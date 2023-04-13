North Linn Boys Golf

Cloudy and windy with some snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Experience will not be an issue this year for the Lynx boys golf team, as they return all their starters from last season.
After finishing last season 10-6/7-5 North Linn coaches Kevin and Becky Goedken feel the one thing that this year’s team will need to improve on is its consistency. If the boys can fine turn their games each week, then by the end of the season success in the post season and the state meet are there for the taking.
“Having everybody back is our greatest strength this season,” Kevin said. “Improving our week-to-week play will be key down the road this season.”
Returning this season for the Lynx include three seniors and two juniors. Leading the way after a successful 2022 season are seniors Henry Schmidt (45 avg), Noah Mertens (51 avg) and Cole Rauch (54 avg). Also, back for another run will be juniors Keith Bumgarner (49 avg) and Lane Summerfelt (51 avg).