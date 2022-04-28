For several years I have been working with Terry Pack and Legends of Gold out of Beresford, South Dakota with all their promotional needs, apparel, gear designs, and other various projects.

Legends of Gold is a non-profit facility that uses donations and sponsorships to allow students the ability to participate in training at reduced or no cost. The population of students that benefit from these sponsorships and donations are individuals that have the passion to train, however, seek the finances to do so. USA Wrestling has endorsed the nation’s only full-time athlete training program at Legends of Gold, the International Development Academy.

