NORTH LINNMay 23 @ Maquoketa Valley
The Lynx traveled to Delhi to open the 2022 season in what was sure to be a tough conference doubleheader. North Linn ace Austin Hilmer took to the mound in the opener and he did not disappoint. Hilmer was dominant throughout the game, allowing only one Wildcat runner to get into scoring position the entire game. He ended the day striking out 8 batters in the shutout victory. Freshman Mason Bechen led the way offensively going 2 for 3 with a double and a triple as the Lynx took game one by a score of 4-0.
Mason Bechen started pitching in game two for North Linn and pitched very well in his first outing of the season. Bechen picked up the win going five strong innings, striking out seven batters and only allowing two runs.
With the game tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the third inning, the Lynx rallied as Hilmer and Bechen both got themselves on base, and stole their way into scoring positions.
Trey McEnany reached on an error before Corbin Woods came up with a huge two-RBI double to break the tie. North Linn rallied again the very next inning with four additional runs, again behind Hilmer and Bechen. Hilmer finished the day with two hits, two runs, and four stolen bases to lead the Lynx to an 8-2 victory on the road.
“It was a very nice start to our season against a very good Maquoketa Valley team that knocked us out of the postseason last year.” Griff said, “I thought our defense and pitching were both excellent today, but we have a lot to still work on offensively at the plate. I am just happy to finally get the baseball season rolling.”
May 26 vs Central City
The Lynx hosted Central City in its home opener. North Linn wasted no time as they jumped out to a quick 10-run lead thru just two innings. Hilmer sparked both rallies with a pair of singles and stolen bases. Bechen and Cael Bridgewater both added a pair of hits as well, as North Linn won game one 15-0 in four innings. Gunner Vanourney threw all four innings to pick up the win with seven strikeouts.
North Linn picked up where they left off in the first game quickly jumping out to a six-run lead after two innings. The Lynx bats stayed hot throughout the day completing the sweep with a 10-0 win in the nightcap.
Hilmer led the way again with three base hits, three runs, and four stolen bases. Corbin Woods added a pair of hits and three RBIs of his own. Bridgewater picked up the win throwing all five innings, striking out six batters, and only allowing two hits.
“It was nice to see some of our sticks get going today. Our pitching and defense were excellent again today and I thought our baserunners did a great job staying on the attack and putting pressure on the defense all day long.” said coach Griff
May 27 vs Calamus-Wheatland
North Linn finished their first week hosting Cal-Wheat as Hilmer was back on the hill again. Austin remained sharp on short rest, as he was able to go 6 — to pick up another his second win of the week. Hilmer struck out 10 batters and allowed two runs on the day.
Freshman catcher Cael Benesh was the hero on offense for the Lynx. Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Benesh crushed a two-RBI single to give the Lynx its first lead and they never looked back, plating four more runs in the inning. Benesh finished the day going 2 for 3 and the Lynx won 8-2.
Coach Griff, “It was awesome to see our young catcher come up clutch for us in the middle of the game. Cael has been unbelievable defensively for us this year, he’s been the biggest surprise so far this season. He has managed our pitching staff very well and done a great job blocking and throwing out runners so far this season. The kid has a huge upside; he is an incredibly hard worker.”
CENTRAL CITYAfter a two-year drought, the Central City boy’s baseball team won its first games in two long seasons with a pair of wins over TRC rival Springville last week. This past week they met two of the best teams in the Tri-Rivers West conference in Cal-Wheatland and North Linn.
May 23 vs Cal-Wheatland
The Wildcats opened up the season with a home loss against the Warriors from Cal-Wheatland 9-2. Freshman Brady Wise got the nod on the mound going three innings. He struggled at times but pulled through only allowing three runs in three innings. Five Wildcats recorded hits and senior Troy Curtis got the lone RBI.
May 26 at North Linn
Central City traveled up Hwy 13 on Thursday night to take on a very strong team from North Linn. The Wildcats dropped both games 15-0 and 10-0. In game one the Wildcats connected on two hits, one each from senior Jack Kramer and Wise.
Game two, was a carbon copy of game one with junior Lucas Greif and sophomore Jayden Hanson recording the Wildcats lone two hits.
CENTER POINT URBANAMay 23 (DH vs Williamsburg)
In the game one 9-1 win, the Stormin Pointer offense struck right away with three runs in the bottom of the first, giving them an early lead. The defense was on fire only giving up one run. Senior Braylon Havel threw a 14 K gem and the CPU offense continued to add on runs to take the win.
Game two was back and forth early, with the game tied at 3 after three innings. Williamsburg put two runs up in the top of the fourth inning, but the Stormin Pointers responded in the bottom half with a four-run inning behind a Drake VanGorder homerun. With a 6-4 lead, senior Collin Hoskins closed this one out on the mound to earn the conference sweep.
May 24 @ CR Washington
Both teams’ sophomore pitchers shined in this non-conference matchup at Washington with the Warriors scoring a winning run in the bottom half of its seventh and final inning to take the 3-2 win.
Washing scored early in the first, then again in the third. The game remained the same until the top half of the sixth inning when the Stormin Pointers bats came alive with two runs tying the game.
The game was locked 2-2 going into the bottom of the seventh until the Warriors found some grass on a soft liner to win on a walk off run giving CPU its first loss of the season.
“Bryer Wiley threw a gem for us only allowing 2 runs over 6 innings. Our offense struggled to get anything going in the wind, cold, rain, and Washington’s solid defense.”
May 26 (DH @ Beckman)
The Pointers ended their week at Beckman Catholic with both teams taking a win in the double header. Defensive mishaps in game one by the Pointer defense put them in a deep hole which they were not able to dig themselves out of falling 9-3.
Head coach Tyler Smith said, “Our defense allowed free bases in a large amount through the first two innings of the game and we found ourselves in a 0-6 hole. We battled back at times but in the end, we couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole we dug early.”
Game two was back and forth early with both teams finding themselves in a pitcher’s duel. Both teams scored in the first with Beckman holding the lead. The game remained 2-1 until the sixth inning when some Stormin Pointer offense executed small ball and timely hitting to produce four runs giving them a 5-2 lead. Jaden Patterson and Riley Schutte combined for a solid pitching performance and completed the win at 5-2.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates went 2-3 in the second week of the season with two wins over East Buchanan, and losses to Eaton Valley, Wapsie Valley and Kee.
May 23 at Easton Valley
Easton Valley got on the board early with three runs in the bottom of the first innings. Alburnett answered in the third with a run of their own. The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings when the Hawks were able to put up four runs in each inning to take the 11-1 win.
May 26 vs East Buchanan
The Pirates bounced back from its loss earlier in the week winning both double headers games. In game one they scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and tacked on seven more in the bottom of the seventh after giving up five runs in the top of the inning.
In game two the Pirates again had the lead after one 2-1. They followed it up with runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth inning to take the sweep 10-1.