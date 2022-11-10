North Linn Cheerleading Nov 10, 2022 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Left to right: Gracyn Kane, Danielle Rawson, Nevaeh Besler, Devin Rawson, Gracyn Schutz, Jaiden Thomsen, Coach Beth Brink. photo courtesy of North Linn Cheerleading Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations to the North Linn cheerleaders on placing 5th in the 1A Stunt Group Division at the State Cheerleading Championships. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTwo local county parks expandingAnamosa football - Class 2A All-District: Eight Raiders named to All-District teamsPrairieMoon on Main completes remodelLiving in Iowa: Is Thurman, Iowa the home of a secret serial killer?Jones County passes EMS levy: Both Jones County and Brown Township go redBetween the lines: Can't make this stuff upHawkeye Community College cross country: Gadient named Coach of the YearPlay-by-Play has always been a passion for David WarringtonCenter Point Urbana and North Linn Cheer teams take home 2022 State honorsLynx advance to State quarterfinal round for second time in school history Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.