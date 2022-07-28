Baseball can be such a brutal game at times. So much of the outcome relies on all the little things and little moments that happen throughout the game. Unfortunately, the Lynx didn’t do those little intangible things well tonight and it cost them against a very tough opponent falling 7-4 to Kingsley-Pierson on July 18 at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.

Coach Griff, “I am very proud of this team for not only the success they had on the field, but how much fun they were to be around all summer long. Our entire coaching staff loved coming every single day.”

Recommended for you