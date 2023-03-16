The Iowa State Archery Tournament was held on March 4th and 5th at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. The State Tournament is broken up into three divisions, 3D and Bullseye for high school, middle school and elementary age kids.
NASP® is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
We had three area archers who took home first or second place honors in their respective divisions. (Be sure to grab next week’s paper as we will highlight all our area Top Ten Archers.)
Taking home top honors and other multiple awards was Alburnett’s Trenton Abel. Trent took home first place in the High School 3D division which earned him a $2500 scholarship. Trent was also selected as an Academic Archer.
Abel was the high All-Around male archer of the tournament earning him another $1250 scholarship and was selected to both the All-State Bullseye and 3D teams. These All-Division teams are determined by the highest two scores of the season, plus their state tournament score.
Also, from Alburnett was eighth grader Evan Burns who took home top honors in the Bullseye Middle School Male division. Evan also earned Academic archer honors.
Evan also took home fourth place in the 3D Middle School division and is ranked No. 1 for Middle School Bullseye in the state of Iowa.
With their top finishes, Trenton and Evan both have qualified for Nationals in Bullseye and 3D for this year.
As a team, Alburnett placed second in both the 3D and Bullseye Middle School divisions.
Presley Thatcher from North Linn took home second place in the Bullseye Middle School division, she was the No. 1 ranked eighth grade girl out of 124 archers and was third overall.
2023 Bullseye State Tournament ResultsALBURNETT
High School
Trenton Abel, Academic Archer
Score: 287, Tens: 19
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 13 out of 371
10th Grade Boys Rank: 5 out of 104
Overall Boys Rank: 18 out of 1011
Middle School
Evan Burns, Academic Archer
Score: 290, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 1 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 1 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 5 out of 1011
Azra Wagner, Academic Archer
Score: 290, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 4 out of 293
8th Grade Girls Rank: 3 out of 124
Overall Girls Rank: 7 out of 768
Jacob Sarazin, Academic Archer
Score: 287, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 5 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 3 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 17 out of 1011
Jack Frey, Academic Archer
Score: 277, Tens: 14
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 28 out of 455
6th Grade Boys Rank: 4 out of 114
Overall Boys Rank: 104 out of 1011
Ellie Schrader, Academic Archer
Score: 273, Tens: 12
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 34 out of 293
7th Grade Girls Rank: 9 out of 106
Overall Girls Rank: 131 out of 768
CENTER POINT-URBANA
High School
Dakota Johnson, Academic Archer
Score: 288, Tens: 20
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 9 out of 371
11th Grade Boys Rank: 4 out of 84
Overall Boys Rank: 13 out of 1011
Middle School
Emily Mourlam
Score: 283, Tens: 14
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 8 out of 293
8th Grade Girls Rank: 6 out of 124
Overall Girls Rank: 30 out of 768
Talan Rissi
Score: 282, Tens: 14
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 11 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 6 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 50 out of 1011
Kinze Manson
Score: 276, Tens: 8
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 28 out of 293
7th Grade Girls Rank: 7 out of 106
Overall Girls Rank: 99 out of 768
NORTH LINN
Elementary
Nash Pillard
Score: 264, Tens: 7
ELEMENTARY Team #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 9 out of 185
5th Grade Boys Rank: 8 out of 122
Overall Boys Rank: 406 out of 1011
Middle School/High School
Presley Thatcher
Score: 292, Tens: 22
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 2 out of 293
8th Grade Girls Rank: 1 out of 124
Overall Girls Rank: 3 out of 768
Spencer Jacobsen, Academic Archer
Score: 284, Tens: 14
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 31 out of 371
12th Grade Boys Rank: 6 out of 84
Overall Boys Rank: 38 out of 1011
Gabryla Schmidt, Academic Archer
Score: 283, Tens: 19
HIGH Team #1
High School Girls Rank: 16 out of 370
12th Grade Girls Rank: 5 out of 69
Overall Girls Rank: 23 out of 768
CENTRAL CITY
Elementary
Hunter Wernimont
Score: 267, Tens: 8
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 7 out of 185
5th Grade Boys Rank: 6 out of 122
Overall Boys Rank: 326 out of 1011
Middle School/High School
Allissa Fleming
Score: 275, Tens: 10
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Girls Rank: 80 out of 370
10th Grade Girls Rank: 27 out of 105
Overall Girls Rank: 112 out of 768
Bryer White
Score: 246, Tens: 5
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 343 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 138 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 722 out of 1011
2023 3D State Tournament ResultsALBURNETT
High School
Trenton Abel, Academic Archer
Score: 292, Tens: 23
HIGH Team #1
High School Boys Rank: 1 out of 183
10th Grade Boys Rank: 1 out of 57
Overall Boys Rank: 1 out of 453
Middle School
Evan Burns, Academic Archer
Score: 281
Tens: 17
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 4 out of 217
8th Grade Boys Rank: 3 out of 77
Overall Boys Rank: 18 out of 453
Azra Wagner, Academic Archer
Score: 290, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 4 out of 293
8th Grade Girls Rank: 3 out of 124
Overall Girls Rank: 7 out of 768
Jacob Sarazin, Academic Archer
Score: 287, Tens: 21
MIDDLE Team #1
Middle School Boys Rank: 5 out of 455
8th Grade Boys Rank: 3 out of 173
Overall Boys Rank: 17 out of 1011
CENTER POINT-URBANA
Middle School
Emily Mourlam
Score: 281, Tens: 17
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 5 out of 125
8th Grade Girls Rank: 2 out of 56
Overall Girls Rank: 25 out of 320
High School
Abigail Morris
Score: 278, Tens: 12
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Girls Rank: 29 out of 162
12th Grade Girls Rank: 7 out of 36
Overall Girls Rank: 36 out of 320
CENTRAL CITY
Elementary
Hunter Wernimont
Score: 228, Tens: 9
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Elementary Boys Rank: 23 out of 53
5th Grade Boys Rank: 16 out of 36
Overall Boys Rank: 398 out of 453
High School
Jack Stecher
Score: 224, Tens: 3
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Boys Rank: 182 out of 183
10th Grade Boys Rank: 57 out of 57
Overall Boys Rank: 409 out of 453
NORTH LINN
High School/Middle School
Gabryla Schmidt, Academic Archer
Score: 283, Tens: 15
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
High School Girls Rank: 13 out of 162
12th Grade Girls Rank: 5 out of 36
Overall Girls Rank: 16 out of 320
Presley Thatcher
Score: 279, Tens: 12
INDIVIDUAL Group #1
Middle School Girls Rank: 6 out of 125
8th Grade Girls Rank: 3 out of 56
Overall Girls Rank: 31 out of 320