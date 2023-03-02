NORTH LINN
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 3 Finals
It was an interesting situation with the two coaches in a Substate 3 showdown in Manchester Saturday night in boys’ basketball action.
The head coach for Wapsie Valley was Marty McKown, his son is the head men’s basketball coach at Upper Iowa. The head coach for North Linn was Mike Hilmer, his two sons Jake and Austin play at Upper Iowa for Marty’s son Brooks.
Both coaches will be in Sioux Falls to watch the Peacocks on Sunday afternoon in the Northern Sun Conference Tournament. One coach’s season would be over, the other headed to the state tournament.
As the game got underway, the North Linn press looked as if it could cause headaches for the Warriors all night long. The Lynx took an early 18 to 10 lead and the pace of the game was in their favor. By halftime, North Linn had extended the lead to 38 to 24 and the torrid pace was right up North Linn’s alley.
Ben Wheatley was the headliner in the first half knocking down four long range three pointers and hitting a highlight lay-up to boot. His 14 points led all scorers in the half. Close behind was Tate Haughenbury with 12 points and a few highlights of his own including a high-flying dunk that ignited the crowd. Sophomore Mason Bechen added 8 points in the half, and he did an outstanding job running the show for the Lynx. Breckyn Betenbender and Ty Pflughaupt added two each.
In the third quarter, it was the Betenbender show. The Warriors left him open intentionally and Brecklyn missed three straight threes. However, after an air ball, Betenbender knocked down two straight threes to put the Lynx up by 17 points. Drew Ries joined the show knocking down a pair of his own and the Lynx had a commanding 54 to 36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A huge 10 to 2 run by Wapsie would have prompted a North Linn timeout, but the Warriors took one of their own with the score 56 to 46. Back-to-back-to-back three pointers, two from Betenbender and one from Bechen put the Lynx on top for good at 65 to 48.
The Lynx put it on cruise control from there and finished with an impressive seventh straight substate championship with a 72 to 51 win over Wapsie Valley.
“Couldn’t be prouder of these boys tonight”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “Everyone contributed tonight. Drew hit a couple of huge shots, Cole Griffith had a huge steal and assist, Van Etten played great defense and knocked down two important free throws. Breckyn was clutch after missing three straight shots, that is the definition of mental toughness.”
The Lynx will face a very good Madrid team in the first round of the state tournament at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6.
1-21 vs Maquoketa Valley – 78-45
North Linn was facing a very good Maquoketa Valley team in the district final game for boys’ basketball on Tuesday night in Independence.
It is always hard to beat a team three times in one year, especially a team as good as the Wildcats. North Linn adapted the press a little to keep the basketball out of the hands of senior standout Avery Holtz. It seemed to work as North Linn jumped out to a 17 to 8 first quarter lead.
The Lynx couldn’t completely shake the Wildcats though and by the half North Linn was still leading but only by thirteen with the score 36 to 23. Ty Pflughaupt and Ben Wheatley led the Lynx with 9 points each and Tate Haughenbury added 7, Mason Bechen 6 and Jake Van Etten 3 keeping his 100% shooting from behind the arc alive and Breckyn Betenbender added 2.
The Wildcats played a great third quarter and had the lead down to 10 mid-way through the period. However, North Linn finished on a 13 to 5 run that put them up 54 to 36 with just one quarter to play. It was all North Linn down the stretch as they seemed to wear down the young Wildcats.
The Lynx dominated the final quarter 24 to 9 to finish with a convincing 78 to 45 win. Pflughaupt was huge for the Lynx with 22 points and a great defensive effort. Wheatley had 19 of his own and had a great night defensively as well. Haughenbury added 11 points, Bechen 10, Jake Van Etten and Betenbender 5 each, Cole Griffith and Hayden Schmidt 3 each.
ALBURNETT
For the second year in a row, the Alburnett boys team fell in the substate semi-finals ending its season one win shy of making it back to state.
After avenging their final regular season game win against Gladbrook-Reinbeck who they fell to in the semi-finals last season, the boys squeaked out a second-round win against Northeast last week only to fall to Monticello this year in the substate semifinals 51-57.
Head Coach Jeff Christopherson said, “We played hard throughout the game. We knew going in that each possession was going to be important. We just turned it over a few more times than we normally do and that took some shot opportunities away.”
Both teams played tremendous defense with Alburnett grabbing 25 defensive rebounds, but their 15 turnovers really hurt them down the stretch, along with Monticello’s defense creating nine steals to Alburnett’s three.
Monticello was able to execute some end of the shot clock situations that really hurt the Pirates, along with their senior Tate Peterson who played exceptionally well, scoring 28 points.
Senior Mason Neighbor of Alburnett played very well, leading the Pirates in points with 15 and snatched six rebounds. Junior Braydon Osborn had a nice game too, with nine points and a team high of nine rebounds.
“Every year it gets harder to say goodbye to our seniors and this year is no exception. I’m so proud of Grayson, Adam, Tytan and Mason,” Christopherson said. “They are great young men, who will go on to do great things in the future. I’m very proud of this group finishing the season 20-4.”
CENTER POINT-URBANA
CPU hosted Western Dubuque for a first-round game of the Class 3A Substate 5 playoff matchup Monday night at Van Horne. Western Dubuque held the upper hand most of the evening defeating CPU 77-53.
Head Coach Mike Halac said, “Despite not walking away with a win tonight, we are so proud of our seven seniors, and the entire program for how hard they battled tonight in a losing effort.”
After one quarter CPU trailed 12-16, but a big second quarter from Western Dubuque really put them behind and at halftime they trailed 16-42.
The second half showed the boys wouldn’t back down as they continued to chip away at the lead but every time they did, Western Dubuque was able to answer. After three quarters CPU trailed 32-56.
More of the same was in store in the fourth quarter, as CPU ended up losing by a final score of 53-77.
“Western Dubuque really came out and played solid basketball and did some things very well,” Halac said. “Their pressure gave us some issues, and when we were able to handle that we were able to get to the basket and score.”
“When we look back at the season, our seniors gave us everything they had and are finishing their careers the right way. The returning players had a lot of success this year and really took major steps in their development both individually and as a team.”
“We are excited for what the future holds for this group, and grateful for our four years with the seniors,” said Halac.
“The legacy and impact this group has made on our program will long outlast anything else. Thank you to our seven seniors.”
Easton Tupa has been our leader all year and did so many great things for us on the offensive and defensive end of the court. He was the guy our boys relied on the most in tough situations. He was always willing to step up and speak when needed but would also lead by example as a player who was a three-year varsity player.
Ryan Keller has been our heartbeat and emotional leader as he has missed nearly two seasons because of injury, but when he came back, he lifted our entire team with his constant effort and energy. He always gave us everything he had and appreciated every moment on the court with his teammates. He was just an outstanding teammate.
Bryon Buelow has been one of the best captains we’ve had at CPU in my nine years here. He constantly brought positive energy to the gym each day and he made his teammates better. He was never afraid to have hard conversations with teammates and always did the extra things that leaders do. Bryon’s positive mindset is one of the things we will miss most next year.
Chase Klett has been a committed teammate and player in the program for four years. Chase is a kid who fell in love with the weight room, and really transformed his body over the years. He is one of the most animated players during games on the bench and is always engaged in what is happening on the court supporting his teammates.
Tucker Clark has taken big steps and grown into a valuable player and person this season. His play on the court speaks for itself, but the way he has been there for his teammates in the locker room has really shown his level of maturity and willingness to help others. Next year he is going to continue playing football at Iowa State and we look forward to cheering him on.
Brandon Miller has been one of the unquestioned leaders on the court for us. His coachability and his desire to compete for his teammates is what separated him this season. His effort each day in practice and in games to go along with his positive energy really made Brandon a pure joy to be around for the past four years. His growth both as a basketball player and young man has been fun to be a part of.
Parker Libolt is the last of our seven seniors and all you need to know about Parker you can see by following him on social media or turning on a local news station. Parker’s personality is infectious, and he just loves the game of basketball, his teammates and his coaches. Parker has been good to his teammates over the years, but his teammates have been amazing to him as well. Watching the friendships that have been built will last a lifetime.
“Each year when you play your final game it is challenging to say goodbye to your seniors, and it never gets easier, it almost gets tougher. This group of young men have played for the program for four years, had some amazing accomplishments and continue to keep the program driven in the right direction.”
CENTRAL CITY
Central City fell to Wapsie Valley Tuesday night 42-71, but let’s start with how much this team has improved over the last couple of years. In three seasons they have come from a 1-20 team to a substate semifinalist.
All these boys were thrown into the starting varsity lineup as freshmen. In the past two seasons they combined for a 6-38, with a 1-20 record in 20-21.
This season sophomore Matthew Klostermann broke the Wildcats single season steal record with 52. Not to be outdone, junior Aiden Klostermann broke the three-point record with 61.
Going into the substate semifinal game against Wapsie Valley Head Coach Ryan Turner knew a few things would need to happen for his Wildcats to move on to the substate finals against North Linn.
Offensively he knew they would focus on denying Matthew Klostermann the ball as much as possible, while also denying Mekhi Benton catches on the three-point line.
Defensively they must contain Westpfhal. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Wapsie held the upper hand in both categories resulting in their 72-41 win.
“Going into our game against Wapsie we knew that we had to keep Harter off the offensive boards and limit open.
This is exactly how they guarded us and proved to make it difficult on us offensively.”
In the first quarter both teams had difficulty establishing their offensive game. Central City outrebounded them in the first half and kept Wapsie off the offensive glass.
“The fact that they disrupted our tempo and denied our established ball handler really limited our ability to find open shots,” said Turner.
Wapsie Valley’s Andrew Westpfahl hit two contested three pointers in the last minute of the quarter for them to take a 12-10 lead.
In the second quarter both teams opened with a basket, but quickly Mekhi got into foul trouble. This resulted in him sitting for the remainder of the quarter and for Central City to find an offensive identity. Wapsie again struggled to get offensive rebounds but ran out on a few turnovers/defensive rebounds for easy layups. At the half Harter had eight points and Westpfahl had 14 points for the Warriors helping them to a 28-18 lead.
Turner said, “Looking back, the first half is where we needed to capitalize as we outrebounded them and we did a lot of good things defensively, we just could never find an offensive rhythm.”
The Wildcats again came out struggling offensively and Wapsie broke through on the offensive glass, grabbing a couple big rebounds for scores. Harter really came alive scoring on second chance looks and controlling the defensive glass- leading to 13 rebounds in the second half and 14 points. Much of this happened Central City traded bigger defensive bodies for scoring, which allowed Harter to control the glass.
Senior David Munyakazi competed defensively well and finished with 7 pts and 5 rebounds. David really did a lot of things that helped Central City early in this game with Benton on the bench.
Senior Marcus Schellhorn’s length and athleticism impacted the game at multiple levels. He finished the game with 5 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist.
Looking back on the season coach Turner felt that if they had gotten off to a better start this season may have looked much different.
“I truly believe we have the talent and ability to compete with teams like Wapsie Valley and North Linn, but we have not been able to get out of our own way in those games. I say that, knowing full well, that we had a lot of difficulty winning early on.”
“We struggled mightily with a 3-win North Cedar team and had a lot of early scares, but as the season progressed, we found ways to dominate in games we were expected to win and compete hard in games that we were not expected to win. The focus now becomes how do we get to that next level and compete with those top tier teams, that’s something I am certain this group can do.”
