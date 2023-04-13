North Linn Boys Track

Front Row (left to right): Cael Benesh, Landon Miller, Drew Ries, Carter Holtz, Kanye Caryl, Cole Griffith, Luke Barth. 2nd row (left to right): Caleb Bildstein, Isaac Pfab, Hayden Schmidt, Corbin Woods, Grant Rechkemmer, Sam Arnold, Levi Benesh. 3rd row (left to right): Landon Thomson, Theo Boss, Tate Haughenbury, Jake Van Etten, Ben Wheatley, Carter Folkers.
Head Lynx coach Jared Collum knows that they will have some holes to fill after losing a lot due to graduation, but he feels this group has what it takes to make a run at a conference and trip to state.
They will return a strong core of mid-distant runners for both individual and relays including three of their four state shuttle hurdle relay qualifiers from last season, along with Corbin Woods who will be focused on making the trip back to state in the shot put.
One concern going into the season if the Lynx want to make a run at a conference title is the lack of depth they will have with its sprinters.
“We don’t have the number of sprinters we have had in the past, but we have 2-3 really good guys, but not the depth of past years.”
The Lynx return 10 athletes with state experience including senior Tate Haughenbury who helped their 2022 SMR team to a sixth-place finish. He will also be a key cog in their other relay teams.
Senior Ben Wheatley will return from his state qualifying performances last season in multiple relays teams including the DMR, SPR and 4x100. State Alternate, senior Landon Miller will play a key role with their group of sprinters.
They will be joined by juniors Kanye Caryl (sprints/hurdles), Breckyn Betenbender (sprints/hurdles) along with state alternates Jake Van Etten (mid-distance), Ty Pflughaupt (Mid-distance) and Theo Boss (mid0distance).
Sophomore Mason Bechen, who had an outstanding freshman season qualifying in the DMR and 4x400 relay teams is ready to take it to the next level this season.