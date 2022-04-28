For several years I have been working with Terry Pack and Legends of Gold out of Beresford, South Dakota with all their promotional needs, apparel, gear designs, and other various projects.
Legends of Gold is a non-profit facility that uses donations and sponsorships to allow students the ability to participate in training at reduced or no cost. The population of students that benefit from these sponsorships and donations are individuals that have the passion to train, however, seek the finances to do so. USA Wrestling has endorsed the nation’s only full-time athlete training program at Legends of Gold, the International Development Academy.
The goal of Legends of Gold Wrestling and Legends of Gold Regional Training Center (RTC) is to promote Youth and High School wrestling throughout the state, region and country, while promoting the development of wrestling in all 3 styles, including Olympic Styles.
The athletes live and train full time at Legends of Gold while attending school at Beresford School District. They have also teamed up with Sanford POWER and The Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI) to offer the unique opportunity to develop a customized program specifically for the wrestling athletes being trained and tested. The athlete’s training cycle is developed in line with the Olympic and National training regimen and will have access to Olympic and National training facilities to enhance their ability to develop in the international styles at an accelerated rate. This includes monthly visits from US National Team coaches, staff and/or athletes.
Every Easter LOG goes to an international tournament. In years past, they have traveled to the Netherlands to compete at the Easter Wrestling Tournament in Utrecht. In 2018 they brought home the first ever title by an American team in the 42-year history of the tournament.
The LOG girls team out of Las Vegas also joined us on the trip. This club is run by Bill Sullivan, and is a female training center. They do have some male wrestlers and a couple of them came along.
Because of Covid-19, LOG has not been able to attend since 2019. This year they were able to set up a trip to train at the Nuevo Leon Olympic Training Center in Mexico, and asked me to tag along to take some photos. Here is a little bit about the trip and the experiences that I was a part of.
We arrived at our hotel in Nuevo León on April 16th. This was a special time for the city of Nuevo León as they were having their local elections, and Easter Week was upon us.
On Saturday night, the Mexican national team hosted us for a supper at their Olympic Training Center, along with a tour of the entire complex by coach Luis Lopez, of Nuevo León OTC.
On Sunday, we made the trip to Grutas de García (Garcia Caves). This is a cave complex located 9 km outside García, Nuevo León in northern Mexico, about 30 km from Monterrey. The Garcia Caves are the second largest cave system in the world. To say it was amazing is an understatement.
The mile high hike up the mountain is one this writer will never do again. It was a brutal 1 ½ hour walk up the mountain (The walk down was much better for this old out-of-shape man). Next time we go back, I will visit the Zoo, unless the trolley is fixed. Then I will make the trip back up to the caves for sure.
Everything seems to be uphill in Mexico, or at least where we visited.
Monday began with a nice breakfast, then we took the bus for our training at the OTC with the Nuevo León National team. Training consisted of four hours a day training which was followed by a nice lunch back at the hotel. Then in the afternoons we visited area landmarks and attractions. Tuesday we visited Villa de Santiago, Nuevo León: Pueblo Mágico in Monterrey. The history in this country is spectacular.
Case in point, on Wednesday we visited the Museo del Desierto which is a natural history museum located in Saltillo. I have been to a few Dinosaur museums before, but never one with the history this place has. It has a large collection of fossils and plants and includes autochthonous animals of the Mexican desert.
“We made sure each day that the kids had the chance to see and learn about the culture of Mexico.” said head coach Terry Pack, “We had daily trips lined up to several areas that allowed the kids a lot of flexibility to see several things in the culture of the Mexican people. I truly believe that the experience was enhanced due to our ability to sightsee on a daily basis.”
Thursday, we visited the Paseo Santa Lucia River Park in Monterrey. It is a Canal around the city that is lined with walking and bicycling paths, outdoor murals, shops, restaurants, paddle boat trips to the Mexican History Museum, and even a zip line which most of the older kids tried and enjoyed.
Friday our training was short, only three hours, which included a lot of live action, getting all the kids ready for the big dual the following morning at the Nuevo León Cultural Center in the heart of the city.
The week of training was first class. It provided the art of both Freestyle and Greco, and provided our girl wrestlers a great experience also. Several of the girls also trained some Greco which was great to see.
The kids were able to see a large variety of techniques, which definitely will enhance their abilities moving forward. The ability to be able to see and learn new techniques from people outside of their comfort zone is a key to personal and athletic growth in itself.
Coach Pack said, “I think the trip was great overall. It provided an experience for all age group wrestlers and an international experience that didn’t require 8-and 10-hour plane rides. The culture was great and people welcomed us with open arms. I think the ability to train at the Olympic Training Center furthered their experience to see other high-level sports in a way that they have not seen before.”
The atmosphere was unbelievable at the dual on Saturday. People were motivated to watch and be a part of the first ever wrestling event to be held at the Cultural Center. This has been a dream of Luis Lopez, who is the head coach of their national team since the center was built 20 years ago. The murals along the four floors depict the history of the city and country. Pretty spectacular artwork.
“To be a part of the place where they discovered Monterrey, and have some of the top officials of the UWW and the legends of the past was a great added benefit. Although the kids may not understand the significance of such great people they were surrounded by, our staff definitely did.” said Pack.
“Luis is a special man. He is a humble servant to his teams and his country. His faith and passion filled us all and we are excited to make the trip again and work with such a special person with an amazing personal story of courage.” said Pack.
The dual provided the ability of both countries to showcase their styles, allowing spectators, teams, and parents close up action to cheer on their country and individual wrestlers.
On the day, the LOG USA team dominated, going 54-11. The LOG teams stepped up in a foreign environment and really came to compete. While most of the week they were back and forth during the training sessions, they took the bulls by the horn and stepped up to a different level. It was fun to be a part of.
“Honestly, I was more about the experience than the outcome.” Pack said, “I wanted them all to realize the special moments they were a part of, and to understand the importance of what was happening and how they opened their homes to us, not only through wrestling, but through friendship.”
They welcomed us in during the week of Easter in their culture and pulled out all the stops. It was a wonderful experience that will long be remembered by both clubs.
If you receive the online version of the paper, be sure to check out a bunch of additional photos.