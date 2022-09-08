Back row (l to r): Scott Smith, John Hinrichs, Asst. Coach Tom Reeves, Jim Schulte, Dave Heims, Kevin O’Connor, Tom Robinson, Tom Noonan. Front row (l to r): Janet Trumm Mitchell, Rae Ann Dighton Holub, Jim Benesch, Greg Mohr, Steve Sodawasser, Larry Light, Tom Taylor.
On August 26, North Linn celebrated its 50th anniversary of the Lynx football field by honoring the 1972 team, coaches, athletic director, cheerleaders and others.
The first game played on the field was Friday, September 15th, 1972 against the Springville Orioles. Jim Benesh ran the opening kick-off back for a touchdown to set the tone for a 19-0 Lynx win. The team compiled an 8-1 record and a Tri-Rivers Conference Championship.
A look back... ln 1964, Head Coach Paul Carney led the Coggon Rockets through their final football season. The following year, in 1965, Coach Carey led the first North Linn squad to an 8-0 season and a Pinicon Conference Championship. in 1966, North Linn hired their first Athletic Director, Lloyd Sodawasser. He held that position for 30 years from 1966 through 1995.
Sodawasser also became the first Tri-Rivers Conference Athletic Director, a position he held for 35 years from 1971 through 2006. Coach Sodawasser also served as an assistant football coach under Coach Carney and Coach Vadin for many years.
ln 1967 North Linn completed their second 8-0 season, winning another Pinicon Conference Championship during Coach Carney’s last season. In 1968, Coach Roger Main replaced Paul Carney and continued the winning ways. Coach Martin led North Linn from 1967 to 1975 winning two conference titles. He received coach of the year twice during that time. ln the fall of 1972 the North Linn Lynx Field opened.