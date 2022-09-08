North Linn 50th Anniversary of Football field attendees
Back row (l to r): Scott Smith, John Hinrichs, Asst. Coach Tom Reeves, Jim Schulte, Dave Heims, Kevin O’Connor, Tom Robinson, Tom Noonan. Front row (l to r): Janet Trumm Mitchell, Rae Ann Dighton Holub, Jim Benesch, Greg Mohr, Steve Sodawasser, Larry Light, Tom Taylor.

 todd hunt • staff photo

On August 26, North Linn celebrated its 50th anniversary of the Lynx football field by honoring the 1972 team, coaches, athletic director, cheerleaders and others.

The first game played on the field was Friday, September 15th, 1972 against the Springville Orioles. Jim Benesh ran the opening kick-off back for a touchdown to set the tone for a 19-0 Lynx win. The team compiled an 8-1 record and a Tri-Rivers Conference Championship.

