You could not have scripted Cornell College freshman Hailey Carolan’s first indoor collegiate track season any better. Carolan had an outstanding indoor campaign under Cornell first-year head coach Jerry Monner.
“First off, I’d like to say that I feel very excited and blessed about all of my achievements this year so far,” Hailey Carolan said. “Being able to participate in nationals was especially a blessing because I got to travel to new places and meet so many friendly people.”
Cornell’s high jump record was 5-3.25 heading into the season. Carolan matched or exceeded that mark in all seven competitions she participated in this indoor season.
In her first season at Cornell, Hailey has already broken the school’s high jump record with a 5 foot, 6.5 inches at the 2023 MWC Championships on Feb. 25 earning her the conference title and all-region honors as a freshman.
With her ticket punched, Hailey earned herself a trip to the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb 23, at the CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
The freshman Carolan proved she belonged with an All-America fourth-place finish in the women’s high jump at the national championships. Carolan cleared 5 feet, 5.25 inches on her first attempt, finishing in a four-way tie in the 20-woman field.
Hailey has made it into the Cornell history books, as its first-ever female high jumper to gain All-America honors. This feat equaled the Rams’ highest All-America finish since 2017.
In all seven of her competitions this season Carolan matched or exceeded 5-3.25 in every competition this indoor season.
“It has been my consistency in clearing the 5’ 3” to 5’ 6” range that I have been more excited about,” said Carolan.
Hailey jumped 5-6 once at Dubuque in high school, then improved that by half an inch this season, again at Dubuque. “It seems to be my lucky place to jump at.”
Carolan found instant rapport with Coach Jerry Monner this year, enjoying his coaching style, and that he pushes her to do her best. “It was fun to get to know him and my other coaches better during our trip to Alabama.”
“I was first brought to Cornell because of the one class at a time schedule, which I love,” Hailey said. “However, I am very glad to be there because of my teammates and how supportive and kind they are.”
During high school Hailey also excelled in the hurdles and still cherishes the memories she had with her old Alburnett teammates but has enjoyed the new challenge of running hurdles inside, working with her coaches to improve her technique, which she hopes will translate to the outdoors as well.
“I have learned a lot from Coach Mark Dutro and my teammate Natalie Mcallister, who has had great success in the hurdles. She placed 13th at Nationals in the 60m hurdles this year,” said Hailey.
“It has been a lot of fun running indoors and competing at Birmingham Alabama,” Carolan said. “Now I will be turning my focus towards improving in high jump and running, to qualify for the outdoor Div III Nationals in Rochester New York.”