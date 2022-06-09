North Linn Baseball

Top row L to R: Jarin Peyton, Gunner Vanourney, Ben Wheatley, Jake Van Etten, Corbin Woods, Trey McEnany, and Riley Reid. Bottom row L to R: Reilly Peyton, Cael Bridgewater, Austin Hilmer, Mason Bechen, Cael Benesh, and Cole Griffith.
The Lynx are coming into the 2022 season with a chip on their shoulder after losing last season in the sub-state final to Maquoketa Valley after two previous seasons making it to the state tournament.
North Linn will rely on a very strong pitching staff, returning nine of their 10 starters from last season. Offensively, they will again be a team who plays small ball and their excellent base running to produce runs.
Coach Griff said, “We rely a lot on small ball and baserunning to produce runs, but we need to find nine players that are consistently working to be a tough out every time they come to the plate.
The pitching staff will be led by its senior ace Austin Hilmer. Hilmer was a consensus first team All-State honoree last season. He went 10-1 on the mound with a 0.80 ERA with 73 strikeouts. At the plate, Hilmer had a .439 BA with 28 RBI and a new state record of 75 stolen bases.
“We have a very deep staff with a lot of big games and postseason experience.” Hopefully another year of growth and experience will help us take a step up to the next level. Concerns would be consistency with our offense. Once we get to that point, we will be a very tough team to beat this summer.”
The Tri-Rivers is never an easy conference when it comes to baseball. Perennial powerhouse Alburnett will definitely be in the mix along with Maquoketa Valley. North Linn will be in contention with those two teams at the top of the Tri-Rivers West Division.
Returning starters this season include seniors Austin Hilmer, Gunner Vanourney and Try McEnany. The Lynx will have a strong junior class that includes Jarin Peyton, Cael Bridgewater, Corbin Woods and Ben Wheatley. Two freshmen who made an impact last season as eighth graders will be Mason Bechen and Cole Griffith. A couple additional letter winners to watch out for are sophomore Jake Van Etten, and freshman Cael Benesh.
North Linn is currently ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 1A and are off to an 8-0 start. They have only allowed two runs in their first seven games while producing 72 runs.