholic.
CCA shot a 171, CPU 186 and Regina 215. The Pointers were led by an outstanding 41 from Ben Opfer, followed by Cael Kluesner 46, Christian Burkhart 49, Brayden Beck 51 Jonah Dupont 51 and Brady Borkgren 52. The JV meet Medalist was Aiden Anderson from CPU with a 44.
It was an exhausting night for head coach Dean Weber and the Stormin’ Pointer golfers trying to figure out the elevation and tough greens at Amana. “We fought, but we were challenged by the strength of the Amana course.”
4-18 Girls at Vinton / North Fayette Valley
The Stormin’ Pointer girls traveled a short distance West on Tuesday to play a triangular against North Fayette Valley and host Vinton at the Vinton Country Club.
All the girls played an outstanding round taking home first place as a team with 197. NFV was second at 215, followed by Vinton with 246.
CPU placed four girls in the top four, including Makenna Brissey who shot a 47 for first-place medalist honors. Lauren Langridge was runner-up at 48, Addison Weber 51 and Carmen Ranberger were fourth with 51, Jayce Grennan 8th, 57 and Kristina Manely shot 64 eighth place.
4-20 Boys at Marion Triangular
On Thursday, the CPU boys traveled to the Gardner Golf Course for a triangular against host Marion and Solon. The Spartans took home the team title with a 155, CPU was second with 159, followed by Marion at 166.
The Pointers were led by Senior Christian Burkhart shooting a Runner-up Medalist 37, followed by Ben Opfer 40, Brayden Beck 41, Cael Kluesner 41, Brady Borkgren 44 and Jonah Dupont 45.
“I was super impressed by how our team bounced back mentally for another rough night with cold temps and 25mph winds,” Weber said. “It was a fun night to watch the boys embrace what mother nature had in store and battle.”
4-20 Girls at Solon Triangular
The CPU girls’ golf team took to the road Thursday afternoon for a triangular at Solon with the host Spartans and the Wolves from Marion at the Saddleback Ridge Golf Course.
The Pointers took home second place with a score of 189. Host Solon won and Marion took third.
Leading the pack once again was CPU’ Addison Weber with a first-place medalist finish score of 40. Carmen Ranberger 7th (48), Jayce Grennan 8th (50), Makenna Brissey 9th (51), Kristina Manely 11th (53) and in 12th place with a score of 56 was senior Lauren Langridge.
4-21 Boys at West Delaware tournament
Friday afternoon the Pointers loaded the vans and headed over to Manchester for the West Delaware Hawk Invite at Pine Oak Pub & Links in Manchester.
The Stormin’ Pointers took 4th place shooting a 335 on another cold and windy day. CPU was led by Christian Burkhart 82 (10th Place Medal), Ben Opfer 83, Brayden Beck 84, Brady Borkgren 86, Jonah Dupont 89 and Cael Kluesner 94.
“I was proud of how they battled on a course that demands your attention on a nice day. Being able to put some solid scores together while battling some cold, wet and windy conditions was a great ending to a hard-fought week,” said Weber.
NORTH LINN
The North Linn Lynx golf teams met with some adverse weather this past week with two of its four meets being canceled or postponed due to the weather.
On Monday they were scheduled to host the Wildcats from Central City at their home course Three Elms in Independence. This has yet to be rescheduled. On Friday afternoon they had another home contest postponed against the Vikings from Edgewood-Colesburg.
4-18 at East Buchanan
The winds died down on Tuesday afternoon allowing the Lynx to get in nine holes at East Buchanan at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop.
The boys’ team fell to the Bucs 159-172 and the girls lost 209-241. The boys were led by Henry Schmidt who took home medalist honors with a first-place low score of 39. Cade Garman took 6th (43), 8th – Noah Mertens 45, 8th – Mark Wenger 45, 10th – Keith Bumgarner 54, 10th – Cole Rauch 54
The girls were anchored by Blair Finger in third with a score of 56. In sixth place was Gretchyn Kane 60, 8th Paisley Carpenter 63, 10th Kira Ingwersen 67, 11th Daisy Burns 76.
4-20 at Dunkerton
Both Lynx golf teams bounced back from losses on Tuesday with wins on Thursday afternoon at the Red Carpet golf course in Waterloo as they defeated the Raiders from Dunkerton. The girls won by three strokes 268-271 and the boys won by 10 189-199.
Blair Finger shot another round of 56 for medalist honors and Cade Garman and Henry Schmidt led the boys with scores of 44 for top medalist honors.
Taking home third for the girls was Rylie Jacobsen and Carly Meyers with 63. In sixth was Paisley Carpenter 66 and taking 8th was Gretchyn Kane 74.
The boys’ team took home three of the top five spots against the Raiders from Dunkerton. Noah Mertens took 4th (48), 8th – Cole Rauch 53, 11th – Mark Wenger 58, 11th – Joshua Gillingham 58.