The Iowa State Archery Tournament was held on March 4th and 5th at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. The State Tournament is broken up into three divisions, 3D and Bullseye for high school, middle school and elementary age kids.

NASP® is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.

