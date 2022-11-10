North LInn Cheerleading
Buy Now

Left to right: Gracyn Kane, Danielle Rawson, Nevaeh Besler, Devin Rawson, Gracyn Schutz, Jaiden Thomsen, Coach Beth Brink.

 photo courtesy of North Linn Cheerleading

Congratulations to the North Linn cheerleaders on placing 5th in the 1A Stunt Group Division at the State Cheerleading Championships.

Recommended for you