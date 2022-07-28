Baseball can be such a brutal game at times. So much of the outcome relies on all the little things and little moments that happen throughout the game. Unfortunately, the Lynx didn’t do those little intangible things well tonight and it cost them against a very tough opponent falling 7-4 to Kingsley-Pierson on July 18 at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.
Coach Griff, “I am very proud of this team for not only the success they had on the field, but how much fun they were to be around all summer long. Our entire coaching staff loved coming every single day.”
Senior Austin Hilmer said, “After a disappointing finish last year, getting back to the state tournament was a great feeling. Obviously, we wanted to win and stay down there all week, but just one final ride at the state tournament was such a special experience. I think I’ll remember that game and that moment forever.”
North Linn faced off against the top hitting team in the state in Kingsley-Pierson to open up the 2022 State Tourney.
K-P got out to a quick 2-0 lead with a couple of base hits. Austin Hilmer settled in after the first inning and the Lynx trailed by two headed into the third inning.
Hilmer got a rally going in the third inning with a base hit, stole yet another base, and Cael Bridgewater reached on an error. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Mason Bechen came through with a clutch 2-RBI double.
Heading into the fourth inning tied 2-2, the Lynx rallied again as McEnany and Wheatley got things going with singles. North Linn scored two more runs in the fourth behind a couple bases loaded walks and led 4-2.
Austin Hilmer continued to work his magic heading into the sixth inning, but KP finally got things going as Hilmer started to tire. KP rallied for two runs to tie the score at 4-4 and almost took the lead but Cael Bridgewater made a diving catch in left center field to limit the damage.
The Lynx could not answer and the score was 4-4 heading into the seventh inning. Kingsley-Pierson opened the inning with a baserunner behind a Lynx error. Unfortunately, the momentum was all on their side as they strung together four hits in their next five batters to take a 4-7 lead.
Mason Bechen came in to strike out the next two batters and get the Lynx out of the jam, but the damage was already done. They Lynx did their best to rally in the last inning, but it was too little too late as North Linn finished its season with a 4-7 loss to Kingsley-Pierson in the Iowa State Quarterfinals.
“To our three seniors, what can I say? What an unbelievable five-year run. We are losing some great athletes, but even more importantly we are losing three great kids.” Said coach Griff.
“There are a lot of people that have influenced me over the years and helped me throughout my high school career but my dad and brother have influenced me the most.” Hilmer said, “My dad has been there helping me through every step of the way through my high school career and I got to look up to Jake and watch his career first hand. Without them, I wouldn’t have had the career that I did.”
“My most memorable game was playing Alburnett in the post season and with them being a big rival and in a big game like that, it was an amazing feeling to beat them.” said senior Trey McEnany, “I’ll never forget the bonds/friendships created with my teammates over the last few years.”
“What I was most impressed with this group of seniors was how they took our younger players under their wing and showed them how things are done on and off the field here at North Linn.” Griff said, “It hurts to say goodbye but thankfully we have lots and lots of great memories of our last five years together.”
Game statsHits – Austin Hilmer, Mason Bechen, Cole Griffith, Corbin Woods, Trey McEnany, Ben Wheatley one; RBI – Mason Bechen three; steals – Austin Hilmer, Ben Wheatley one; pitching – Austin Hilmer, 6 1/3, nine hits, seven runs, five earned runs. Mason Bechen 2/3 inning 0/0.
Season Leaders (Top 3)Runs – Hilmer 70, Cael Bridgewater 53, Mason Bechen 43; Hits – Hilmer 57, Bridgewater 42, Bechen 41; HR – Bechen three, Trey McEnany one; RBI – Bechen 52, Cole Griffith 35, Bridgewater 32; steals – Hilmer 61, Bridgewater 46, Bechen 32; Pitching: strikeouts – Hilmer, Bechen 55, Vanourney 51, Wheatley 18; IP/ERA Hilmer 51.1 2.05, Bechen 44.1 2.05, Vanourney 40.2 0.34.
Senior Career Stats:Hilmer – AB – 607, Runs – 283, Hits – 259, 2B – 48, 3B – 10, RBI – 155, SAC – 16, BB – 79, SO – 19, SB – 23, SBA – 242, HBP – 18, AVG – 0.427, REC – 35-4, IP – 208.66, S – 1, HA – 124, RA – 52, ER – 35, ERA – 1.17, BB – 60, HB – 26, K – 224.
McEnany – AB – 201, Runs – 76, Hits – 57, 2B – 17, 3B – 1, HR – 4, RBI – 53, SAC – 2, BB – 62, SO – 67, SB – 10, SBA – 10, HBP – 23, AVG – 0.284, REC – 4-0, IP – 25.66, S – 0, HA – 16, RA – 9, ER – 7, ERA – 1.91, BB – 16, HB – 0, K – 29.
Vanourney – REC – 15-1, IP – 106.67, S – 0, HA – 77, RA – 40, ER – 24, ERA – 1.57, BB – 27, HB – 3, K – 101.
State Records: All-Time Stolen Base Record for career in Iowa:
Austin Hilmer – 236 (North Linn 2022), Jake Hilmer – 233 (North Linn 2019), Ryan Miller – 220 (North Linn 2018).
Looking back on their careers and playing for coach Griff, the seniors were asked about one special memory they will not forget. McEnany said, “I’ll never forget when we were all cheering for Griff to jump into VanEtten’s pond after we swept Lisbon.”
“There are plenty of moments that I will never forget with Griff, but I will miss his jokes more than anything. As much as it hurts to admit, he is very funny.” Hilmer said, “Myself, along with all of the baseball players, are so lucky to be coached by Griff. He lets us have fun and be loose, but also gets on us when needed and makes sure we reach our full potential. The success the program has had would not have been possible without him leading us every year.”