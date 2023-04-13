North Linn Boys Track
Front Row (left to right): Cael Benesh, Landon Miller, Drew Ries, Carter Holtz, Kanye Caryl, Cole Griffith, Luke Barth. 2nd row (left to right): Caleb Bildstein, Isaac Pfab, Hayden Schmidt, Corbin Woods, Grant Rechkemmer, Sam Arnold, Levi Benesh. 3rd row (left to right): Landon Thomson, Theo Boss, Tate Haughenbury, Jake Van Etten, Ben Wheatley, Carter Folkers.

 courtesy of Kim Smith

Head Lynx coach Jared Collum knows that they will have some holes to fill after losing a lot due to graduation, but he feels this group has what it takes to make a run at a conference and trip to state.

They will return a strong core of mid-distant runners for both individual and relays including three of their four state shuttle hurdle relay qualifiers from last season, along with Corbin Woods who will be focused on making the trip back to state in the shot put.

