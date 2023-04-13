North Linn Boys Golf
Front row L to R: Mark Wenger, Noah Mertens, Keith Bumgarner and Spencer Jacobsen. Back row Lto R: Josh Gillingham, Cole Rauch, Zander Fossum and Cade Garman. Missing: Henry Schmidt.

 contributed

Experience will not be an issue this year for the Lynx boys golf team, as they return all their starters from last season.

After finishing last season 10-6/7-5 North Linn coaches Kevin and Becky Goedken feel the one thing that this year’s team will need to improve on is its consistency. If the boys can fine turn their games each week, then by the end of the season success in the post season and the state meet are there for the taking.

